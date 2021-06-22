The Suburbs to perform in free outdoor concert at MDC

A free concert featuring the Twin Cities band, The Suburbs, is scheduled for 7 p.m. this Saturday in the amphitheater at Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm. The concert is part of a day-long celebration for the grand opening of the Redhead Mountain Bike Park.

 Submitted photo

