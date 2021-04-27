The Rock Ridge speech team had three finalists out of our 13 speakers at the State Meet Saturday. They were as follows: 6th-place medalist Sophie Statsman in Serious Interpretation of Drama; and our two Senior captains, 4th-place medalist Amara Carey in Great Speeches and 4th-place medalist Kirsten Rothenberger in Extemporaneous Reading. The Wolverines also had two speakers who were just one point away from the final round: Azalea Ray (11th grade, Extemporaneous Speaking) and Ellie Norvitch (9th Grade, Serious Interpretation of Prose).
