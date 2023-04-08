VIRGINIA—Easter Sunday—and the Holy Week leading up to the Christian celebration of Jesus’ Resurrection—is commemorated this weekend. But six months ago, “the very heart of Easter,” was played out by Iron Rangers more than 1,800 miles from Virginia.
It was during those days of darkness and suffering for southwestern Florida that people of northeastern Minnesota, in a very real way, became “the hands and feet of Jesus” that had been nailed to the cross at his crucifixion.
It was during those days of hopelessness, sadness, and distress that Iron Rangers helped to bear the crosses, wipe the tears, and bring comfort to fellow humans in communities devastated by one of the country’s worst hurricanes.
“The heart of Holy Week and the heart of Easter is that Jesus Christ suffered in the world. He suffered with people,” said the Rev. “Father Brandon” Moravitz, pastor of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia. “He felt the experience of being abandoned and lost and confused. He felt the reality of desperation.”
But, scripture tells the story of those who helped ease Jesus’ suffering along the arduous journey as he hauled the heavy wooden cross through the streets of Jerusalem. There was Simon of Cyrene, who helped Jesus carry the cross, and Veronica, who wiped the sweat and blood from Jesus’ face with her head cloth.
Parishioners of Holy Spirit and its Marquette Catholic School family along with the greater Virginia area were the modern-day representations of those Biblical figures, Moravitz said.
Perhaps, most importantly, they brought hope and joy to fellow humans who felt abandoned and lost.
—-
It was the gold cross necklace that initially caught Pat Buchberger’s attention when meeting a man named William at a church in Cape Coral, Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which made landfall as a Category 4 with 150 mph sustained winds on the afternoon of Sept. 28, 2022, devastating Gulf-side communities including Cape Coral, Fort Myers Beach, and Pine and Sanibel islands.
A 15-foot storm surge flattened and swept away many structures, killing at least 149 people and prompting Fort Myers Beach’s town’s vice mayor, Jim Atterholt, to compare it to the destruction some European cities saw in World War II.
Six months after the storm, many communities, including Fort Myers Beach and the heavily hit islands, are still recovering. Ian caused more than $112 billion in damage, making it the third-costliest hurricane in United States history after Katrina and Harvey.
Fort Myers Beach just resumed mail service. As of March 28, Florida news reports state Sanibel is still in “full recovery” mode. There are locations yet without power.
Buchberger, who moved with his wife from northern Minnesota to Cape Coral shortly before Ian, was accustomed to helping others. While living in Duluth, he worked with the Best Christmas Ever (BCE), an organization that assists families with housing and gifts at Christmastime.
Through BCE, Buchberger had connected with Moravitz when the Holy Spirit community became involved in supporting BCE.
Buchberger commented on William’s necklace that day in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, as the man waited among others for emergency supplies at the Cape Coral church.
“I told him, that is beautiful,” Buchberger said of the cross pendant. “His response was, ‘My faith is really all I have left, but it’s the only thing I really need.’”
William and thousands of others were also in need of bare necessities—food, water, clothing, shelter. William told Buchberger he had been sleeping in the sand where part of his house used to exist.
Buchberger then relayed the story of the people of Holy Spirit and northeastern Minnesota.
Buchberger’s connections to the Iron Range regional church and school had led to a rapid fundraiser to fill a trailer with supplies in Virginia for transport to Cape Coral. In the end, three trailers were filled to capacity with water, food, personal care and cleaning items, and much more.
Four parishioners drove night and day—more than 30-some hours—to deliver the urgently needed goods.
-—-
Jeff Hunt, and his buddy Austin Peterson, 18, who had just graduated from high school and has autism, along with drivers Earl Heisel, and Matthew Sandnas, hit the road within a week of the hurricane.
“Our 24-foot trailer was filled to the max,” Hunt said.
Through business contacts in the Twin cities, Hunt was able to obtain a number of much-needed generators. Sandness’ trailer was filled with thousands of bottles of water.
Hunt and Peterson were the first in the caravan to reach Cape Coral. They initially witnessed downed power lines and trees. “As we got a little closer, we saw homes with no roofs, no windows, boats in front yards and upside down,” Hunt said.
The duo unloaded the supplies at the church where donations were being collected, and soon headed back to Virginia—just in case they would be needed to assist with another load.
But they stayed long enough to see the look of gratitude in people’s eyes for the simplest everyday items—a look of relief. “It was just, wow,” Hunt said. The amount of devastation they witnessed “leaves a scar in your heart,” he said.
-—-
William was among those who received one of the generators. A grill and a tent collected in the Holy Spirit drive also helped sustain him for months. “The smile of hope is something you feel,” Buchberger said.
He felt William’s hope.
There were many, many others. Like a man named Jose, a father of three daughters, one who has bone cancer. The donated sanitizer and cleaning wipes eased the family’s fear of keeping surfaces sterile.
Then there was Bernice. The grandma, whose children and grandchildren had found refuge from the storm with her, received another of the generators.
“When I asked her if she’d like it, she looked me square in the eyes, grabbed my arm, pulled me close and said, ‘I had a dream this was going to happen. You are my angel. God sent me here to meet you,’” Buchberger said.
Bernice, who used a cane because of multiple sclerosis, refused use of a wheelchair as they collected supplies. Despite all that her family was experiencing, she simply would not “let MS win.”
-—-
In February, Buchberger visited Holy Spirit to talk to the congregation about the Florida relief efforts.
“If I were to tell you about all of the people who you helped, I would have to talk for hours and hours if not days,” he said during the presentation.
He told those gathered in Virginia about how their contributions caused a chain reaction in Florida.
He and a Holy Spirit parishioner, Dan Robicheaux, who happened to be in Cape Coral, visited a Publix, one of few places that eventually opened up, to purchase other supplies requested by residents, such as dry shampoo.
There they met a woman at the customer service counter named Maggie, who helped obtain from her manager a $20 gift card to assist with purchases.
“Dan and I were happy to get anything that helped. Little did I know in the next minute I would experience an unexpected act of kindness,” Buchberger said. “The bill was around $350-400. As I was getting ready to pay Maggie—an hourly worker probably making like 12 bucks an hour—pulled out her debit card and paid for the whole cart full.”
He and Dan immediately “had an emotional release,” he said. “With all the destruction we had been seeing, you have to become a little numb or you wouldn’t be able to function. Maggie’s gift blew the cork off our bottled-up emotions and we all cried.
“We released so much that had been stored up inside of us. Dan, Maggie, myself and others who witnessed her charity stood in the grocery store and cried away all of the destruction. Maggie shined with the brilliance of a million suns.”
-—-
Buchberger also remembered the “sunshine” he saw in the eyes of a little girl, who noticed some princess toys among the donations.
“She politely asked if it would be OK to take one. ‘Of course,’ I said. The joy in her eyes made her grandma and I think we were seeing the magic of Christmas morning. … For one moment in time there had not been a hurricane. We experienced joy as only a child can show us.”
During his talk at Holy Spirit, Buchberger said to those gathered: “It was you who brought the light and hope to the people of Cape Coral. From the bottom of my heart and the hearts of so many people whose lives you have changed, ‘Thank you for shining.’”
One day, months after Ian, Buchberger ran into William. “I kind of recognized him because of that beautiful cross. But boy did he sure remember me. He threw his arms around me and gave me a hug that I can only describe as something that a brother or longtime friend would give. He said a tarp is still on his roof and most of his things had to be thrown away. But he was OK. He spent weeks living in that tent and cooking on the grill.”
But, more importantly, William—with all the loss he had suffered—found a way to be the nail-scarred hands and feet of Jesus.
“His power came back on after four weeks and he donated the generator to people out on Sanibel Island who were still without power. The people in this room (at Holy Spirit) shined and brought light to William’s life. In turn, William shined and passed the generator along to help others.”
-—-
Hand sanitizer, generators, water, baby wipes—those were all things the people of Cape Coral appreciated with all their hearts, Buchberger said.
But the prayers, the cards and written messages of hope packed with the supplies, were equally important, he said.
Buchberger said he has two of his own crosses—one blessed by Pope Francis during a visit to the Vatican.
The other is a handmade cross that was packed among the supplies.
“It says: ‘Pat, from our corner of the world to yours, thank you for bringing light and hope to those around you! May God Bless you always! Love, Marquette Catholic School, Best Christmas Ever, Holy Spirit Parish and the Iron Range Community.”
The cross, he said, “gave me strength during Ian.”
“It’s this weekend that we are reminded that Christ is with us and he brings hope and joy,” Moravitz said. “He will never abandon us. He will never betray us.”
The “story of what happened last fall” is a reminder that we have real-life Veronicas and Simons of Cyrene among us, said the priest.
“Those who were truly feeling abandoned and betrayed because of the hurricane—they had the chance to experience people being the hands and feet of Christ. And from that came great joy, great hope, great healing,” Moravitz said.
“Jesus comes to bring healing, hope and joy to the downtrodden and he does that by dying on the cross. The message of this week was played out and lived out—not just heard, but lived out. And ain’t that what Christians are supposed to do?”
