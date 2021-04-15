GREENWAY TOWNSHIP — A 51-year-old Hibbing woman was injured when the car she was riding in was involved in a three-vehicle accident Wednesday at the wet Highway 169 and Highway 65 intersection, a Minnesota State Patrol report stated.
A 2016 Ford Escape driven by Madison Ann Williams, 23, of Grand Rapids was northbound on Highway 169 approaching Highway 65 around 6:23 p.m. At the same time, a 2003 Buick Regal driven by Marrietta Mae Bacigalupo, 50, of Pengilly was southbound on Highway 65, failed to yield the rigt of way to Williams and was broadsided. Bacigalupo’s vehicle then spun and made contact with a Ford F150 that was waiting at the stop sign.
According to the State Patrol, alcohol was involved regarding Bacigalupo. Carol Lynn Anderson, riding in Bacigalupo’s vehicle, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Fairview Range in Hibbing.
F150 driver Maria Teresa Peluso, 27, of Pengilly and her 2-year-old passenger Lena Babe Emmanuel were not injured. Williams and Bacigalupo also were not injured.
