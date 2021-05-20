VIRGINIA — Specialty coffees, handcrafted wood-fired pizzas, sandwiches, and other fare featuring locally sourced ingredients, are on its menu.
But Loonies is not your average coffee shop and eatery.
From its mission of giving back to its motto, “We’re all a Little Loonie,” the new little downtown Virginia business is making a big difference in the community.
The loon on its logo is not only reflective of Minnesota's official state bird and a nod to the giant floating loon that is an iconic summertime symbol on Virginia’s Silver Lake.
It is also “a play on that we are all a little bit crazy” — and the sentiment that that’s perfectly OK, said Loonies co-owner Cassandra Hainey.
As it states on Loonies’ Facebook Page, the concept was just “crazy enough to work” — to open a coffee shop that would bring people together, focus on the wellbeing of both customers and employees; all while using a portion of profits to fund nonprofits that work to reduce mental illness stigma and increase access to mental health services in the Quad Cities of Virginia, Mountain Iron, Eveleth and Gilbert.
That’s exactly what Hainey and business partners Allen Lewis, chief of the Virginia Fire Department, and Jeff Zupetz, a teacher at the Northland Learning Center in Virginia, did.
The newbie co-owners opened Loonies Coffee Shop in January — in the middle of a pandemic, to boot.
It all started when the three attended a Blandin Foundation Community Leadership Program training in March 2019. Hainey, executive director of Volunteers in Education (VinE), a Virginia-based nonprofit that provides volunteer tutors to students at area schools, along with Lewis and Zupetz, formed a “cohort team.”
“We came to the same conclusion,” Hainey said. They were all interested in bettering local mental health services and reducing stigma.
The “cohorts” met in April 2019, just after The Shop Coffeehouse on Chestnut Street in Virginia had announced it was closing.
Lewis posed the idea of taking over the coffee shop, to use it as “a vehicle” to accomplish the group’s goals, including financially supporting nonprofits working to improve local mental health services by donating 10 percent of profits to those organizations.
The proposal was half-serious at the time. But the more the teammates considered it, the more they believed they could actually make it work.
“I’m a doer,” said Hainey, who proceeded to read the entire handbook for starting a business in Minnesota.
The group enlisted the help of the Northland Small Business Development Center to tweak its business plan. The Northland SBDC also assisted with human resources consulting, marketing and QuickBooks accounting/payroll training.
The partners worked with the center for seven months before opening.
Launching during the COVID-19 pandemic with fewer people out and about turned out to be a blessing, Hainey said. “We were able to slow down and pull back, to learn everything before it got busy.”
Patrons to vendors immediately appreciated Loonies’ focus on mental health. After all, Hainey noted, most everyone has some sort of connection to mental illness, either via a loved one or regarding themselves.
Loonies’ owners and staff, for example, heard from people who talked about how the pandemic has affected their depression.
Customers also valued Loonies’ other motto, touting the coffee shop and restaurant as “a place where you can feel free to be yourself.”
And the business’ name was a hit. Stigma can be “eased a little,” Hainey said, “if we are a little bit silly about it.”
Loonies has much the same vibe as its predecessor — cozy and a bit funky, with brick walls, chalkboard menus and big windows with views of downtown.
It is adorned with local art that’s for sale. And live acoustic music is held indoors the first and fourth Saturdays of each month, and outdoors in street show-fashion on evenings the first Thursday of the month during warmer weather.
“Art and music are outlets,” and especially beneficial for mental health, Hainey said.
Loonies, open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, offers all sorts of hot and cold coffee drinks. Raspberry cheesecake and honey-vanilla lattes are among its springtime specials.
The eatery serves breakfast until 10:30 a.m., with everything from loaded hash browns to a “straight-up cup of bacon.”
The crust for the wood-fired pizzas is homemade, ingredients are fresh and local; even the basil is grown on-site in the shop’s window herb garden.
Loonies also has a selection of homemade sandwiches, soups, salads, quiche and pastries.
“The kitchen staff is passionate about cooking,” Hainey said. A few of the shop’s six employees worked at the previous establishment.
Among Loonies’ greatest “power of generosity” accomplishments is its “Pay It Forward Board.”
Patrons can purchase a coffee or any food item to be posted on the board for someone else to claim. It’s the perfect avenue of giving back to help others who may be down on their luck or need a free coffee or meal for any reason, Hainey said.
During the shop’s first quarter, 10 percent of profits are going to the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota’s United for Veterans program, which assists local veterans, connecting them with services and boosting their mental health by hosting social gatherings.
The adjacent portion of the Loonies’ building, which had been The 218 Taphouse, is offered for free to nonprofits to use. Several groups that provide mental health resources have been meeting in the space.
Hainey said she is grateful for the amount of support Loonies has received thus far, from both customers and other businesses.
She welcomes all to stop by to enjoy a pick-me-up — in the form of a coffee, perhaps, or simply the feeling of being accepted and in good company with others who are also “just a little bit loonie.”
