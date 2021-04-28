Three-vehicle accident in Mountain Iron

MOUNTAIN IRON — Two local residents suffered non-life threatening injuries Tuesday in a three-vehicle accident at Highway 169 and Nichols Avenue in Mountain Iron.
Mary Ann Okoren, 88, of Virginia was injured when her 2017 Ford Escape collided with a 2017 St. Louis County Sheriff’s squad car driven by Jeremy Lee Belleville, 46, of Mountain Iron, who was also injured. Both were taken to Essentia Health Virginia, a State Patrol incident report states.
The Sheriff’s squad car was traveling southbound when the Ford Escape (sitting in the crossover) made a U-turn making contact with the squad car causing a collision at Nichols Avenue with a 1998 Buick LeSabre driven by Kyle James Robinson, 44, of Buhl. Robinson was not injured.
All three drivers were wearing their seatbelts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.