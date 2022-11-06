AURORA—Three candidates will vie for two, two-years seats on the Aurora City Council during the city’s special election on Nov. 8.
Incumbent Dan Goette is running against former councilor Richard Hess, and David Akins-Miller.
Answers from Goette were not available as this edition of the Mesabi Tribune went to press.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Aurora Community Center, 15 W. First Ave. N.
—
Richard Hess
Background/experience: I am a family man, home and business owner, and have lived in Aurora for 55 years. I am a U.S. Army veteran and retired from LTV in 1977 after 30 years. I have been a business owner and operator since 1994. Currently serve on the Aurora Cemetery Board, and Northern Pines Hospital Board. I formerly served on the Aurora City Council, East Range Joint Powers Board, Aurora Planning and Zoning, and the Aurora HRA. I am very active in community organizations, including the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, and have been an active volunteer for many years.
Why are you running for this particular office?
I have a sincere interest in Aurora and its citizens. I want to see our community not only thrive, but grow as well. I feel I have the ambition, experience and integrity to make a difference. I will make the citizens’ voices be heard and be open to recommendations. I have a strong concern with many issues and needs; taxes and services are a major concern. I feel we need to do more research to seek funding instead of our citizens carrying all that financial burden. I am willing to work hard and dedicate my time to this city.
What do you see as the three major issues in your city and if elected how do you plan to address them?
1. Senior housing/apartments. The city is in dire need of affordable housing for seniors, who are a large percentage of the city’s population. Many seniors are unable to maintain their properties, thus depending on their children or hiring someone to assist with the maintenance and upkeep. These seniors would like to sell their homes and move into apartments; however, they do not want to move out of Aurora. The City of Aurora has property that could accommodate such housing, and we need to work on a plan to offer other incentives to potential developers.
2. Economic development. Economic development is not easy, but it is not impossible. We need to assure a welcoming atmosphere to potential business and property buyers as well as a welcoming atmosphere for our existing businesses and homeowners. The blight in town needs to be seriously addressed. I realize some progress has been made, but there is still a lot of work to do. The need for a grocery store is first and foremost. This is in the process, but it has to move forward. According to stats, new businesses and property seekers look at a city’s schools, churches, playgrounds and appearance.
3. Infrastructure. Although many streets and curbs have been replaced, there are many that need to be addressed. Some of these streets are almost impossible to maintain, especially in the winter. I realize funding is difficult due to our economy, but I believe more effort in seeking grants and funding must be taken. Infrastructure, of course, is a huge part of economic development.
Closing statement: Some of the issues that concern me I have touched on, but there obviously is more. I am ready to roll up my shirt sleeves and go to work addressing these issues. It is important to seek funding for our projects, pair and share with other communities, curb taxes while still maintaining and not diminishing the quality of those services. I look forward to representing you as a city councilor and would appreciate your vote on Nov. 8.
—
David Akins-Miller
Background/experience: I have been in the service industry since I was about 12. Growing up in the grocery industry. Worked for my father. Since then I’ve been employed with Village Inn since 1988. Cooking, serving and manager. Also Sons Commander at the American Legion. And on the Supervisory Committee at Embarrass Vermilion Federal Credit Union. Also in charge of burger fry at the American Legion. And volunteer when asked.
Why are you running for this particular office?
I’m running for this position, because I believe we can do better. At the city level. We need to listen better to the citizens. Address all issues. I believe we need to get younger people involved. It’s their future. At the same time helping our seniors. We need to always look at ways to better the community.
What do you see as the three major issues in your city and if elected how do you plan to address them?
I would like to see a dentist office come back to Aurora. That might mean we would have to look for a young dentist starting out to move here. We have to do things to get young families to move here. We have a great sports complex but it’s no good if we don’t have families moving here. I think if we listen to the citizens of Aurora we can do a better job.
Closing statement: I hope I get your vote. I have lived here since 1988. I know we can all do a better job as citizens. I am new to all of this. I’m not sure how you get experience for this. But you can count on me to listen to all citizens. I’ll work as hard as I can to make Aurora thrive. You will always get the truth from me. Thank you.
