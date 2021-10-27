The Twin Metals Minnesota copper-nickel project isn't going anywhere.
Despite action last week by the Biden administration to declare a mineral withdrawal on 225,000 acres of federal land in northeastern Minnesota which could lead to a 20-year moratorium on mining in the area and the Bureau of Land Management separately rejecting Twin Metals Minnesota's preference right lease applications and prospecting permit applications, Twin Metals Minnesota remains committed to the project, company officials said Wednesday.
“Bottom line, the Twin Metals project is not going away,” Kathy Graul, Twin Metals Minnesota manager, public relations said. “We are absolutely committed to the communities of northeast Minnesota, and we will continue to fight for our leases and advance a model copper-nickel mining project for the benefit of our region.”
Twin Metals Minnesota is seeking to construct a $1.7 billion underground copper-nickel mine and supporting processing facilities about nine southeast of Ely and 11 miles northeast of Babbitt.
However, federal actions that could impact the project are again causing a stir.
The Bureau of Land Management prospecting permit applications rejection puts Twin Metals Minnesota exploration activities on hold for now, the company said Wednesday.
However, Twin Metals Minnesota is appealing the Bureau of Land Management actions through an administrative appeal to the Interior Board of Land Appeals within the next 30 days, the company said in a news release.
Twin Metals Minnesota calls the actions unnecessary.
“The rejection of the preference right lease applications and prospecting permit applications was both politically motivated and completely unnecessary,” Julie Padilla, Twin Metals chief regulatory officer said in the news release. “This tells us that the federal government has no intention to listen to science, and it also makes clear that opponents of copper-nickel mining are afraid that the established environmental review process already underway for our project would show that a modern copper-nickel mine can be safe for the environment and should be permitted.”
A prospecting permit allows a company to perform exploratory work on permit sites to determine the existence of a valuable mineral deposit. Prospecting permits do not allow mining.
Preference right lease applications allow a company preferred rights to valuable minerals that have been determined to be found under prospecting permits. A preferred right lease application then gives a company preferred rights to the minerals and allows a mine plan to be advanced, according to Twin Metals Minnesota.
Minerals in the project area are part of the Duluth Complex, one of the world's largest reserves of base and precious metals. The reserve, estimated at nearly eight billion tons, remains untapped.
Frank Ongaro, MiningMinnesota executive director, says it's another example of the federal administration talking out of both sides of its mouth.
“You talk about clean energy and EV's and at the same time you lock up access to one of the world's largest reserves of these critical minerals,” Ongaro said. “The anti-mining people simply want to stop these projects. They know mining can be done safely, but for them it's, 'Not in my backyard'. The same people that want EV's, you ask them where do they want the metals to come from, China or the Congo? It's environmental privilege.”
Twin Metals has held state, federal and private mineral rights in good standing for 55 years, the company said Wednesday.
The decision to reject the company's preference right lease applications and prospecting permit applications does not impact the advancement of the project as formally proposed to regulators in late 2019, the company said.
Twin Metals Minnesota says it expects the government to continue advancing environmental review of its mine proposal. The company in late 2019 submitted its mine proposal to state and federal agencies after more than a decade of engineering, hydrogeological, environmental and engagement work, the company said.
Federal leases currently in litigation for the project aren't impacted by the Bureau of Land Management decision, according to the company.
“We remain steadfast in our commitment to the communities of northeast Minnesota,” Kelly Osborne, Twin Metals chief executive officer said. “We have a viable mining project that we will move forward under existing law.”
