EVELETH—For Dante Tomassoni, the fact that his father, the late Sen. David Tomassoni, is still having a positive impact on the lives of northern Minnesota residents eight months removed from his passing, brings out a lot of emotions.
Pride, gratitude, and excitement are just a few of the ones his family was feeling this week when Never Surrender Inc. announced a new event in honor of the former Minnesota State Senator who was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and died in August of 2022 at the age of 69.
The Tomassoni Tour—Cycle for ALS, is a multi-day trail ride event and fundraiser that will take place Sept. 14-16 on the Mesabi Trail, using Fortune Bay Casino Resort as the homebase.
“We’re proud that our father made such an impact in life, that he’s still helping people after his passing,” Dante Tomassoni said Thursday. “We’re grateful we’re in a position to help and grateful to have Never Surrender behind us leading the charge and excited to add another tool in the armory to fight ALS and use the funds to help dad’s last efforts of trying to eradicate such a horrible disease and one day make sure no one has to suffer the way he had to.”
Never Surrender Inc., out of Hermantown, is an organization set up to help people living with ALS—otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. They raise funds by providing VIP outdoor experiences. The group also produces the Black Woods Blizzard Tour (snowmobile) and the Kolar Toyota ALS Fishing Tournament annually.
According to officials from Never Surrender, they have raised $20 million in the past 27 years across their fundraising efforts with the help of the “Never Surrender Family,” combining “their passion for fighting ALS with a passion for the great outdoors.”
All net proceeds from their efforts stay local to the Midwest area.
Sen. Tomassoni, of Chisholm, who was elected to the House in 1992 and the Senate in 2000 and represented the Iron Range in St. Paul for 30 years, revealed his ALS diagnosis in July of 2021. Soon after he began working on a historic piece of legislation, that was eventually signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz, that provides $25 million for ALS research and caregiver support in the state.
His bill was the largest single investment in ALS research in state history, according to the state’s premier ALS support organization.
Never Surrender announced the creation of the Tomassoni Tour during a press conference Wednesday, noting how “the historic $25 million dollar gift the late Senator secured against the ALS fight continues to fuel new initiatives on the Iron Range.”
“The Tomassoni Tour was an idea that started a few years ago by Todd Lauer who was diagnosed with ALS in 2015.” David Kolquist, President of Never Surrender, Inc. said in a news release Wednesday. “Todd and Senator Tomassoni became friends through their diagnosis, and we were able to get the event concept put together before Senator Tomassoni passed away. It was an emotional day for all of us involved when we told the senator that plans were in motion. We are honored to continue his legacy in hopes of one day finding a cure for ALS.”
The ALS community is a small community and those diagnosed lean on each other for support, Dante Tomassoni said Thursday.
“Todd reached out to my father. Todd is a great guy with a big heart and is really driving this with all his efforts. He and my dad share that same dedication to helping find a cure,” he said.
According to Never Surrender officials, the former Senator was involved in numerous projects across the Iron Range including the Mesabi Trail and Iron Range School of Engineering. Organizers are bringing these groups together in a unique way to get this event off the ground. “Senator Tomassoni was instrumental in helping to get the Iron Range Engineering school open.” Lauer, a Tomassoni Tour Committee Member and ALS Warrior, said. “We’re working directly with the students on designing bike racks that can transport up to 40 bikes at a time across the trail to provide red-carpet-service that Never Surrender is known for providing to their participants.”
Dante Tomassoni said that even before his father was diagnosed with ALS, he had a really simple philosophy about why he was a Senator: He believed truly that he was there to help people.
This fundraiser in his honor is an extension of that.
“Almost everything he did was to help people. When he got diagnosed with ALS, to him it wasn’t even a choice, he made it his mission to make sure he could do everything to eradicate ALS. To find a cure, we have to raise the funds to support the research. Also, to help care for those suffering. It takes such a financial and emotional toll on those families,” Dante Tomassoni said. “The funds raised from this event will help with finding a cure, helping families financially, and supporting them emotionally by letting them know they aren’t alone.”
Because it is a new event, Never Surrender officials say they are considering it a “BETA” year, so in order to make sure they do it right, they will be limiting the number of cyclists.
They will offer a “full ride” for 25 cyclists covering 100 to 120 miles over the course of two days and a half-ride for 50 cyclists that will cover 50 to 60 miles over two days.
The half-ride will also allow for e-bikes or trail bikes.
According to information on the event page online, there will also be a “Virtual Ride” with no limit, become part of our Never Surrender Family.
Further each rider, regardless of tier, will need to fundraise $1,000 for “this red-carpet-type event.”
A $200 deposit will be required upon registration and will count towards your fundraising totals.
Dante Tomassoni said he plans to participate in the event, even though he might be sore by the end.
“This event is so special, not only because of what the funds raised can do, but because it’s happening on the Iron Range. We love the Range, my dad loved the Range. This trail was one of his biggest projects and now that trail is going to be a part of one of the biggest fundraising events to cure a horrendous disease,” he said. “It’s very special. The event itself will also bring notoriety and exposure to the many beautiful parts of the Iron Range. Its natural resources, its people, and its towns. We’re very excited for not only what this will do for ALS but for the Iron Range. We look forward to riding through its towns and sharing the experience across the Range.”
Registration is now open at www.neversurrenderinc.org.
For more details on the ride, please visit the Ride and Registration Page.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.