Three-vehicle accident in Mountain Iron

Law enforcement and fire department officials responded to a three vehicle crash on Highway 169 and Nichols Road which involved a St. Louis County Deputy Tuesday afternoon. Two people were reported injured with non life threatening injuries.

 Mark Sauer

MOUNTAIN IRON — Two local residents suffered non-life threatening injuries Tuesday in a three-vehicle accident at Highway 169 and Nichols Avenue in Mountain Iron.

Mary Ann Okoren, 88, of Virginia was injured when her 2017 Ford Escape collided with a 2017 St. Louis County Sheriff’s squad car driven by Jeremy Lee Belleville, 46, of Mountain Iron, who was also injured. Both were taken to Essentia Health Virginia, a State Patrol incident report states.

The Sheriff’s squad car was traveling southbound when the Ford Escape (sitting in the crossover) made a U-turn making contact with the squad car causing a collision at Nichols Avenue with a 1998 Buick LeSabre driven by Kyle James Robinson, 44, of Buhl. Robinson was not injured.

All three drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

