Hibbing Taconite Co. has a new lease on life.
2,664.45 acres worth.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is recommending that Hibbing Taconite Co. majority owner Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., be awarded mineral leases on 2,664.45 acres of state land near Nashwauk.
It’s the biggest piece of iron ore mining news on the Iron Range this year.
And it’s an action that has positive implications for decades for Hibbing Taconite Co., its miners, businesses that provide goods and services to the taconite plant, and the region.
“There’s a lot of smiles today, no doubt,” Chris Johnson, United Steelworkers (USW) Local 2705 president at Hibbing Taconite said. “This is definitely some huge, positive news that we’ve been waiting for.”
Awarding all of the leases formerly held by Mesabi Metallics has been long-awaited on the Iron Range.
Without a new source of crude ore, Hibbing Taconite has been in danger of closure.
Its supply of crude ore has been expected to run out in 2025.
The DNR, at a May 25 Minnesota Executive Council meeting, will ask the council to approve the mineral leases to Cleveland-Cliffs, the DNR said in a statement.
The DNR said it’s asking for the approval after careful consideration of multiple requests for the leases.
“Cleveland-Cliffs has a proven record of bringing mining projects into operation and currently holds a significant land position adjacent to the state ore in the area,” the DNR said. “Leasing this state ore to Cleveland-Cliffs will provide local communities, K-12 public schools and other beneficiaries a long overdue source of mineral revenue. Cleveland-Cliffs has stated that, if the leases are approved, it intends to utilize the state ore to extend the life of Hibbing Taconite and that it would immediately begin the work needed to bring the ore into production.”
The executive council, composed of Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Secretary of State Steve Simon, State Auditor Julie Blaha, and Attorney General Keith Ellison, has final say on awarding the leases.
Cleveland-Cliffs chairman, president and chief executive officer Lourenco Goncalves thanked the DNR and Walz.
“Cleveland-Cliffs and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have reached an agreement on a package of State iron ore mineral leases at the Nashwauk mine site for review by the Minnesota Executive Council on May 25,” Goncalves said in a statement. “I thank Governor Walz for his support and the great work of his Department of Natural Resources. We would not be at this very place without Governor Walz’s leadership and the great work of the Minnesota DNR professionals. When approved by the MN Executive Council, the leases will be used to provide a long-term extension of Hibbing Taconite’s mine life, securing the future of Hibbing Taconite and the good-paying union jobs at HibTac, our flagship operation in Minnesota. I look forward to the Minnesota Executive Council’s review and approval of this lease package on May 25.”
Awarding the leases to Cleveland-Cliffs helps secure about 750 jobs at Hibbing Taconite, thousands of spin-off jobs across the state and solidify the local and regional economy.
“We’ve been told this will keep Hibbing Taconite open for decades,” Johnson said. “It’s a big, big answer to what we’ve been asking. For people who have been here 10 or 15 years, it turns a job into a career.”
John Arbogast, USW District 11 staff representative said union officials, miners and others, plan to show up at the May 25 executive council meeting in support of approving the leases to Cliffs.
“This is a great news for HibTac and the employees and a great day for the Iron Range,” Arbogast said. “We have a company willing to invest in the Iron Range and the people up here. Finally, somebody can mine that good ore.”
Hibbing Mayor Pete Hyduke said the DNR made the right decision in asking that Cleveland-Cliffs be awarded the leases.
“Just look at the track record of Cleveland-Cliffs in our region,” Hyduke said. “It’s probably second to none. They know how to manage a mine and they invest in their workers and our communities. As a city official and mayor, I couldn’t be happier for our region and the city of Hibbing. It’s good news for our entire region because these mines don’t affect just the towns they’re in, they affect the whole region.”
Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora, said the uncertainty about the status of the leases is finally coming to an end.
Lislegard thanked the DNR and Gov. Walz for performing due diligence on the leases and coming to a conclusion that benefits the region, mining industry and state.
“There have been years of broken promises and missed deadlines, and as a result, the people of the Iron Range have had to experience economic turmoil for far too long” Lislegard said in a statement. “Today, the uncertainty surrounding this project is finally coming to an end.”
Crude ore at the Nashwauk site is some of the highest-grade ore remaining on the Iron Range.
The lease parcels are approximately 11 miles west of Hibbing Taconite.
However, the ore won’t be mined immediately.
It’s expected to take several years to implement a system to transport the ore to the taconite plant.
And appropriate permits need to be secured.
Sen. Rob Farnsworth of Hibbing said he’s pleased for the Hibbing Taconite miners and for the facility.
“It’s 750 good-paying jobs,” Farnsworth said. “It’s also a little bit of good news for Itasca County because there will be some royalties going to Itasca County.”
Rep. Spencer Igo of Wabana Township, said he’s happy to see a resolution to the leases, but is calling on state agencies and Gov. Walz to ensure that Cleveland-Cliffs has the needed permits to mine the ore.
“The number one thing I hope and expect is that the governor and state agencies will work hard for the permits needed so we don’t end up with another Huber situation,” Igo said of Huber Engineered Woods pulling out of a $440 million wood products project in Cohasset due to opposition and related environmental review challenges. “We can’t be playing politics with the people of our communities and with an iron ore plant of this size.”
Others say challenges to the DNR and executive council’s action are possible.
“You can’t make everyone happy,” Mike Jugovich, St. Louis County Commissioner and former Hibbing Taconite miner said. “There’s probably trouble on the way, but it’s pretty hard to turn your nose up at 750 jobs. It’s critical we keep this operation running.”
“This is the best ore on the Range and Cliffs is going to pay the appropriate price for it,” Arbogast said. “Cliffs stepped up to the plate. But we’re going to have a fight on our hands.”
The leases, formerly held by Mesabi Metallics, were terminated by the DNR after the state agency said Mesabi Metallics failed to meet terms of a 2020 Master Lease Agreement Amendment.
Mesabi Metallics challenged the termination in Ramsey County Court, but the court upheld the DNR’s action.
An appeal to the Minnesota Court of Appeals also upheld the DNR’s termination.
The Minnesota Supreme Court did not act on a Mesabi Metallics petition to review the lower court rulings.
In March, Hibbing Taconite gained a short-term mine life extension when the executive council approved leases on 80 acres of school trust land, 39.6 acres of tax-forfeit land and extended an existing lease on 40 acres of tax-forfeit land by 10 years.
Those actions gave Hibbing Taconite about nine months of additional mine life.
Like all northeastern Minnesota taconite plants, Hibbing Taconite is a critical contributor to the economy.
Hibbing Taconite Co. generates about $449 million annually in wages, benefits, taxes, royalties, and other revenue, according to Jugovich.
“It’s wonderful news,” Jugovich said. “I’ve very happy the DNR and governor came to some kind of an agreement with Cliffs so we can move ahead. We’ve seen what’s happened before when mines close.”
Hibbing Taconite is one of the newest Iron Range taconite plants.
It began stripping operations in 1973 and shipped its first iron ore pellets in 1977.
The processing plant has a capacity of about 7.8 million tons of iron ore pellets annually.
In 2022, the facility produced five million tons of pellets.
Its mammoth mine pit, known as the Hull-Rust-Mahoning Mine, is one of the most famous mine pits in the world, and is called by some the “Grand Canyon of the North.”
Mining operations started in 1896 in the area of today’s mine pit, growing to about 40 underground and open pit mines.
In 1920, the Village of Hibbing was physically moved to the south to make way for mining.
The Hull Rust Mine View, a spectacular mine overlook, today offers the public the chance to watch active Hibbing Taconite mining operations.
The mineral leases on 40 parcels of about 66 acres each drew interest from several parties.
United States Steel Corp. also expressed interest in the leases in a letter to the DNR.
Scranton Holding Co., a scram mining company based in Hibbing, expressed interest in surface and mineral rights on some of the parcels.
Cleveland-Cliffs already holds mineral rights on about 3,800 acres of additional land near Nashwauk.
Combined with the leases formerly held by Mesabi Metallics, there would be enough crude ore to operate Hibbing Taconite for decades, Arbogast said.
“The DNR really stepped up to the plate and were committed to keeping HibTac open,” Arbogast said.
Back at the USW Local 2705 union hall in Chisholm, the phones were ringing off the hook.
Johnson said there’s a lot of people to thank for supporting Hibbing Taconite.
“It’s a lot of work by Jugovich and others,” Johnson said. “Lislegard was huge, the (Iron Range delegation), the steelworkers, everybody who showed up for our rally, the company, and everyone who had a hand in this. And we thank Gov. Walz. We all had to work together.”
