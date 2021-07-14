VIRGINIA — Suspect Dylan Thomas Peterson of Grand Rapids allegedly used an ice-pick type object to stab a screen printing shop owner multiple times in the leg and stomach Saturday in Babbitt, court records say.
Peterson, 29, was charged Wednesday with three felonies for the incident Saturday night, according to the criminal complaint filed Wednesday in St. Louis County District Court. The felony charges include two counts of second-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault for entering the NE Time NE Wear store and allegedly stabbing the owner multiple times, court documents say.
A 38-year-old Babbitt man, who was working in the store at the time, was arraigned Tuesday for allegedly shooting at Peterson after the stabbing incident was reported Saturday around 7:45 p.m., according to criminal complaints filed in the matter. The man, Joel Earl Vandervest, now faces three felony charges including second-degree assault, intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety and reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality.
As of Wednesday morning, both men remained in the St. Louis County Jail — Peterson on $100,000 bail and Vandervest on $75,000 bail.
It was around 7:45 p.m. Saturday when Vandervest, the female shop owner, and another woman were making T-shirts at the business located at 31 Central Blvd. in Babbitt, court records read. At that time, the other woman working at the store told officers that a man she believed to be Peterson “wearing a lime green mask entered the store and stabbed [the shop owner] multiple times before running out,’’ the complaint reads.
The victim suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, according to the initial news release from the Babbitt Police Department.
After being taken to the Essentia Health Virginia hospital, the shop owner spoke with a Babbitt Police officer at the hospital. She believed the suspect was Peterson because of his mannerisms, because he wore a green ATV helmet she had seen him with previously, and because she knew he had 666 tattooed on his left forearm, closer to his wrist, which she saw a portion of during the stabbing, court records say.
In addition, the shop owner “previously reported to authorities on July 1, 2021, that defendant (Peterson) entered her store and told her he wanted his $600 by the following week or prepare.’’
Just after 9 p.m., 911 dispatch aired a report of a blue truck going down a road west of Babbitt with a flat tire and leaking gas. The truck proceeded to park near the reporting party’s garages. A short time later, a black Chevrolet Impala arrived at the garages and the two men left the area in that vehicle. It was noted that Peterson is the registered owner of a black Impala, the complaint states.
About an hour later, Peterson called 911 to say he was at the Y-Store near Tower and “heard officers were looking for him.’’ Officers proceeded to the Y-Store and placed Peterson in custody and seized his black Impala, court documents say. “Defendant (Peterson) indicated he was camping with family all day.’’
----
After the stabbing incident, Vandervest apparently ran after Peterson and shot at his blue truck leaving the shop’s parking lot at a high rate of speed. Vandervest left the scene on a motorcycle and returned a short time after, the court records read.
As police were investigating that night, Vandervest drove his motorcycle back into the parking lot, let the officer know he had a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun in his front vest pocket and showed his conceal carry permit, the court records read. The officer removed the gun and arrested him.
Police said a Babbitt resident, who lives just south of the shop, later came to the scene to say he heard six gun shots earlier, the court records show. He apparently said he also heard one bullet go into his residence and provided a bullet he found in his back room. The bullet appeared to be the size of a .380 caliber. Officers located seven, .380 shell casings in the business parking lot.
As to the timing of the incident, police said screenshots from a neighboring business’ security footage show a blue truck appearing in the parking lot at 7:42:33 p.m., the court records read. At 7:43 p.m., the truck appears parked while a person appears to move through the lot toward the NE Time NE Wear entrance.
About one minute later, it appears the person runs back toward the truck, which drives away southbound, the court records read. A short time later, “it appears a different person proceeds into the parking lot, near the area where officers located the .380 shell casings, with their arms raised and pointing toward the blue truck.’’
