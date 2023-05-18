TOWER – “Things are challenging, but we press on,” said Jarri Ankrum of Tower/Soudan/Lake Vermilion Events Board in an email. Challenging as in needing more funds to pay the ever-increasing costs of the Fourth of July parade and fireworks.
And at this point, it is uncertain if there will be a fireworks display.
“Our events board put a plea out to the public in the two local papers for monetary contributions to help cover the cost of the fireworks. The response was not good, so we decided to cancel the fireworks for 2023. Since that announcement, a local association has come forward and stated that they will work towards putting on the fireworks, but all the information is not in place yet, so we’re not able to provide any information to the public or newspapers on this,” Ankrum said.
“What I can say is that for floats, participating entries, and prizes for the parade, as well as kiddie races, and the sawdust scramble along with general costs that cover all of these events, we are looking at the Fourth of July celebration to cost approximately $16,000.
“That cost does not include fireworks. The fireworks display is around $18,000 separately. We have to hire a detonation crew as well as the cost of the fireworks. We were basically quoted that one minute of fireworks costs $1,000,” Ankrum said.
The Events Board does some fundraising, but “since 2019 it has been very limited and of course we receive monetary donations from businesses and individuals. This is all wonderful, but again does not cover even the Fourth of July celebration costs,” Ankrum said.
“The other criterion is volunteers. It is very difficult to get people to step forward to volunteer for the board or even the Fourth of July events.”
---
Anyone interested in volunteering or donating to the Fourth of July parade and fireworks should call Ankrum at 218-750-7236.
