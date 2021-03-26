The following is a blending of two articles about the special name given to this area of northern Minnesota.
One article was published in the Chisholm Tribune Press on June 9, 1970. The other article was taken from the Skillings’ Mining Review, vol. 56, published on June 24, 1967.
Every once in awhile a question is raised concerning the proper spelling of the name “Mesabi.” Of all the significant place names in northern Minnesota, none causes as much confusion as this name.
The late Horace V. Winchell, Minnesota state geologist and prominent mining engineer in the early days of the Range’s development, sent a letter to the Skillings’ Mining Review on the subject after noting that the Review had adopted the spelling “Mesaba.” The letter was dated January 27, 1920, and was sent from the A.I.M.E. (American Institute of Mining Engineers) of which Mr. Winchell was then president.
From Mr. Winchell’s original letter, which Skillings’ Mining Review retained in its files, much can be learned about the various spellings of this name.
The name is of Ojibwa origin. Catholic Bishop Frederick Baraga, “The Snowshoe Priest,” prepared his Dictionary of the Otchipwe Language in 1853 and in it records the noun “Missabe” as signifying a “giant,” or a “very big, stout man.” Another Catholic priest who came into this land, Reverend J.A. Gilfillan, cites a legend among the Ojibwa that a giant, Missabe, was in charge of these rugged hills in north central St. Louis County. It was also believed that the various boulders which are so numerous in this area were supposed to have been used as ammunition when killing game for Missabe to feed himself.
Another European spelling of this momentous name appears on the 1843 map by 17th Century explorer Jean Nicollet who locates the “Missabay Heights.” American geological explorer, Dr. Joseph G. Norwood, writing in 1848, described the area as “Missabe Wachu” meaning “Big Man Hills,” which also followed Ojibwa terminology.
A portion of Nicollet’s map was later reproduced in an 1860s report by Colonel Charles Whittlesey, a famous geologist, historian, and newspaper editor, who led surveys in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, the Lake Superior region, and the Upper Mississippi region. To him we owe the spelling most officially accepted. In his report the spelling of the name was changed to “Mesabi.” This spelling was used in all later reports of the United States and of the Minnesota Geological Surveys.
Mr. Winchell, in his history of the Minnesota mineral discoveries written in 1894, fully accepted Whittlesey’s spelling of “Mesabi.”
But inconsistencies will crop up. The Duluth and Iron Range Railroad in naming a station on the eastern end of the iron deposit used the term “Mesaba.” Yet, the Duluth, Missabe, and Northern Railroad sticks to an older spelling in its title. Occasionally, in Professor Winchell’s “Annual Report of the Minnesota Geological Society,” the name “Masabi” appears. And also, the spelling “Masaba” was used by the Minnesota Steamship Company managed by Pickands-Mather for one of its fine new ore carriers during the middle 1890s. State Archeologist Warren Upham, author of the book Minnesota Geographic Names, suggested still another spelling, “Missabi,” following the same phonetics as in the name “Mississippi.” Minnesota State Geologist Henry Eames had used that particular spelling. To increase the confusion, a reference to “Misabay Hills” (a throwback to the Jean Nicollet map) is also found in some other academic writing from the period.
Thus, we do have this tangle of spellings for this important area. For practical purposes, we may reduce current usages to three: Mesabi is the official geographic spelling. Missabe is the major railroad spelling. Mesaba is part of the title of the Mesaba Iron Company, antecedent of the Reserve Mining Company. So, reader, be careful which spelling you use in a particular context.
