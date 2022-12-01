Tomassoni memorial fundraising in full swing

Pictured are (from left): Craig Olson, LCP board president and GRE board member; Mark Bakk, LCP general manager; Dante Tomassoni; Tom Bobich and Danny Tomassoni.

 Photo submitted

CHISHOLM—Lake Country Power and Great River Energy partnered to donate $60,000 for the Senator David J. Tomassoni Bridge of Peace Memorial being built in honor of the late Senator’s 30 years of work in the region. A memorial arch and recreational plaza is scheduled to be built on the Longyear Lake causeway in Chisholm in the summer of 2023.

The archway honoring the late Senator is two-fold, to continue to honor Iron Range Veterans and to serve as a “thank you” for Senator Tomassoni’s work and all the economic injections he directly and indirectly championed in area industry, and the people of his district.

