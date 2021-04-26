VIRGINIA – Vickie Tuskan at Mann Mortgage, was named a Top Producing Loan Officer by Minnesota Housing at the Gold Level for her Single Family homeownership program loan production volume during 2020.
“I’m proud to be named one of Minnesota’s top producing loan officers,” says Tuskan. “I love working and living in Minnesota and it’s such a pleasure to help others who love our area own a part of it too.”
Minnesota Housing supports and strengthens homeownership by working with local loan officers like Tuskan to provide affordable homebuyer loans. Minnesota Housing is committed to “Going big so all Minnesotans can go home.” In 2020 our participating lenders originated nearly 5,500 home mortgage loans for more than $1.11 billion statewide. First-time and repeat homebuyers can access programs with fixed interest rates and downpayment and closing cost loans up to $17,000.
The Minnesota Housing Top Producing Loan Officer Program has been recognizing individual loan officers with the highest volume of Minnesota Housing program loans for more than a decade. Loan officers from the participating lender network who meet regional production volume thresholds are recognized at one of three levels: Platinum, Gold and Silver.
