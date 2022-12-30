Trash talk is sure to break out even before the puck drops at a hockey game in Eveleth today to support disabled veterans.
“Chad Daniels is their goalie and the head chirper too,” Ben Johnson, Rock Ridge High School head hockey coach said. “He’s already talking about how I can’t beat his glove hand. I’ll have to light him up right away.”
The Minnesota Warriors, a team composed of disabled veterans from the Iron Range and Duluth area, tangle with Rock Ridge hockey coaches at 5:15 p.m at the historic Eveleth Hippodrome.
It’s an opportunity for Iron Rangers to turn out in force to show their support for disabled U.S. military veterans from all branches of the service.
“With the vibe I’m getting, the place is supposed to be packed,” Jim Rich, a 1997 Eveleth-Gilbert High School graduate who captains the Warriors Duluth-based “A” team and helped organize the Iron Range Warriors squad. “There’s so many people connected to all the people on the teams, the coaches and the whole veterans part of it. The Iron Range is a very patriotic area, it’s something new and it’s free.”
A team of about 22 veterans face-off against a squad of about 20 Rock Ridge hockey coaches from all different levels of the program, including varsity, junior varsity, bantam, pee wees, and mites.
A special guest, former Hibbing High School, University of Minnesota Duluth and St. Louis Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich, is slated to be a bench coach for the Warriors, Rich said.
Although admission is free, donations accepted at the door will help support Minnesota Warriors operations, such as the purchase of hockey equipment, jerseys and transportation, Rich said.
“We did a game in Greenway about two months ago and raised about $4,000,” Rich said.
The Minnesota Warriors has 13 teams with more than 300 members across the state, Rich said.
Players are veterans who were wounded, injured or otherwise disabled.
The Iron Range Warriors team formed less than a year ago, Rich said.
“We have 26 members right now,” Rich said. “They haven’t had an official game yet. We will be met by the Eveleth Fire and Police Departments, Clinton Fire Department, Cherry Fire Department and Mountain Iron Fire Department who will escort us into Eveleth. We will arrive about 2:30 and do a meet and greet (with the public) in the Hippodrome lobby. We’ll also have Minnesota Warriors merchandise for sale.”
Prior to the puck drop, the Gilbert Veterans of Foreign Wars will have a flag presentation, Rich said.
For the Warriors, playing hockey is a recreational, therapeutic experience, he said.
“Our mission here is to get veterans out and about and reconnected with society and we use hockey as our platform to get guys out,’ Rich said. “It’s more or less a less formalized therapy.”
Daniels, of Bovey, a former Grand Rapids High School hockey player and co-captain of the Iron Range Warriors, said being part of the team provides him with relief.
“It’s a release,” Daniels said. “I’m just about 1,650 days from a drug addiction and this is my release. It’s something to get away from the stresses of life instead of going down that dark path.”
Being part of the team has helped him form a special bond with other veterans, Daniels said.
“It’s kind of like being in the military again,” Daniels said. “It’s the juvenile chirping of each other, but when it comes time to do battle, everyone unites. All the new friends I’ve made through it are incredible and we do more than play hockey together. We’re also going to be going on a fishing trip together soon.”
Johnson said it’s a honor for Rock Ridge coaches to be able to help support veterans.
“It’s really nice for those guys to have another group to lean on and have fun,” Johnson said. “A lot of people like to support stuff like this for our veterans.”
Daniels says he’ll talk trash, flash some leather, and even though the competition will get intense, it’s all about supporting veterans.
“I think it’s going to be a tight game,” Daniels said. “There’s competition mode and no one wants to lose. But it won’t be like in Greenway where we played Andy Sertich and they were all D-1 players and they just smoked us. One of my friends is Mike Antonovich and he’s the king of chirping, but I think I chirped a little too much with him.”
The Rock Ridge High School Wolverines boys hockey team faces off with Cambridge-Isanti at 3 p.m. at the Hippodrome prior to the game.
