State Rep.’s Spencer Igo and Roger Skraba are resolved to call attention to the importance of mining.
Igo (R-Wabana Township) and Skraba (R-Ely) are leading efforts on a Minnesota House of Representatives resolution that reaffirms Minnesota’s commitment to mining.
“In light of everything happening on a state and federal level with the Biden administration placing a moratorium on mining in northern Minnesota and Vice President Harris in Minnesota to talk about electric vehicles, we need to remind people about our mining past, present and future,” Igo said. “It’s important to remind people.”
The resolution, introduced Tuesday, encourages Minnesota’s technology and medical companies to utilize Minnesota-mined minerals when manufacturing products.
It’s also aimed at reminding state and federal elected officials and others about mining’s importance to northeastern Minnesota, the state and nation.
“This is to reaffirm that Minnesota is the state of mining,” Skraba said. “It’s our natural history. It’s our culture. Hopefully, we will get a majority of people to support this and if they do, maybe we can get city councils to support it as well. There’s always that threat of anti-mining around the corner.”
The resolution is not a bill.
It’s largely symbolic.
However, Igo and Skraba say they want to ensure that northeastern mining remains strong and prospers for years to come, supporting families, communities and businesses.
“As lawmakers and leaders in the northland and on the Iron Range, we are committed to making sure that future generations of Rangers can grow up in a state that supports their communities, their future jobs, and their way of life,” Igo said. This resolution is a simple way for all of us to reaffirm that commitment to the Iron Range as we explore ways to advocate for responsible, safe, and productive mining operations in Minnesota.”
Northeastern Minnesota iron ore mining for roughly 140 years has provided tens of thousands of good-paying jobs, generated billions in taxes that support cities, townships, counties, provides funding to every public school student in the state, and funds University of Minnesota scholarships.
“We have all kinds of scholarships built off mining,” Skraba said. “The importance of this (resolution) is not to make it overbearing, but to say, ‘Hey, guys, don’t forget who we are and what we are’.”
With 25 new Republicans and 17 Democrats at the state capitol, it’s important to educate legislators on mining’s impact, Skraba said.
“You have a group of people who maybe don’t know anything about mining,” Skraba said.
Three non-ferrous mining projects, NewRange Copper Nickel LLC, Twin Metals Minnesota and Talon Metals Corp., are in different stages of development.
Those projects would create thousands of jobs and generate hundreds of millions of dollars annually in taxes and royalties.
Beyond encouraging technology and medical companies to use Minnesota- mined materials, the resolution also calls on technology, medical and energy companies to research the origin of materials in their supply chain.
Rep.’s Natalie Zeleznikar (R-Fredenberg Township, Ben Davis (R-Merrifield), and Jeff Dotseth (R-Kettle River) also also signed onto the resolution.
“This is 100 percent symbolic,” Igo said. “But what needs to be said right now to our Minnesota House, to our Minnesota Senate, and to our governor, is that we need to continue to mine for technology development and to provide good-paying jobs.”
