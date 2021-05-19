Turtle visitor

Austin and Asher Oja take a curious but cautious look at a large snapping turtle walking through the park near Silver Lake in Virginia. The turtle let the boys look for a few minutes then continued on it’s way. Sunday May 23rd is World Turtle Day which was started to draw attention to the need to protect turtles and their habitat.
