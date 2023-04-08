Hurricane relief trailer

One of three trailers is shown partially loaded with donated supplies that were transported six months ago from Virginia to Cape Coral, Florida, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

VIRGINIA—Easter Sunday—and the Holy Week leading up to the Christian celebration of Jesus’ Resurrection—is commemorated this weekend. But six months ago, “the very heart of Easter,” was played out by Iron Rangers more than 1,800 miles from Virginia.

It was during those days of darkness and suffering for southwestern Florida that people of northeastern Minnesota, in a very real way, became “the hands and feet of Jesus” that had been nailed to the cross at his crucifixion.

