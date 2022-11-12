TOWER—Longtime lawmaker Doug Johnson and his wife, Deneese, sat looking at the waters of Pike Bay from their home on Lake Vermilion one day in 2001, and the couple made an important decision.
It was time for Johnson to pack up his political bags for good.
The heavy duty luggage, anyway—those carrying 32 years worth of sleeves-rolled-up dedication to economic development, education, natural resources, taxes, and consumer protection via service in the Minnesota House from 1971 to 1976, the Minnesota Senate from 1977 until 2002, titles as chairman of the Senate Tax Committee from 1981 to 2000, then head of the Senate Finance Committee—with a run for Minnesota governor packed in, as well.
Sen. Johnson made the announcement the following year in 2002; he would not seek re-election that fall.
Politics, however, would be in his soul, forever. After all, his journey had started at the tender age of 23, when Johnson was elected as mayor of his hometown of Cook in 1965.
When Johnson left office—after what by all accounts had been a powerful and influential political career—he couldn’t stay away from keeping pace with governmental affairs.
Sometimes that meant Sunday morning calls with his tax committee successor, Sen. Tom Bakk, also a Cook hometown boy, or Lake Vermilion fishing trips with pals that involved more political banter than reeling in walleye.
Johnson spent the next 20 years following local, state and national politics intently—and mentoring and advising, drawing from his healthy stockpile of knowledge, whenever he could.
But on that day in 2001—with immense reluctance, but great certainty—he and Deneese made the decision that Johnson would no longer pursue the position that entailed an annual trip to St. Paul for several months of the year.
The then 59-year-old DFL state senator explained the couple’s difficult choice this way to the Mesabi Daily News (now Mesabi Tribune) in August 2002:
“We sat looking out at Pike Bay, watching the ducks land and the fish splash and we were just dreading having to pack our suitcases and return to St. Paul. I knew it was time to go … time to move on to other things.”
—-
“It’s a shame our good friend has passed away,” said Matt Matasich, a several-time Republican state legislative candidate of Virginia, referring not only to his personal friendship with Johnson, but also to the friend that Johnson was to the Iron Range, and the entire state and region.
“The Range will miss him,” Matasich said, noting Johnson’s work to make the state’s tax system more fair and his sustained efforts to bring economic development to local rural communities.
Douglas “Doug” Johnson, known by many as simply “Dougie,” died at age 80 on the morning of Nov. 7—one day before the general election—at the Cook Hospital.
He had been ill since mid-October, said wife Deneese, but had also been ailing for the last several years, growing “weaker and weaker.”
“But he made it to 80,” she said of her husband of 26 years, born Aug. 17, 1942.
“I didn’t think he would live this long,” Matasich said, crediting Johnson’s wife’s dedicated caregiving for his friend’s physical and mental prolonged health.
At age 14 months, Johnson had been diagnosed with polio, a virus, now preventable by vaccine, that can affect the brain and spinal cord, causing paralysis or death.
From the virus, Johnson had “a bum (right) leg. He was never in the best of health. Life wasn’t easy for him, but he put that brace on his leg every day and he never complained about it,” Matasich said. “Even with failing health the last 10 years, he never complained. Deneese took good care of him.”
Health concerns, however, didn’t stop Johnson from accomplishing his status as a legendary figure in Minnesota politics.
He was elected to the House in 1970, and in 1976 ran for and won the Senate seat left open by Tony Perpich, brother of former Minnesota Gov. Rudy Perpich. As a two-decade’s long chairman of the Senate Tax Committee, Johnson was instrumental in every major tax bill drafted during those 20 years.
A rules change imposed for the 2001 session forced Johnson out of the tax committee chairmanship, but he then went on to chair the Finance Committee.
Johnson served on the Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Board from 1973 to 2002, including several terms as board chairman and vice chairman.
He was instrumental in the passage of the Taconite Production Tax that assists communities and schools in northeastern Minnesota, and he assisted with updating Minnesota’s Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) program, which aided northeastern Minnesota with its large percentage of state lands.
He helped to create the Northeast Minnesota Economic Protection Trust Fund, known also as the Douglas J. Johnson Economic Protection Trust Fund, designed to support economic and business development.
And in 2010, the St. Louis County Board voted unanimously to rename County Road 77, which traverses Johnson’s Lake Vermilion-Tower home, as “Senator Doug Johnson Highway.”
In 1998, Johnson ran for the DFL endorsement for Minnesota governor, in a pool among Skip Humphrey, Ted Mondale, Mike Freeman, and Mark Dayton.
He put in a valiant effort against those big-named politicians, Deneese Johnson said. The timing was simply not right.
Johnson and his supporters distributed fishing bobbers reading, “Doug for Gov,” throughout the state.
“We had a wonderful time with that, and we always said we were so glad we did that,” Deneese said of the campaign. “But we were glad when it was over and said we’d never do it again. It was exhausting.”
Not so much for Johnson, however.
“He enjoyed going all over the state and meeting people. He was tireless. I was exhausted and I wasn’t hauling a big, heavy brace around,” she added.
“Dougie would have been a great governor,” Matasich asserted. “He knew how the budget worked. He knew where the money goes. He was compassionate and he had knowledge.”
Unfortunately, Matasich said, union labor leaders didn’t get behind Johnson. They backed Freeman instead.
But an unsuccessful run for governor was small in comparison to what Johnson did accomplish, said Matasich, who most recently ran for District 6 commissioner on the St. Louis County Board, won Tuesday by opponent Keith Nelson.
“We still live off his fingertips,” Matasich said of Johnson’s tax policy improvements.
Johnson, himself, was proud of contributing to a more equal tax system.
“I believe independent analysis would show that I was fair to all income levels, but stood up to the most wealthy to ensure that middle- and low- income people were not forgotten,” he said in a 2002 MDN story.
Economic development, however, was one of the senator’s greatest passions.
Johnson also talked of that for the 2002 newspaper story.
The hundreds of jobs created by bringing a Northwest Airlines (now Delta Air Lines) reservation center to Chisholm, Blue Cross and Blue Shield offices to Virginia and Aurora, and Delta Dental (now Anthem, Inc.) to Gilbert, were among his most treasured achievements.
“The NWA final negotiations were done in my Room 205 at the state Capitol,” he said.
“Every time he could get a Delta Dental, or a Delta Air Lines, or a Blue Cross and Blue Shield, he was just floating,” his wife said by phone Thursday. “It’s what he should be remembered for. He really helped so many people, and he didn’t care if anyone knew it was him (who was responsible). That was the kind of guy he was—no pomp and circumstance.”
In fact, Deneese Johnson said, with a laugh amid deep grief, “I had to get him out of using clip-on ties.” Johnson quite simply cared more about his work for the people than his personal appearance, she said.
Deneese first met Doug Johnson in the mid-1970s, when “he was my senator when I was living south of Biwabik on a little lake with my family.”
Deneese had developed a deep interest in politics and “I spent a lot of time at the Capitol and up here” getting involved in public affairs.
After her first husband’s death, she and Johnson dated for several years before marrying. “We got along really well, and we had a common interest.” But not just politics, she said. “He liked to laugh and tell jokes, and so did I.”
Johnson, she said, “was a wonderful negotiator, and I loved to watch him. I was a lobbyist, and I’d be out in the hallway and someone would stop me and say, ‘What did he just do to me?’”
As a youngster, Johnson had not been outfitted with a leg brace until about the age of 3, his wife said. “His dad made him a cart with a handle on it so he could hang on and swing his bad leg and walk.”
Johnson “never talked about it,” she said of his polio-related disability. “He was so little when it happened. It was just a part of him.”
However, Johnson would slyly use his impairment when necessary—when it meant bettering the lives of others, that is, said his wife. “Doug would stand up and dramatically snap the brace and then start walking when negotiating with someone,” Deneese Johnson said, laughing softly. “He knew how to get to them and when to do that.”
“Doug was a different kind of politician,” said State Sen. Tom Bakk, who announced earlier this year he would not run for re-election after serving nearly three decades with the Minnesota Legislature.
Oftentimes, Bakk said, people base reactions on first impressions.
“Doug had that big simile and those big cherub cheeks. You’d feel that warm feeling from him.” Johnson usually “got off on the right foot with people,” earning their trust with his “likeability” and trustworthy nature, he explained.
Bakk, elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2002 after serving in the House since 1994—and a successor on Johnson’s Senate Tax Committee—has long considered Johnson a political mentor.
But, really, that mentorship started years earlier.
Johnson, who earned an associate degree from Virginia Community College (now Minnesota North College—Mesabi Range Virginia), along with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin—Superior, began his professional career as a Cook High School guidance counselor.
“He was my counselor in high school,” Bakk noted.
As fellow politicians, “I served with him for a long time,” Bakk said, recalling how he keenly observed how Johnson “was always willing to make a deal,” particularly during Johnson’s 20 years as chairman of the tax committee.
He was willing to swap worthy legislation, agreeing to put something in the tax bill if someone put something he needed in the finance bill, Bakk said. “That’s becoming a lost art—I do something for you, you do something for me. It’s harder to find those kinds of people.”
Johnson, Bakk said, “was a tremendous amount of help to me when I was first elected. He was someone to mentor me. Doug was a master at that, and he took me under his wing and helped me figure out how to get things done for my district and region.”
During the past several years, Bakk often received Sunday morning calls from his once—his always—adviser. “He knew I’d be at home. Still, after 20 years, he wanted to know what was going on (politically). He was still serving people, still trying to improve their lives, I’d argue, until the day he died.”
Ida Rukavina, daughter of the longtime Iron Range DFL legislator Tom Rukavina, of Virginia, who was a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives from 1987 to 2013 and died in January 2019, remembered Johnson as “a selfless servant who did a lot of good for the Northland while working with the whole Northland delegation. Like other state representatives and senators, he placed the Range and Northland first,” she said.
“I was a lot younger when I campaigned for him,” said Rukavina, the current executive director of the Range Association of of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS), who has been involved in politics, herself, for many years including spending six years working for Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
People like Johnson, and her dad, along with the late longtime DFL State Sen. David Tomassoni, who died earlier this year, belonged to a crew of legislators who truly cared about people and the region, she said.
“They didn’t serve for themselves. They served for this region. They thought about everybody when making decisions. We were lucky to have them working for us.”
Former students recalled how Johnson took great interest in their well-being, noting “how easy he was to talk with” as a guidance counselor.
“When I started at Cook High School (in the mid-1980s), he was my counselor and would call me in his office and ask how I was doing, if things were OK. Why was I so quiet? Was there anything I needed to talk about,” said Michelle McComesky, of Hibbing.
“It was nice because nobody ever asked me that,” she said. “He was always smiling, never intimidating. I appreciated him so much. He will always be remembered so fondly.”
-—-
Johnson’s zeal for politics and mentoring was matched only by his love of family, Deneese Johnson said.
The senator had three grandchildren and a great-grandson at the time of his death.
“When we got married, he took my family in like they were his all along,” she said of her two grown children and their children. “When they had problems, he’d step forward to help. … He loved my kids and they surely do love him.”
When it came down to it, “the simple life was just fine for Doug,” said his wife. “He enjoyed life and he enjoyed every day. Not a day went by that we didn’t laugh at something. He loved to laugh, and we did plenty of it.”
When Johnson stepped down from office, he relayed that he and Deneese might just hit the road in her ’96 Dodge Caravan and travel Route 66.
They did, but not until a few years later, “in my other van,” which happened to break down in Tucumcari, New Mexico. “The trip was good, until then,” she said with a chuckle.
The “retirement” trip had been delayed because Johnson got straight to the task of running his new political consulting company.
He and Deneese operated the company, D&D Consulting, from their home. “He worked with companies to give them advice on how to go about getting bills passed,” using his political connections with lobbyists and others to assist clients, including Twin Metals Minnesota and other large businesses and organizations.
“We really only shut down three to four years ago,” said Deneese, who did the “computer work” for the firm. Johnson never passed up an opportunity to “schmooze” with CEOs in attempts to bring business to the Range, she added.
Johnson, whom Matasich habitually called “The Little Bear Cub from Cook,” was among the last of a kind—one of the last of his contemporaries of the Gov. Rudy Perpich era, he said.
“I knew Doug since I was 17 or 18 years old,” said Matasich, who met his eventual longtime friend during a student civics trip to St. Paul in the late-1970s.
Their mutual interest in politics and connection to the Range shaped their friendship.
In later years, he and Johnson, along with the late former MDN Executive Editor Bill Hanna, met up for occasional fishing trips on Lake Vermilion.
“We didn’t catch many walleye, but we filled the lake with BS,” Matasich said. Conversation revolved mostly around politics, with agreements and amiable disagreements reeling among them.
Hanna, in a November 2019 column, wrote of Johnson: “When it came to jobs in northeastern Minnesota, he was a masterful dealmaker.
“He could be as parochial as any other politician when it came to his constituents. Doug could bring home the bacon with the best of them to help his native Cook and other smaller Range communities.
“And he bled Iron Range red ore when fighting for regional legislative funding and especially on the issues of mining, logging and land use.”
Hanna added that Johnson did it all “while showing such grace dealing with a forever hitch in his giddy-up and the troubling medical aftermath of childhood polio. Every time I watch him rise from a chair and lock his leg brace into place I know I’m privileged to call such a courageous man a good friend.”
“He was a friend to our region, our agency and our employees,” Commissioner Mark Phillips said in a statement on behalf of himself and the IRRR.
“He was knowledgeable. He was a good guy,” Matasich said. “He was a helluva good guy.”
-—-
The family will hold a private service for Johnson today, honoring his wish of a no-fanfare farewell, Deneese Johnson said.
But there is “one last little joke for Doug,” she said. The local minister conducting the small service shares a name with a well-known (Republican) politician—Pastor Liz Cheney.
Johnson will be buried in the Cook Cemetery, “in front of his mom and dad,” Oscar and Irene Johnson.
In the 2002 MDN story about his retirement from office, Johnson said the following:
“I am leaving feeling I’ve done everything I could possibly do physically or mentally for Minnesota and the people of Northeastern Minnesota.”
It was time, he said in the article, for the next rising political stars to begin shining. “People will earn the seniority. They need to work hard and move up … that’s how you gain seniority,” he said.
“He respected people. He respected everybody,” Deneese said. “He has left a huge hole here.”
But, in his own words, it was, perhaps, “time to go ... time to move on to other things.”
“I’m sure he’s figured out where to go fishing up there,” she said. “He’s probably fishing with all his old buddies who are up there.”
And, most likely, keeping an eye on Minnesota’s political scene, as well.
