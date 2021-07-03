Some of the readers of this page today might note that the headline is a slight re-wording of one of the town of Buhl’s slogans from a few decades ago. That slogan read: “Happiness is Buhl on the 4th of July!” Let’s hope that Buhl doesn’t mind sharing that wonderful slogan with ALL of the Iron Range, which surely is the best place to be on the 4th of July!
Is your tradition to march in a parade? Or do you prefer to watch the parade roll past? Are you cheering on the Side Lakers and their clever floats? Maybe the Eveleth Clown Band is your favorite part of the day? Sitting on a dock with your feet in a cool, northern lake while fireworks are set off on the opposite shore might light up this special day for you. Or might it be watching “A Capital Fourth” from Washington D.C. on PBS?
However you spend this day, whatever is your custom, know that spending it here on the Iron Range means you are taking part in a more than 100-year tradition. The Iron Range loves to celebrate the Fourth of July!
My husband Joe grew up in a small farming community in Michigan. He remembers that some towns in that area had firework displays at night, but not much more beyond that. He found it quite a surprise to discover that the Iron Range could make a multi-day celebration out of the Fourth: parades, whether on land or on a lake; reunions of families or neighborhoods or high school classes; parties of all sorts; dances; and FOOD – lots and lots of food!
In my family, the 4th was typically spent in Keewatin visiting old friends and watching the parade. Joe and I have adopted that tradition as ours now. Last year, the pandemic summer, it just didn’t feel like the Fourth of July with no Keewatin parade. What a joy to be back there again this year seeing the fire trucks and so many familiar faces!
The history of why the Iron Range loves this annual celebration is the subject of a non-fiction scholarly book published in 2007, “One Day for Democracy – Independence Day and the Americanization of Iron Range Immigrants.” The book was written by Mary Lou Nemanic, who, like Joe, had the good fortune to marry an Iron Ranger and discover all the joys that come with that! Published by the Ohio University Press, her research studied the ways immigrants to the Iron Range honored America’s birthday, showed that they were proud to be in America, and reflected their experiences before and after coming to America. The following article is made up of several excerpts from the book.
Joe and I wish all readers much Happiness on the Fourth of July!
The Fourth of July’s role in strengthening community bonds and in affirming America’s tenets of freedom and democracy was prominent in the oral histories conducted for this book with first- and second-generation born Iron Rangers.
Mary Anderson, born in Kinney in 1915, served for many years as the mayor of the small town of 250. As the daughter of a tavern owner and then as the owner of Mary’s Bar, she typically worked on the Fourth of July and had many fond memories of early celebrations. She recalled that her parents and their immigrant neighbors looked on the Fourth of July “as a symbol of freedom and a day to do or say anything one wanted. It was a day that made you realize this is what freedom is all about. Foreigners, especially, appreciated this because they never had the freedoms as in this country.”
The late Peter Fugina, a state legislator and a first-generation American, born in 1909, agreed, stating that despite disagreements on how towns would celebrate the Fourth, the celebration was regional. “It’s a strange thing…everybody was at it. It was the only activity which involved practically everybody.” To Iron Rangers, Independence Day embodied what he described as “the spirit of the group and all the communities of the Iron Range as one.”
Traditionally, this spirit of popular radicalism has continued to be expressed through the incessant noise, tough games, and sometimes drunken revelry. Interestingly, in the era at the beginning of the 20th Century of cultural conformity, social reform efforts across the country were often devoted to suppressing these practices and socializing immigrants into moderate and deferential public behavior, particularly as urban populations rapidly expanded and urban order required public space regulations. Consequently, although reform efforts elsewhere were transforming the Fourth of July into more of a solemn, respectable commemoration of the nation’s birthday, Iron Range celebrations maintained their rowdy characteristic.
Nonetheless, the influence of the national culture can be detected in town promotions that featured celebrations in the “proper style,” reflecting order and decorum. According to the Mesaba Range newspaper, for example, in 1893 the town of Merritt and its sister town of Biwabik, one mile away, co-sponsored a program described as a celebration “in the proper style.” This solemn formal program featuring orations was planned by Biwabik town officials to balance the array of rugged sporting events and games designed to engage the diverse groups of young miners. The tug-of-war, a greased pole climbing event, a three hour show put on by Chippewa Indians, and a pow-wow were emphasized in program promotions. Although no parade was planned, a dance and fireworks were expected to cap off the evening. Unfortunately, a “cold and drizzly rain” came down all day, so the formal program of speeches and the dance were cancelled that year and it was too wet for the fireworks. Nonetheless, the weather did not deter the men from carrying on with their rough games in the rain and mud. The newspaper reported that the Cornish wrestling tournament and the horse race were held, as well as the tug-of-war between Merritt and Biwabik, which lasted “fully 40 minutes,” with the Merritt team ending up victorious.
Despite promotions describing celebrations in the “proper style,” Iron Range Independence Days were dominated by a rowdy and informal style.
One of the first accounts of Tower’s celebrations, in 1888, describes an event planned in the “proper style,” with a formal program, games, and a dance. Despite its promise of a solemn celebration, the town’s distinctly Iron Range character was apparent, reflecting the diversity of its population and the frontier state of the region. The day began with a parade led by the mayor, town dignitaries, and program officials, who represented the orderly and dignified elements in the parade. The disorderly units came at the end, as was common in the European tradition of “rough music,” characterized by parody, disorder, and humorous costuming.
Ely’s first Fourth of July was celebrated in 1891, the year of the town’s incorporation. A whopping $800 of its $1,200 budget was earmarked for fireworks. This is a significant sum when one considers that $800 is roughly equivalent to $16,500 in 2007 dollars. This celebration was promoted as far away as Duluth, and a special train ran between Duluth and Ely to bring in port city visitors.
In 1892, the town of Merritt celebrated its first Independence Day. According to the town’s newspaper, the people there raised $194 to ensure that this would be an “exceedingly credible affair.” At a time when miners were earning less than $2 a day, this impressive sum speaks to the significance of the holiday.
Fred M. Seeley, a second-generation American who wrote a column on the history of Biwabik for the Biwabik Times newspaper, described his town in the 1890s as a place where “practically every business on the street decorated the front of their places. Some used red, white and blue bunting. Others used crepe paper on the insides of their windows.” He also described the use of birch or poplar tree branches in full foliage to decorate the wooden sidewalks, creating a sort of bower or arbor in front of their places.
Also, the noisy wake-up ritual, a common European festive custom, ushered in Ely’s first Fourth of July. According to the Ely Iron Home newspaper, the town’s rowdy celebration of “the greatest American holiday” began at four a.m. when the Ely Corner Band “paraded the streets, making the air ring with national music.” Adding to the band’s noise was a cannon blast at daybreak. This “belched forth in thunderous tones that another year of national independence had passed, (and) everybody in this charming young city was prepared to celebrate the day in the most patriotic manner he or she is capable of.” Under the boldface headline “Hurrah!” the newspaper account detailed the importance of the wake-up ritual and proclaimed the significance of this celebration of democracy.
Some interviewees also recalled distinctive family holiday food traditions passed on from generation to generation. Francis Houtala, an Iron Range native of Finnish descent, described doughnuts made from a special European recipe that was traditional for her family on the Fourth. Homemade wine and whiskey, common in European festive culture, are also traditional on Independence Day. Porketta, a seasoned shredded pork favored by Italians, is often a part of the celebration. Traditional American foods such as hot dogs, hamburgers, and ham are also found in the Iron Range feasts. Significantly, another customary way to express freedom on the Fourth is to skip the three-meal routines of everyday life and eat continually throughout the day.
New events and novelties added to the celebrations in the 1930s, and during the war years of the 1940s the celebration of America took on added meaning. Many 1st generation Americans were now in the Armed Services and those at home found great importance in honoring the country.
As the following decades passed, people who had left hometowns in northern Minnesota found that the Fourth of July was a great time to return, to see old friends, and celebrate in a way that only the villages of the Iron Range seemed to have mastered.
