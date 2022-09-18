Chrissy Turk, Amos Kolodji, Jackie McDougell, Hunter Oliver, Josh Lambert and Elijah Greiner hold up one of the three canoes they used to complete a summer journey paddling from Lake Superior to Hudson Bay. The names of people they met and who helped them on the journey are written on the side of the canoe.
HIBBING — Six young adults — all from different states — recently set out in three canoes, paddling 1,250 miles in 86 days and creating memories that will last a lifetime.
The group, referred to as “The Vagabond Voyageurs,” included Amos Kolodji, of Hibbing, Jackie McDougall, of Grandy, Conn., Chrissy Turk of Cooper CIty, Fla., Hunter Oliver, of Dearborn, Mo., Josh Lambert of Olmsted Falls, Ohio, and Elijah Greiner, Chicago, Ill.
They met while working at a guide service in Ely.
The group documented their trip on a Facebook page called Vagabond Voyageurs. They said cell phone service was better than they had expected, but they were also equipped with a location device to monitor their travels.
On June 15 the group of co-workers departed from Grand Portage on the North Shore of Lake Superior and arrived at their destination of Hudson Bay, Ontario Canada on Sept. 6.
The six canoeists from varying backgrounds said their families were supportive.
Kolodji said his parents are experienced in canoeing and guiding, so they were excited but were a little worried about the lack of time for planning.
Oliver said his parents had a bit of an idea of what canoe tripping was like, and were worried yet supportive during the planning process. He noted that his mom and brother met up with the group while in Kenosha, Canada, where they re-stocked their food supply.
Throughout their adventure, they were well-received by friendly people, including a couple that let them stay in their gazebo during a storm.
“We met a lot of really cool people along the way,” Kolodji said as he talked about the hospitality shown to the group by people in remote towns along the trip.
For the most part, the group was fortunate to have favorable weather conditions while paddling. There was one storm while they were camped that resulted in damage to their paddles, they noted.
A little more than a month into the trip, the group caught the attention of a newspaper reporter and were featured in the July 28 edition of The Clipper, where author Rick McGregor noted they navigated their trip “the old fashioned way-with topographical maps and compasses.”
It’s noted in the article that they used Google Maps only to find portage routes around the various dams and rapids along the Winnipeg River.
Planning for the trip began in December 2021, when the group met to discuss what they’d done the past year and decided they wanted to paddle to Grand Portage this summer, according to Turk.
Their experience as guides with the Ely company Northern Tier came in handy when packing clothes, gear and food for the trip. The crew members also did a lot of reading to help prepare them for their expedition.
“Part of the reason the trip worked well for us is we are recently out of college and in between college and a career,” she said.
The itinerary for the trip was set at an average pace of about 15 miles per day, but on some days they covered 25 miles, and on a couple of days padded 50 miles, according to Oliver.
Kolodiji said the group put in its first 50-mile day when they were faced with the challenge of crossing Lake Winnipeg.
“We woke up at 3 a.m. and got paddling at sunrise. It was grueling but it felt good when we were done,” Kolodji said.
Fear of polar bears inspired the group to put in another 50-mile day when they traveled the Hayes River in Northern Manitoba on their final leg of the trip.
“The last day of the trip didn’t feel that bad, we had a huge tail wind off the large river,” Kolodji said.
In a Facebook post from Aug. 17, the group noted they had no shortage of rapids waiting for them along the Hayes River.
Wildlife, particularly moose, were plentiful along the route, with more than 15 sighted throughout the trip.
“Some of us hadn’t even seen a single moose going into the trip,” they noted. “We saw three black bears, which was less than expected.”
On the final day of paddling, they encountered three wolves along the Hayes River, which they said were “curiously” looking down at them from the river bank. They said they also saw other small mammals and birds along the way.
Now that they’ve safely returned, the group said they’ve received inquiries about their next adventure, but haven’t made any concrete plans as of yet.
