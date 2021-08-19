VIRGINIA — The late State Rep. Tom Rukavina was known for being “a giant in Iron Range politics,’’ according to State Sen. Dave Tomassoni of Chisholm, so it is only fitting that the state’s tallest bridge should be named after him.
Tomasoni, along with other state and national dignitaries, gathered at the Bridgeview Pocket Park in Virginia Thursday morning to formally dedicate the bridge over the Rouchleau Pit as the Representative Tom Rukavina Memorial Bridge.
Everyone remembered Rukavina fondly for wearing his passion on his sleeve and being the “Range’s champion.’’
“We weren’t going to miss this or Tommy would know,’’ Sen. Amy Klobuchar said at the Bridgeview Park, which overlooks the pit and gives a stunning view of the massive bridge structure. The bridge was to be dedicated last summer, but was postponed a year due to the coronavirus.
“His heart was bigger than life,’’ Klobuchar added, and Rukavina was able to capture people’s lives and “put it in the real world,’’ both as a person and a legislator.
While Rukavina was short in stature — just a few inches over 5 feet tall — the veteran legislator once said it was only fitting that the Iron Range should have the highest bridge in Minnesota, said Mark Phillips, Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation. The bridge’s height matches Rukavina’s “towering legacy,’’ he added.
Phillips went on to say, “He was a gift’’ and one of the Range’s bright lights.’’
Rukavina will be forever remembered through more than three decades of legislative work, plus the bridge dedication. Rukavina died on Jan. 7, 2019.
The Bridgeview park now features a large stone plaque with several paragraphs outlining Rukavina’s work and his love for Iron Rangers.
The message on the plaque is as follows:
“There was a time, my friends, when nearly every Iron Ranger knew of a passionate, creative, feisty, and fun state representative named Tom Rukavina. Time moves on. But this message speaks to the memory of Tom Rukavina: Father, Husband, Grandfather, Logger, Union Steelworker, Milkman, School Board Member, Township Officer, State Representative, County Commissioner, and Advocate for the people.
“Tom Rukavina believed in the dignity of all work, loved the history and peoples of the Iron Range, and dedicated his life towards improving opportunities for all. He was true to his working-class roots; to his family and friends; and most of all to the Iron Range: A place where immigrants and citizens came from different backgrounds with different beliefs to create a place we all love and call home.
“Tom Rukavina lived a big life for big reasons and this big bridge stands in his name.’’
His daughter Ida Rukavina spoke for the Rukavina family members attending the event as she said, “Thank you for honoring him in this way.’’ Since the Iron Range built all of Minnesota’s and the Twin Cities’ bridges (something her father often said), “it’s only fitting’’ the bridge over the pit was named after him.
Outside of being a legislator, her dad worked as a miner at Minntac, a milkman in the Tower area, as a logger, and at Ironworld (now the Minnesota Discovery Center). “He was so proud of the work he did at Ironworld.’’
Elected to the Legislature in 1987, “he had a real passion for representing people of the Iron Range,’’ she added.
“His fight for the little guy was always front and center,’’ said Tomassoni, who introduced the bill to name the bridge after Rukavina.
Tomassoni and Jason Metsa, assistant commissioner of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, joked that Rukavina had his footprints on the bridge before it even opened. That came as Rukavina, Tomassoni and others were on a walking tour of the bridge shortly before it opened in September 2017 and Rukavina accidentally stepped on some wet paint.
Metsa quickly pointed that out to him at the time.
“Tom, you’re in the paint,’’ Metsa recalled saying. “He truly did leave his mark on that bridge.’’
The dedication also brought back memories of the lengthy process to build the new bridge and reroute Highway 53 to make way for Cleveland-Cliff’s expansion of United Taconite.
Turning to look back at the bridge, Rep. Dave Lislegard, D-Aurora, said, “This truly is a breathtaking modern marvel.’’
