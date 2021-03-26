The readers of the Years of Yore page are an incredible bunch! I hear from readers in person, via email or real mail and I certainly appreciate knowing that they are enjoying as well as learning from the stories and the pictures presented here. Thank you for reading and communicating!
This past week I received a special letter in the mail. It came from a Arthur Lindgren of Virginia, Minnesota. How exciting it was to learn that Arthur’s parents knew Otto Walta!
Readers may remember that on this page a few weeks ago, Sunday, March 7, 2021, there were stories of the legendary Paul Bunyan. There was also a story about a very REAL man, Otto Walta. The story was originally published in the Duluth News Tribune on February 4, 1971.
After Arthur Lindgren read the Years of Yore piece, he remembered stories told to him by his parents about Otto Walta. Some of his stories give many more details to the stories which were included in the original article. These memories also give us a terrific look back into life here in northern Minnesota at the beginning of the 20th Century. Arthur very kindly wrote down his parents’ stories in a letter to me, for which I am very grateful. I bet the rest of you readers will also be grateful to Arthur when you read his letter, which he has given me permission to share with all of you!
My father and Otto Walta came to live in northern Minnesota about the same time – around 1908. Otto had a small shack he had constructed which eventually ended up to be right next to Forest Service Road Number 256. This road gives access to Big Rice Lake camping sites and a boat launching site. It also continues on to Pfeifer Lake camp and picnic grounds and comes out on Highway Number 22.
My father, “Kalle,” changed his name in America to “Charles” and built a shack 600 feet away from the northwest shoreline of Big Rice Lake. He cleared one acre of land around his shack so he could own this property through the Homestead Act. (These were a series of laws enacted after the American Civil War which gave any citizen or intended citizen the chance to own federal government-surveyed land, often up to 160 acres, by improving the property, typically by building a residence on it or cultivating the land.)
His shack was ¾ of a mile from Otto’s home site. Together they cleared a trail from Otto’s home to my father’s home. My dad told Otto that to own his cabin’s site land he needed to clear one acre of land around the shack.
There did exist a fairly good trail from Otto’s shack over to a Duluth, Winnipeg and Pacific Railroad (D.W.P.) crossing a mile and one-half west of his place. Otto had seen some replacement rails near the tracks and thought they would help lift out stumps on his property that were left behind after the Virginia and Rainy Lake timber concerns had logged out the area. Otto thought no one would know, so he helped himself to three good pry bars. Each one was about 20 feet long weighing about 80 pounds per yard. They were about 560 pounds each. Somehow he got them home and put them to use.
Someone did report on Otto to the railroad company and they sent out a few inspectors to check on the report. Sure enough, they found the rails and questioned Otto. They asked him, “Who else helped you get these rails to your residence?”
Otto told them, “No one helped me.”
The inspectors said, “No way! Who helped you?”
Then Otto took one of the rails, worked it down to the balancing point, and teetered it on his shoulder and said, “Like this.”
After he threw it to the ground, they said to Otto, “You’re right,” and left with no other questions asked!
As far as the story about Otto drinking milk, my mother told us that one day she had just finished milking the cows when Otto stopped by. He told her he had not had anything to eat for some time, so she fixed him some supper.
Mom had a pail of strained milk ready to put into our natural spring cooler. She poured some milk for Otto and told him to take more if he needed. He liked the milk, even if it was warm. She said that by the time he finished, there wasn’t any left to bring to the spring-fed refrigerator. She figured he drank about eight quarts! Maybe her story about the milk got inflated later?
One of the many true stories my dad told us was about a bear he had shot. It was a very large black bear that he estimated at about 500 pounds.
He knew Otto liked bear meat, so he told Otto to come and get it. Otto came with a piece of hay rope which was about two inches in diameter and about twenty feet in length. He put the rope under the bear’s front legs and around the chest. Then he crossed the rope in the back and made loops for his arms. To my dad’s amazement, Otto was able to lift the bear like a packsack and carry it back to back. Father said that with the insides removed the bear still weighed over 400 pounds.
My dad asked Otto, “Isn’t that too heavy?”
Otto replied in Finn, “No. You can get up on my shoulders and take a ride, too!”
The stories about Otto Walta really hit home with me.
•••
Again, thank you to Arthur Lindgren for these stories from his parents about their neighbor and friend Otto Walta.
