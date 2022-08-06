ELY — Three mayoral candidates — council members Paul Kess and Heidi K. Omerza, along with Mark Haarman — will be on Tuesday’s primary ballot in Ely.
The top two vote-getters will run in the Nov. 8 general election for the two-year seat.
Current Ely Mayor Roger Skraba, whose term expires Dec. 31, is running for the Minnesota House District 3A.
All candidates were provided the same questions. These are their unedited responses.
—
Paul Kess
Bio: I am a lifelong Ely resident with deep roots in our community. My wife Laurie and I raised our family here. I taught at Vermilion Community College for 40 years and was president of the faculty before retiring in 2018.
As a City Councilor for 20-plus years I’ve been involved with many committees and projects, including serving as President of RAMS for two years. On the Budget committee my focus has been to keep taxes as low as possible.
Why are you running for office?
Ely is an active, successful community that has a high quality of life. Ely needs a dynamic mayor who is experienced, thoughtful, and committed. I am all of those things.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in your city and how would you deal with them?
In the short range, we need to continue to manage our budget well. Inflation, labor contracts, and unanticipated expenses will challenge us to stay financially healthy and still control taxes. We need to be mindful that many of our citizens are on fixed incomes.
Like most communities in Minnesota, we need more housing for working families. We need to learn from places like Ottertail County and Roseau who have been creative in addressing their housing needs. Using our Housing and Rehabilitation Authority is one way we can make progress, but this is a tough problem to solve and we are fortunate to have support from the IRRR.
Ely is an older community and our infrastructure always needs improvement. Our water and sewer, streets, and utilities are aging. We need to continue our ongoing efforts to provide these core services.
All of these challenges can be managed. Ely will continue to grow and prosper and have the quality of life we have come to enjoy.
—-
Heidi Omerza
Bio: Serving her 16th year on the Council, Heidi graduated from Hamline University and is a fifth grade teacher at Ely Public Schools. Heidi Omerza is married to Tom Omerza, President of Frandsen Bank, School Board Member and Assistant Girls Basketball Coach. They have four children Elliot, Evan, Eric and Elizabeth. The boys all graduated from Ely High School, Elizabeth will be a senior this year. Locally, she serves on the following boards: Ely Economic Development Authority as President, Park and Recreation, Library, Employee Relations, Insurance, and Negotiations. Statewide she serves on: Coalition of Greater MN Cities Board and Greater MN Partnership, and past president of the League of MN Cities.
Why are you running for office?
I have served on the Ely City Council for 16 years and during my tenure we have successfully navigated numerous local, state, and national issues which affect our community members. I strive to listen to concerns, in order to find common ground and the best path forward on issues. I am passionate about our community and have a proven track record of experience yielding positive results. I have been president of several state-wide organizations, I have good working relationships at the state and federal level that can be relied upon to help Ely when needed. I am passionate about our community and have a proven track record of achieving positive results. I strive to listen to concerns, in order to find common ground and the best path forward on issues.
What are the 3 biggest issues facing voters in your city and how would you deal with them?
The lack of housing, lack of workers, and childcare shortages have high priority.
The Ely HRA is in the process of developing a new housing project in the west end and the City is extending utilities to new lots available for purchase in the Spaulding area. I will continue to support housing development efforts.
There is an active childcare working group in Ely which many community members have become engaged in. I have appealed to legislators that it is important to keep our children safe, but many state statutes regarding licensing are “one size fits all,” which have an unnecessary burden to any at home or licensed childcare facility. As a teacher, I am passionate about finding a solution.
To increase our workforce, we need to increase our reliable internet capability and hold our local provider accountable. I will continue to protect the jobs that we currently have and ensure the City is fiscally responsible.
—
Mark Haarman
Bio: Being an alumni of Wellstone Action (Camp Wellstone) a.k.a. Paul Wellstone, and awarded best in the candidate courses, we were taught public service rates higher than personal interests, as in service before self. In addition, fund development study at St. Thomas Business School, personal friendships with educational, political and business leaders benefits a mayor in many ways. As a professional actor, listening skills are honed and will transfer well into public service as mayor.
Why are you running for office?
Running for public office is to have a seat at the table and a say in what happens in Ely. And fresh visions and perspectives bring light to issues not often addressed year to year. Inviting residents to meet face to face, one on one with a mayor will help aid in their involvement with their city, outside of formal council chambers, where discussions are done with candor.
What are the 3 biggest issues facing voters in your city and how would you deal with them?
Ely’s designation as “Coolest Small Town in America” many years past, as well as The Canoe Capital of the World needs restoration. The Boundary Waters is not just for canoes though, and multiple use for education and through science should be discussed, including restoration forestry of the adjacent wilderness, as Mr. White Pine, Jack Rajala agreed with, just before his passing. The Boundary Waters Wilderness may be a more fitting title. And Ely remains that gateway.
