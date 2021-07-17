In the play Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare, Juliet says:
“What’s in a name? That which we call a rose
By any other name would smell as sweet.”
Poor Juliet! She knows that because Romeo’s last name is Montague, she is forbidden to have anything to do with him. So she ponders the importance – or rather the unimportance – of names. She sees him just as he IS, and doesn’t care about his name.
The names chosen for places can carry a great deal of weight, just like Romeo’s family name of Montague.
The name will, perhaps forever, record the founder of this place, the people who lived in this place, an important event that happened in this place. Place names have been given in the hopes that the name will attract people to settle in that place or to honor someone who might give a bequest to that place.
Many of our Iron Range towns are named for founders, but there are other reasons behind the town names, too. Let’s take a look at some of the names. This list is by no means complete. It does not include all of the Mining Locations’ names, for instance. Those Locations were usually named after the nearby mine, which was often named for the company that owned the mine or the mine’s superintendent. Names of places around the Mediterranean were also used, but I have never found a satisfactory reason why that occurred.
This information came from a number of sources and I will keep collecting information for another such list in the future.
BUHL – Named in honor of Frank H. Buhl, president of the Sharon Ore Company, which platted the site for the town
CALUMET – Named in 1909 as “city of peace.” The name is from the Latin “calamus” meaning reed, which in turn denotes a pipe and reflects the Native American peace pipe. Thus, Calumet takes on the definition of a place where there is peace.
CHISHOLM – Named for Archibald Mark Chisholm, a principal explorer of the Mesabi Iron Range. He was a friend to Frank Hibbing and other area explorers.
COLERAINE – Named by John Greenway, an Oliver Mining superintendent, who named the town its name to honor the Oliver’s president at the time, Thomas F. Cole. It was known as the “model village” for the careful way it was designed. The town’s high school was named for Greenway himself.
ELY – Samuel B. Ely was a mining executive and a strong promoter of the Vermilion Iron Range. He lived in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and was never known to have visited his namesake town. In 1888 he financed the railroad to Ely which helped considerably in the town’s growth and prosperity. He embraced the Ojibway culture and adopted several Ojibway names for his Upper Peninsula projects and the towns that grew up near them. These include Ontonagon (hunting river) and Ishpeming (heaven).
EVELETH – Known as the “hilltop city,” the town was named for Erwin Eveleth. He was a lumberman from Michigan who was sent to purchase acres of pine land in that area.
GILBERT – The town was named for Giles Gilbert, who was one of the owners in the mine which also bore his name.
HIBBING – Frank Hibbing, a German immigrant, first was a lumber cruiser and then a prospector. His exploration went further west than many other prospectors. That led to his discovery of the rich beds of iron ore in the acres around and under the town named for him, although he had preferred to name the town Superior. He was an early investor in building the town.
KEEWATIN – This name derives from the Ojibway word “giwedin” meaning “north wind.” It is sometimes also understood to mean “behind the north wind” and reflects that the town is found in the far north.
KINNEY – Named for O.D. Kinney, one of the three discoverers of ore deposits in that area. He would also be a principal owner of the Itasca Mining Company which opened the earliest mines in Itasca County to the west of St. Louis County where most mining was taking place.
NASHWAUK – This name derived from the Algonquian word meaning “land between water.”
PENGILLY – Dr. Pengilly lived in Duluth and made regular train trips north to care for the sick free of charge and do some fishing at Swan Lake. The conductor would call out “Pengilly stop!” and the good doctor would disembark. Soon his stopping place came to be known by his name. He also helped to establish the area’s first post office around 1916. His name is Cornish and means “head of the woods” either in the sense of a hill within a forest or as the head wood keeper.
SOUDAN – Donald Bacon, manager of the cluster of early mines known collectively as the “Minnesota Mine” south of Lake Vermilion, developed a system for sampling and grading the iron ores. One type of ore he named Soudan, the French spelling for the African country which was in the news a great deal in the late 1880s. The town which grew in the area of the mine absorbed the name.
TOWER — This town was named for Charlemagne Tower, an eastern financier who was prominent in the development of the Vermilion Iron Range.
VIRGINIA – Named by the Virginia Improvement Company in honor of its president, A.E. Humphrey, who lived in the state of Virginia. Just as a further historical note, the state of Virginia was named by its earliest white settlers in honor of British Queen Elizabeth I, known as “the virgin queen.”
