COOK – No injuries were reported Saturday after 14 cars of a 123-car Canadian National Railway train derailed about seven miles north of Cook, a news release said.

CN reported the derailment at 7:47 p.m. in a non-residential swampy area, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. No leaks or spills were reported.

The train was traveling northbound with a total of 123 rail cars. Fourteen of the rail cars near the rear of the train derailed with some of the rail cars tipping over on their side.

St. Louis County Emergency Management has responded and is assisting at the scene as some of the derailed cars contain hazardous materials, the news release said.
