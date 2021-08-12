ST. PAUL – Twin Metals Minnesota Thursday announced it will build on its commitment to advancing the nation’s most sustainable and technologically advanced underground mining project by investing in the electrification of its mining and support vehicle fleets. Implementing battery electric vehicle technology is the latest effort by Twin Metals to reduce its project footprint and further minimize environmental impacts.
“Today, we are committing to use the very technologies combating climate change that require the metals our world-class, 21st century mine will produce,” said Kelly Osborne, Twin Metals Chief Executive Officer. “We’re doubling down in our fight against climate change by both delivering the raw materials needed for our clean energy future and using the most innovative technologies to reduce the impacts of our own operations.”
Converting the mine’s fleet from previously proposed diesel equipment to electric vehicles will allow Twin Metals to significantly reduce its onsite greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 65 percent. Additional benefits include a decrease in power requirements for underground ventilation and heating; a reduction in maintenance needs; noise reduction; and improved worker safety and air quality.
“Battery electric mining equipment has advanced significantly since the technology was first introduced just over 10 years ago, and it will only continue to improve as Twin Metals gets closer to becoming operational,” said Glenn Barr, Twin Metals Vice President of Project Development. “This is an incredibly exciting time for the mining industry as we work to advance cutting-edge technologies that can greatly reduce our industry’s footprint, and we’re proud that Twin Metals is at the forefront of this shift toward sustainable, innovative mining practices.”
Twin Metals will be the first mine in the state of Minnesota to adopt battery electric vehicle technology. The planned electric vehicle fleet represents nearly 100 percent of the mining and large support vehicles for the project. Twin Metals has not yet established contracts with specific battery electric mining equipment vendors.
Twin Metals Minnesota is a Minnesota company focused on designing, constructing and operating an underground copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group metals mining project in northeast Minnesota. The Twin Metals project brings the promise of significant long-term jobs.
For more than a decade, Twin Metals has worked to develop and propose an underground mining project.
Twin Metals submitted its formal mine plan to state and federal regulators in late 2019 and is currently undergoing the rigorous, multi-year environmental review process. The Duluth Complex, where Twin Metals plans to mine, is the world’s largest undeveloped copper-nickel deposit containing critical minerals needed for a green energy future.
For more information, visit twin-metals.com.
