Not far from Embarrass, Minnesota, on the far eastern end of the Mesabi Iron Range, there was once a thriving town named Mesaba, Minnesota. It was among the first of the towns settled by Europeans and their descendants in northern Minnesota. Years later, people would refer to it as “Old Mesaba,” perhaps to separate it from the rest of the Iron Range with which it shared a name. Like so many small towns and Mining Locations on the Iron Range, Mesaba was beloved by many of those who lived there, even long after its streets were overgrown and buildings stood empty.
At the end of the 1800s, the area north of Duluth was a hotbed for prospectors. Although most had given up on finding gold fields in the north, there were determined men who believed that iron ore waited to be discovered. Iron was in demand for a growing nation. The iron mines of the eastern United States were playing out, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula mines were booming, and geologists were looking across Lake Superior at Minnesota’s Arrowhead thinking that there was iron ore to be found in those “Sleeping Giant” hills.
Wishing to attract settlers to newly-built towns across the United States, it was common for many a town’s promoters to write press releases about the place. Whether for a town in the “bread basket” of the Great Plains, or a mountain town in the Far West, in glowing terms a town’s attractions and benefits would be described for readers. Healthy weather, fertile land, friendly neighbors were often remarked upon by the author of these “news” articles.
The Iron Range was no different. Mining companies wanted to attract young, strong workers to the mines. Jobs and cheap housing was used to attract men from Europe or eastern states. When things got too rowdy with too many young men and too many taverns, marriageable women became the important audience. Families who spent time tending to vegetable gardens or attending church functions were often depicted in the literature sent out.
And so the towns grew as the population grew. New miners, shopkeepers, school teachers, construction workers – all these and more transformed this land.
The Village of Mesaba seemed poised for a glowing future before the end of the 19th Century.
But as high quality ore became more accessible in other areas of the Vermilion, Mesabi, and Cuyuna Ranges, new mines opened. Old mines with less accessible ore closed and the miners moved on. With them went the money for the businesses, children for the schools, and the people who make a community.
The Village of Mesaba no longer exists today.
In the center of the Mesabi Iron Range, near Hibbing, there once was a town named Webb. Like the mines near the Village of Mesaba, the Webb Mine was also shipping ore in the first decade of the 20th Century. It was a prosperous mine. Along with other mines in the immediate vicinity, many miners were needed for the work at the Webb, and some of those miners came from Mesaba and other locations on the eastern Mesabi Range.
Webb was a bustling Mining Location with a large school that also educated the children from the nearby Mining Locations of Laura, Pool, Morris and Nelson. Neighbors helped each other in good times and bad. Babies were born, gardens grew, and holidays were celebrated.
But the Mining Location of Webb is gone now.
In recent years, as the Hull-Rust-Mahoning Mine expanded to the east, the open pit mining operations revealed the timbers that framed the century-old shafts (the vertical columns) and drifts (the horizontal tunnels) of the Webb mine. How sturdy were those timbers, and well-placed, that they were still standing firmly after all this time! The beautiful new Mine View is actually quite near to where the Webb Mine was located. Although the red iron ore is gone, taconite is still being found in that area, right under where the people of Webb once lived.
The stories of the Village of Mesaba and the Webb Location remind us of the impermanence of much in life, but also of the enduring quality of memories.
Let’s look back at some memories of the Webb Location. The following comes from a longer essay donated to the Hibbing Historical Society from the Hibbing Parks and Recreation Department. Oral histories were collected and incorporated into these essays by an unknown author.
From ex-Hibbingites, Mrs. John Maney and her daughter, Mrs. Patricia Kolu, we glean an insight into a typical, fascinating cross-section of the Iron Ranges known as Webb Location. The Webb was situated on the northern edge of the Big Pit – the Hull-Rust Mine – only about three-quarters of a mile from North Hibbing as the crow flies, but 2.8 miles away by the public road, winding around the giant man-made canyon.
Mrs. Maney, widow of Captain Jack Maney, superintendent of the Webb for over 30 years, had lived much of her life in Mining Locations, beginning on the western Mesabi, moving to Shenango near Chisholm, and finally to the Webb. Her daughter Patricia spent her entire pre-college life as a “Webb Location kid.”
The Webb community was comprised of a cluster of houses constructed, owned and maintained by the Shenango Furnace Company near the Webb Mine shaft. Most of the homes were similar, although homes assigned to higher ranking employees were somewhat larger and equipped with more conveniences. The rents were nominal and the utility services generous.
The community was the typical melting pot of Iron Range towns. Side by side lived Irish, Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish, Italian, and Slovenian families.
In addition, a company boarding house was provided for the single men. An expert in cuisine, Mrs. Doyce provided the meals at the boarding house. A rare privilege for a Location child was being taken to dinner at Mrs. Doyce’s table with its seemingly infinite variety of delicious home-cooked foods.
The mining company was conscious to some extent of the Location dweller’s welfare. A Location school was provided for the elementary grades and children from nearby Locations attended the well-built Webb School, too. The older children were bused to schools in Hibbing.
The Webb School was the hub of community activities. It was the rallying spot for dances, picnics, and an extremely active baseball team. The teachers resided in the teacherage upstairs from the classrooms.
In the winter, the mining company flooded and maintained an outdoor skating rink for people of all ages to enjoy. Family skating was a commonplace recreation. Christmas, too, was a memorable event featuring a giant outdoor Christmas tree trimmed with colored lights around which stood virtually the whole population singing Christmas carols. Small gifts were presented to all of the children by a local Santa Claus.
In the spring, a May Day celebration was held on the lawn of the mine’s superintendent’s house. All of the children danced around the Maypole while the parents watched from over the fence doting in admiration.
Life was surprisingly harmonious in this multinational settlement. Occasionally Captain Jack would be called upon to settle some dispute, but since this Irish mining superintendent had learned to speak some Swedish, Finnish, and Slovenian, misunderstandings could be ironed out.
The women in Webb and other Locations often exchanged their culinary secrets. Slovenian women would show others how to make the delicacy potica. The Italian women shared the method of making pasta and sugo. One could go on indefinitely with these epicurean delights.
Some people looking back would say that most families of this time, living on the Iron Range, were poor. Children picked coal that fell from loaded cars along the railroad tracks and brought this bounty home to help heat the house. Water in most Locations did not come into individual houses, but was available at neighborhood pumps or in the boiler house at the mine. Water for drinking and cleaning in the houses was hauled in buckets and heated on the stove. The outhouse was hot in the summer and cold in the winter. Shoes needed to last from season to season and year to year. All the food you could grow in a garden, pick in a wild berry patch, trap in the woods or catch in the lake was food you didn’t need to pay for at the store. But everyone seemed to be in the same situation. No one was much better off than anyone else.
Resident after resident, when reminiscing about the years in Webb and other Locations, regretted the ultimate movement of both the houses and the people. A time, a place, and neighbors that can never be replaced.
