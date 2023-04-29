VIRGINIA—A few simple words spoken in a large former office building filled with natural light, where a temporary altar now stands, resonated with many.
“Father was right,” Mary Ann Pagliaccetti said, relaying how moved she was by the priest’s statement:
“As I walk around I can’t help but think this was meant to be a school.”
The Rev. “Father Brandon” Moravitz, pastor of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, was speaking of the 60,000-square-foot former Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota (BCBS) building on West Chestnut Street in Virginia, where Mass had just been held in a makeshift (for now) chapel.
Open house celebrations after each Mass last weekend gave the congregation and community the opportunity to tour the new site of Marquette Catholic School.
The BCBS building—which has sat mostly vacant since 2020, when employees were sent to work at home during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic (which transitioned into a permanent arrangement for the Virginia BCBS workforce)—was filled with energy after Sunday’s 10 a.m. Mass.
Students, teachers, and parishioners of all ages wandered through the building, where signs outside rooms stated their new purpose: “Future Music Room,” “Future Science Lab.” Kids spun around on office chairs that remain onsite. Smiles lit faces as people remarked on how big and bright the new space will be for students for generations to come.
The parish and school community had been looking for a place to expand for some time after outgrowing the current school building, which opened in 1917.
The BCBS building, constructed in 2002, nearly fell into their laps—which many attest was a work of God.
The pre-kindergarten through eighth grade Marquette Catholic School reached an agreement earlier this year with a global real estate investment trust to purchase the building, with a $4.9 million estimated price tag for the property and necessary renovations.
The BCBS building is all one level and twice the square footage of the current school, providing ample space for the addition of a future Catholic high school.
The new location will also have plenty of room to build science and STEM labs, a fine arts room, and other amenities, such as a school kitchen and cafeteria not shared with the church, office space and a secure and welcoming entrance.
It is additionally surrounded by 15 acres of land, where school officials plan to build greenhouses for a school-to-table program. Part of the area consists of wetlands, where students could study the ecosystem and conduct science labs.
The acreage will allow for a sizable playground and a safe space for parking and picking up/dropping off students.
Additionally, the school could form future partnerships with the adjacent Minnesota North College-Mesabi Range, Virginia campus.
“This will be a beautiful work of God,” Moravitz said Sunday.
Partial renovations are expected to be completed in time to open the doors to students for next school year, and Marquette has embarked on a capital campaign to fund the project.
Moravitz said Bishop Felton and the Diocese of Duluth strongly support Marquette’s efforts to expand Catholic education on the Range, and Felton has pledged personal financial support to the campaign.
Pagliaccetti, along with husband, former Sixth District Judge Gary Pagliaccetti, whose grandchildren attend Marquette, spoke to the congregation Sunday, expressing their support of the campaign.
“The first time I entered this new Marquette school, I thought, ‘God is so good. God is so generous. And God so delights in blessing us beyond what we can ever imagine,’” Mary Ann Pagliaccetti said. “We have such gratitude for the blessing of being here today in this beautiful facility.”
She continued: “In this day and time, it is a priority to make the opportunity of a Catholic education available to as many families on the Iron Range as possible.”
While based in Virginia, Marquette has grown into a regional school, with students attending from across the Iron Range.
“What an amazing gift to have Jesus in their midst every day,” Pagliaccetti said. The school incorporates the Catholic and Christian faith into all aspects of the classroom on a daily basis.
Pagliaccetti said she was touched by a passage in a book she recently read about St. Francis Zavier. “I loved when he said that children don’t receive a miniature portion of the Holy Spirit. They receive a full portion.”
A group of seventh graders sat in one of the building’s sitting rooms, complete with a fireplace, talking enthusiastically about the chance to attend the new campus next school year.
It will have modern restrooms and no stairs to climb, they noted.
“It’s great to be a part of it,” Maria Hadrava said, noting she was impressed with the amount of natural light. “Seeing this happen in front of me is so great. It’s a miracle I never thought would happen so fast.”
Parents expressed equal excitement for the new space, talking about its potential to expand Catholic education on the Range and serve current and future students for decades to come.
“This is a huge blessing for this community,” with so much room to grow, said Kim Harvey Koebensky.
When it comes to Catholic education, children deserve it to be “first-class” in a building that supports that, said Julie Anderson.
“We believe that years beyond our lifetime, there will be gratitude in the sacrifices that we are all making today in accomplishing God’s will for this new Marquette Catholic School,” Pagliaccetti said. “Just as we owe a debt of gratitude to those who have sacrificed before us over 100 years ago. I can just imagine those parishioners back in 1917 saying, ‘This needs to happen. Let’s get this done.’”
