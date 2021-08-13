GILBERT -- As a little boy, Tom Gentilini Jr. was fascinated by big Army trucks.
Now in his early 60s, he still is, and he has a 5-ton cargo truck to show for it and the vehicle is a familiar sight in parades all across the Range.
"I wanted one since I was a kid," he said in an interview. "When I was about 10, I told my dad, 'Someday I'm going to buy one,' and he said OK.’"
When he did buy a 5-ton in 2002, he told his father Tom Gentilini Sr., "Well, I did, and he said, 'Yes, you did.'"
Back around the year 2000, Gentilini Jr. had seen Army vehicles parked on a lot in Hermantown, at Miller Hill Steel metal fabrication shop. There were about 15 or 20 trucks, and he bought one. Two months later, he said, there were 80 to 100. He paid $5,000, a price he considered reasonable. He told his father, "I wanted it for our veterans and will do anything to maintain it for our veterans."
The truck is a 1956 model Kaiser M54 5-ton. According to Wikipedia, the online encyclopedia, the M54 was the standard cargo version of the series. It had a 7-by-14-foot low-sided box with a bottom-hinged tailgate. Side racks, troop seats and overhead bows with a canvas cover were standard. A front-mounted winch was optional.
Gentilini When in on-road service, the load weight was doubled.
The M54 was the primary heavy cargo truck of the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine forces during the Vietnam War, and was also used by the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force.
He calls the 5-ton "the best investment I ever made," adding, "They always love it in Ely."
Many veterans ride on the truck in the Fourth of July parade.
"I want to get more veterans involved. That's what it's for."
He goes to parades in Gilbert, Tower, Hoyt Lakes and Two Harbors.
Some years back he decided the truck needed a hydraulic lift to make for better accessibility for those who wished to ride. Brad Salmi of the Minnesota State Patrol and Tom Gentilini Sr. were instrumental in the project. When the person with the lift heard it would be used for veterans, "he said, I will give it to you.'"
Some years later an upgraded lift was installed.
Gentilini Jr.'s fondness for the military is tied to his father's 42 years with the Army, enlisting in the Army National Guard at 17. He achieved the highest rank possible in the National Guard, then joined the Army Reserve, retiring as a chief warrant officer W4.
Gentilini Jr. said his dream is to buy a 1990s version of the truck. He loves working on his 5-ton and said he is well-versed in what makes it go. It has 10 44-inch high tires which are brand new and cost $600 to $800 apiece. Diesel fuel is costly now at more than $3 a gallon.
And what does he get for mileage?
"Eight to 10 miles per gallon. I keep the tank at 20 gallons. It takes 300 gallons to fill it up."
It takes 15W40 oil and he buys four gallons at $30 a gallon. He changes the oil about once a year.
Gentilini Jr. is grateful to those parade committees who contribute financially to defray the costs of keeping the 5-ton on the road in tiptop shape and he likes to purchase parts for the vehicle because there may come a time when the 1956 model parts are out-of-stock.
"When I get money for being in a parade, I reinvest it in truck parts that are going to be hard to get," he said, adding that if other people acquire 5-ton Army trucks, he is happy to share his expertise.
