David Tomassoni was always a hero to Iron Rangers.
And more than ever, he’s now a hero everyone associated with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).
Tomassoni, the state Senator from Chisholm who passed away Aug. 11, 2022, from ALS, is being honored for his efforts to help those diagnosed with the disease and to ALS caregivers.
Tomassoni has been named an ALS Hero by the ALS Association, a national ALS organization.
“It’s another proud moment in the long list of ALS accomplishments that dad provided,” Dante Tomassoni, one of Tomassoni’s sons, said. “It’s pretty special that he’s still having an impact.”
David Tomassoni will be named the award winner in an online awards presentation at noon, Tuesday, May 16.
“He always fought for the little guy,” Sandy Judge, executive director of Never Surrender Inc., a Hermantown-based group that raises money for ALS research. “When he was diagnosed, he did what he could to rally the troops and got $20 million for ALS research and $5 million for caregivers.”
After being diagnosed, Tomassoni dedicated his time to raising money towards finding a cure for ALS and helping those who care for those diagnosed with ALS.
The Minnesota Legislature approved the $20 million in ALS research funding and $5 million to assist caregivers.
But Tomassoni’s legacy didn’t stop there.
The annual Black Woods Blizzard Tour ALS snowmobile ride, a bicycle tour scheduled in September on the Mesabi Trail, and a golf fundraiser being planned for August at Fortune Bay Resort Casino near Tower, are a few of the events honoring Tomassoni and his desire to help others.
“It’s take money to find a cure and that’s what we’re doing,” Dante Tomassoni said.
Tomassoni was nominated for the ALS Hero award by the ALS North Central Territory, Judge said.
Tomassoni’s efforts brought national attention to the need for more ALS research funding, according to the ALS North Central Territory.
ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease for which there is no cure, although a new treatment called Tofersen was in late April approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a specific type of ALS called SOD1-ALS.
According to the ALS Association, it’s the second time in less than a year that the FDA has approved a drug to treat ALS and the third time in six years.
“He knew he wouldn’t benefit from it (the state funding), but he did what he could and used the power he had to help people who have been diagnosed,” Judge said.
Tomassoni served in the Minnesota Legislature for 30 years as a state representative and state senator.
With an amicable personality, contagious laugh and a gracious host within his office to politicians from both major political parties, Tomassoni was arguably the most well-liked legislator in the state.
Tomassoni was a huge advocate for Iron Range people, communities, education, mining, logging, and economic development.
