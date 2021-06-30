AURORA -- Tom Gillach is humbled by being selected grand marshal of Aurora's Independence Day parade July 3, and he feels others are more deserving. But the members of the community group Celebrate Aurora worked hard on convincing him. "I had a lot of pressure," he good-naturedly told the Mesabi Tribune.
Gillach will ride in the parade through the neighborhoods of Aurora, a "hybrid" version of the parade that customarily went down the main street.
Gillach has long been a diehard supporter of the East Range city where he grew up and was a longtime teacher and coach in the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes, then Mesabi East schools. "I taught science and social studies, health and phy ed was was the head coach of seven sports."
Gillach was born in 1932 during the Depression. "I couldn't have had better parents," he said of Joseph and Rosella (Cashman) Gillach and his upbringing. "We're here on Earth to serve and help one another." His father was educated in agriculture and chemistry at the University of Minnesota, his mother in home economics at Stout. His father was a native of Pineville outside Aurora and taught chemistry and physics and then became a principal in Aurora. His wife was an Owatonna native. Because in earlier times, a woman could no longer teach after she was married, "My mother became a community leader," Gillach said. "She ran a canning factory in the school during World War II with Eli Smolich -- they even canned alcohol that was sent overseas." There were five Gillach siblings -- Rita, Jim and Theresa, now deceased; Joe, who is 93; and Tom, who is 89. He has been married to Laurie McCauley for 20 years. Gillach has three children, James Patrick "JP", Catherine Gillach and Chris Bartz.
A few years ago Gillach survived cancer of the larynx. "They call me a miracle child at the Mayo," he said. "It disappeared... only one of two people who have survived." His Catholic faith has inspired him, he said. "My dad worked at the church all the time. When my dad heard that Bing Crosby put new roofs on churches in California, he wrote to Bing (that his church needed a new roof) -- he got $25."
Gillach said this of Aurora: "This is an ideal town for recreation -- Pine Grove Park and Berdice baseball field... I've attempted for 20 years to have the city build campsites. We could use those facilities... we would build a campsite, nice fishing place. It's not moving very fast, but it's moving. You keep on pushing."
He talked about the community's work on the city centennial in 2003 -- and how he's especially proud of the "beautiful centennial book, as good a book as you'll see."
And he remains hopeful that Polymet will one day become reality. "I'm confident that it will they need those rare minerals rather than getting it from China," he said, expressing frustration with the environmentalists' protests. "Polymet has got to come to fruition. That's a must. The trail system and camping tourism will grow and grow. The future will be good."
Asked about his legacy, Gillach said it is "if I'm OK in the eyes of the Lord." Being grand marshal is an honor. "There will come a time when it will all be up to the good Lord."
