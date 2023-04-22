Tomassoni tour

Dante Tomassoni, the son of the late Minnesota Sen. David Tomassoni, (back left), David Kolquist, President of Never Surrender, Inc., back right, and Todd Lauer, Tomassoni Tour Committee Member and ALS Warrior ( blue shirt and glasses), talk to members of the media during a press conference Wednesday announcing the creation of the Tomassoni Tour—Cycle for ALS, a fundraiser that will take advantage of the Mesabi Trail and raise money for ALS Sept. 14-16, originating at Fortune Bay Casino and Resort. Lauer and David Tomassoni became friends and started discussing creating such an event after the former Senator revealed his ALS diagnosis in 2021.

 Photo courtesy of Never Surrender

EVELETH—For Dante Tomassoni, the fact that his father, the late Sen. David Tomassoni, is still having a positive impact on the lives of northern Minnesota residents eight months removed from his passing, brings out a lot of emotions.

Pride, gratitude, and excitement are just a few of the ones his family was feeling this week when Never Surrender Inc. announced a new event in honor of the former Minnesota State Senator who was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and died in August of 2022 at the age of 69.

