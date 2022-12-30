warriors1.JPG

Members of the Minnesota Warriors, a team composed of disabled veterans from the Iron Range and Duluth area, will play the Rock Ridge hockey coaches at 5:15 p.m. today at the Eveleth Hippodrome. The event is free but donations can be made. All money raised goes to help Minnesota Warriors operations.

 Photo courtesy of Minnesota Warriors

Trash talk is sure to break out even before the puck drops at a hockey game in Eveleth today to support disabled veterans.

“Chad Daniels is their goalie and the head chirper too,” Ben Johnson, Rock Ridge High School head hockey coach said. “He’s already talking about how I can’t beat his glove hand. I’ll have to light him up right away.”

