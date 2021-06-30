Palo house fire

Firefighters from three departments battled a house fire around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 4900 block of Townline Road in Palo. No injuries were reported.

 Friends of the Northland FireWire

PALO — Three fire departments fought a house fire in the Palo area Tuesday night, according to the Friends of the Northland FireWire Facebook page.

The blaze was reported around 8:10 p.m. in the 4900 block of Townline Road and the house was engulfed in flames when crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

It appears the house was vacant at the time. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the Friends of the Northland FireWire.

The Palo, Lakeland, and Colvin fire departments were on the scene.

