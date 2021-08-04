As smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to blanket northern Minnesota, wildfire officials in Canada are seeing three fires near the international border grow toward the south.
The three Canadian fires for weeks have held potential to spread across the border.
Now, two new wildfires near the border, north of Crooked Lake and Lac La Croix in Canada, have also been discovered.
Canadian crews are on the ground attacking the two new fires, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Air across parts of Minnesota has for days been in air quality alert status due to the fires.
Fine particles from the Canadian fires were Wednesday projected to reach the Red AQI category for everyone across northern Minnesota, including International Falls, Grand Portage, Grand Marais, Baudette, and the Grand Portage tribal nations.
Fine particles at the Orange AQI category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups of people, was expected in northeast, north central and northwest Minnesota.
A total of 109 wildfires were burning Wednesday within the Canadian Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry's Northwest Region of Ontario, according to the Ontario Forest Fire Information Map.
The three Canadian fires along the border continue to hold potential to spread into the Crooked and Iron lakes areas, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Because of wildfires in other parts of the country, Canadian firefighters are working to protect homes and communities in those areas, limiting suppression work on the border fires, the U.S. Forest Service said.
U.S. Forest Service and Canadian personnel are monitoring the three border fires.
On the U.S. side of the border, several fires within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) are being battled.
The 265-acre Fourtown Lake Fire, detected July 25 about 12 miles north of Ely, is being mopped up.
But crews on Wednesday acted to strengthen lines to the north and west as southerly winds began to blow.
The three-acre Bunggee Fire, south of Crooked Lake, is being fought with an 11-person crew that had to be helicoptered into the remote area.
Slowfoot Fires, about one mile southeast of the 100 percent contained Delta Lake Fire, are burning slowly. Aircraft have dumped water on the fire. A crew is building a containment line around the fire.
A Sundial South Fire is smoking and being monitored. The fire is particularly inaccessible to fire crews because of its remote location and hazardous fuels, according to the forest service.
Three other fires within the U.S. Forest Service Superior National Forest West Zone, Vivid, Bear Creek, and Phantom Creek, are all 100 percent contained. Two wildfires within the forest service East Zone, Agamok and Beth, are also contained.
With no significant rainfall in the forecast and increased wind predicted, fire behavior is expected to increase, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Concerns remain for a continued problematic wildfire season, the forest service said.
Campfires are not allowed within Superior National Forest boundaries, including at campsites, backcountry campsites, rustic campgrounds, or in designated fire rings or grates within the BWCAW.
