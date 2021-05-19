Turtle visitor

Austin and Asher Oja take a curious but cautious look at a large snapping turtle walking through the park near Silver Lake in Virginia. The turtle let the boys look for a few minutes then continued on it's way. Sunday May 23rd is World Turtle Day which was started to draw attention to the need to protect turtles and their habitat.

 Mark Sauer

