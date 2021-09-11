The cool mornings. Birds gathering in the mountain ash trees. The high school’s cross country running team putting in their miles on the city sidewalks. We don’t need many more signs to know the seasons are changing.
Even if it has been decades since you went shopping for back-to-school clothes, at this time of the year your thoughts might still turn to the first days of school.
Education and autumn seem inexorably bound together, like raking leaves and autumn or bright orange pumpkins and autumn – all the items bound together that move us on from summer.
Iron Range schools have a proud tradition of opening their doors in the fall, ready to welcome students with shiny floors and freshly painted walls. Here the students will be educated for the world ahead of them. Especially in these pandemic years, let’s wish students, teachers, staff and parents the best of all things as this new school year begins!
At the very start of 1894, Miss Susan Murphy (later to be Mrs. James Gandsey) came to Hibbing as the first full-time school teacher. Attracted to the booming Iron Range by the big money Range towns paid their teachers, – for instance, Hibbing was paying $75.00 per month at the time – Miss Murphy left Merrill, Wisconsin, to hold classes on the upper floor of downtown Hibbing’s J.B. Carlson General Store.
Many years later, Mrs. Gandsey would write down her memories of those early years for the Hibbing Historical Society. Some of her stories were printed in the Hibbing Daily Tribune in August 1976 as part of a special edition of the newspaper celebrating that year’s All-Class Reunion.
Early education in Hibbing, we shall say, includes the period from January 29, 1894, the opening of the first school, until June 1903, the time of the first high school graduation.
Those present who are not too young will recall the financial panic of 1893, which wrought much hardship on the populace of the country. One result of it was the shifting of population, with many people moving about in search of work and trying to get a new start.
Ore was discovered in this area in 1892 by Frank Hibbing, and in the summer of 1893 a few families found their way to the new townsite of Hibbing where there was work. A few more families followed and, true to their American spirit, a common school district was organized to provide educational advantages for all the children.
These early class sessions were held on the second floor of the J.B. Carlson general store building which was located on the north side of Pine Street between First and Second Avenues in the growing town. The enrollment fluctuated between fourteen and twenty-one pupils ranging in age from five to sixteen years.
Some of these first pupils were William Bruce, Caroline Snyder, Julia and James Champion, D.D. Haley and Hale Cobb. George Cobb was only three years old but insisted on attending with his admired older brother. George made earnest promises that he would not talk out loud in school.
The school district supplied good text books, slates, pencils, and all other material to work with. Small slates and larger ones had plain wooden frames, and the so-called “noiseless” ones were edged with pretty colored felts, some blue others red, while a few for the older pupils were double or book slates. But, needless to say, they were all noisy articles.
Those were the days of vertical writing which contrasted greatly with the Spencerian handwriting attained by the vast majority of instructors. However, the Spencerian method, which flourished in America for about 100 years, would begin to disappear due largely to the strong opposition of businessmen who saw it as too slow to write in that method. Thus, children were more and more often taught to write in the vertical method.
Emphasis was laid on spelling, too. I dare say the children of the old school might be victorious over children of today in an old-fashioned spelling bee. Reading, ‘riting, and ‘rithmetic were not neglected.
It might be interesting to note that the first teacher’s salary was $75.00 per month, enormous indeed when compared with $35.00 or even $30.00 for grade school work in other parts of this state and in Wisconsin. I might also add that in 1903 the average salary in Hibbing had increased to $120.00 per month.
In September 1894, Miss Anna McCarthy, now Mrs. Fred Twitchell, was hired to help with opening the new school in a store building on the corner of Third Avenue and Pine Street. But that building came into demand for business during that year, so school sessions were moved to the new Town Hall on Second Avenue and Pine Street.
The enrollment had doubled and the School Board saw the necessity of larger quarters for the following school year 1895. So they prepared a four-room school building located at the east end of Center Street. The two rooms on the upper floor of this new building were not plastered as they did not expect to need them very soon.
Mr. Garry Graham was engaged as principal and I was to continue with teaching the lower grades. The attendance increased rapidly during the spring and summer of 1896; the enrollment in the primary grades reached 87 pupils. The children were admitted as they came to town. It was also decided that it was more satisfactory to the parents at this time to have their children attend two sessions a day rather than to attend either the forenoon or afternoon session only.
Mr. Graham was a man of fine character. Some of his former pupils remember him wearing a swallow-tail coat in which there was a strap concealed. They do admit, though, that many opportunities presented themselves for the use of that big strap. Our prominent businessmen of today, Edward Tatro and Harry Webb, can testify to this!
A couple of years later, Mr. Graham died here of typhoid fever.
From the spring of 1896, the population increased by leaps and bounds. More school rooms had to be provided and additional teachers added to the force. Miss Lucy Bronsky (now Mrs. T.J. Godfrey) and Miss Catherine Godfrey (now Mrs. John Ring of Nashwauk) were added to the staff. Two more rooms were added to the Center Street building. The Ryder store on Center Street and the Seibel building on Third Avenue were also rented by the school.
The first high school building was built in 1902 on Third Avenue between Mahoning and Superior Streets, a brick structure, modern and fireproof. Later, it was called the Central Building, and then it was re-named the Jefferson. In 1923 it was given a new coat of paint and held its own among the structures of which the community was proud.
The first class was graduated from the high school in 1903. That class consisted of only two members, Ella Anderson and Merritt French. The latter moved to western Canada with his parents shortly after graduation and Miss Anderson, encouraged by her high school teachers, continued her studies at the University of Minnesota from which she graduated in 1907. She has been engaged in high school work and is now head of the science department at the high school in Bellingham, Washington.
•••
Hibbing’s school district would soon outgrow the Jefferson School and build the Lincoln High School in 1907. That grand building would have a major construction project to double its size by 1913. In 1919, the town was beginning its move to the south where the new (and current) Hibbing High School would be constructed between 1920 and 1923. The first students began attending classes in September 1922. Because the center portion of the school, including the auditorium, was not completed yet, the Class of 1923 went back to the Lincoln High School for graduation. The first class to graduate across the stage in the new Hibbing High School was the Class of 1924.
It is interesting to see that by 1921, 89 students would graduate from Hibbing High School. The teaching staff had grown to over 50 in number. The 1921 yearbook lists the teachers and their subjects. The subjects were botany, chemistry, civics, commercial (business), cooking, economics, electricity, English, French, history, Latin (three teachers!), mathematics, mechanical drawing, music, physics, physical training, printing, public speaking, science, and sewing. There were also two librarians, a principal, an assistant principal, a dean of girls, and a superintendent.
