‘THE VAGABOND VOYAGEURS’

Chrissy Turk, Amos Kolodji, Jackie McDougell, Hunter Oliver, Josh Lambert and Elijah Greiner hold up one of the three canoes they used to complete a summer journey paddling from Lake Superior to Hudson Bay. The names of people they met and who helped them on the journey are written on the side of the canoe.

 MARK SAUER

HIBBING — Six young adults — all from different states — recently set out in three canoes, paddling 1,250 miles in 86 days and creating memories that will last a lifetime.

The group, referred to as “The Vagabond Voyageurs,” included Amos Kolodji, of Hibbing, Jackie McDougall, of Grandy, Conn., Chrissy Turk of Cooper CIty, Fla., Hunter Oliver, of Dearborn, Mo., Josh Lambert of Olmsted Falls, Ohio, and Elijah Greiner, Chicago, Ill.

