As the 20th Century roared through its first decades, so many new inventions became a part of people’s lives: telephones and cross-Atlantic cables, moving pictures and electric lights, and, of course, the horseless carriage.
New ideas and new discoveries are important steps in human achievement. The Iron Range has witnessed many new things through the years. The advent of motorized transportation is one of those changes that soon would morph into something much bigger than a single automobile thanks to the ingenuity of some creative immigrants.
W.L. “Louie” Anderson was the longtime city editor at the Hibbing Daily Tribune. A fine writer and an active citizen in the community, he was always interested in the people and everyday events going on along the Range. He grew up with Hibbing, watching it move (literally!) and change from the time he was a child growing up in Alice, the little town south of the original site of Hibbing. He watched as his little town was absorbed into the new streets of the new site of “South Hibbing.”
On April 8, 1965, the Hibbing Tribune published a piece Anderson wrote about the start of the Greyhound Bus Company as he watched that company grow along with the Iron Range and America.
When I was a small boy, the Alice Fire Hall was just a skip and a holler from home – across the empty lot and past the Collins house. At the back door of the fire hall I would peer in at the big, shiny fire horses, and then trot around to the front of the fire hall to watch the “The Hupp” come in, kicking up dust like a runaway team.
(The Alice Fire Hall is still located in Hibbing on the corner of 1st Avenue and 26th Street. It hasn’t been used as a fire hall for decades, but it is a nice brick structure that has housed many different businesses since the last firetrucks moved out in the 1960s.
Back in 1909, Bobby Hupp and a group of investors put up $8,500 to manufacture a car designed by Hupp. Some of these Michigan men had worked for Oldsmobile and Packard. The Hupmobiles were built in Detroit for many years, becoming so popular that the company expanded into bigger and bigger factories and warehouses in a couple of different cities. The last Hupmobiles were built in 1939.)
“The Hupp” was the affectionate name for the 1914 model of the seven-passenger Hupmobile that provided bus service between the tiny village of Alice, where I lived, and big, busy Hibbing, two miles to the north. Alice was a suburb (although no one ever used that term) of Hibbing, which was fast being encircled by what was to become the world’s largest open pit iron mine. The fact that Hibbing sat on top of that rich ore deposit, and eventually would be moved, was significant for Alice, which was a growing community because miners and their families were building or renting homes there, since land was getting scarce to the north where the mines were expanding. Hibbing itself would soon pick up and move south – right into Alice.
Hibbing had a mixed population of miners from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, lumberjacks and immigrants from dozens of European countries, Canadians, and people from the eastern states in America. Among the immigrants were Carl Eric Wickman and Andrew G. Anderson, a pair of diamond drill operators with a flair for mechanics and the ability to see an opportunity.
The opportunity was provided by an unsold automobile at the Wenberg Hupmobile agency, where Anderson was a part-time salesman, and the need for the people of Alice for transportation “to town.”
Most mining communities on the Range were built within a short walking distance to the mines that provided their economic sustenance. But Alice sat alone, two miles away from the nearest mine and employment. In the spring of 1914, Wickman and Anderson started to make regular runs with the seven-passenger touring car between Alice and Hibbing.
The venture was an immediate success with loads of 15 to 20 passengers not unusual.
To that small boy that I was, “The Hupp” was a wonderful creature, for although its brassy beauty was usually veiled in dust, I could thrill to the sound of its 35 horses, prancing and chomping under the hood. Its arrival was a time for coming and going; for the fascination of watching women struggle into the vehicle, their skirts hiked all the way up to the tops of their high button shoes.
The jitney (a bus or other vehicle carrying passengers for a low fare) fare was 15 cents one way and 25 cents round trip, a lot of money when 15 cents would buy a week’s candy rations and a quarter a good jackknife. Besides, it wasn’t much fun to ride on the jitney because we little kids had to sit inside on the laps of the women. Only the bigger boys got to stand on the running boards with the men, or perch on the hood or fenders.
Usually when our family had business in town, dad or mother would hitch old Jim to the buggy and off we’d go. When “The Hupp” came along the road, we’d pull out of the main ruts and wave it by, as Jim wasn’t afraid of automobiles. The laws of Minnesota at that time required that “The operator of a motor vehicle shall, on signal by raising of the hand, or by request of a person leading, riding or driving a horse, bring such motor vehicle to a stop.” The law didn’t say anything about cows and didn’t need to. They went their own imperturbable way without heed for “The Hupp” – even when it blew its electric horn.
In spite of the handicaps of right-of-way, plus motor breakdowns and leaky radiators, the bus business continued to expand. Next came the transition from the touring cars to enclosed buses. Among the first were two White truck chassis with custom-built bodies.
The Mesabi Range was in the period of its greatest growth, spurred on by World War One’s need for steel and its raw material, iron ore. Most of the towns on the Range were within six to 26 miles from Hibbing. New routes were established to these communities to the east and the west. Men living in a town some distance from a mine that was hiring could now more easily work there and not have to move and find a new place to live. People could visit family and friends who lived in other communities.
By 1916, more capital and more drivers were needed. The Mesabi Transportation Company was organized. There were now five members of the corporation, which owned five buses. Each man was a director of the company and each was a driver. Soon the buses were going to such “far-off” places as Duluth and Minneapolis. One day, a waiting farmer along one of these routes was passed by a driver who failed to see him. The farmer hopped onto the back of the bus and clung there until the next stop. There, he climbed into the bus and shook his finger in the driver’s face. The farmer sputtered, “You passed me up! I’m going to tell the president of the company about this!” “Go ahead,” said the driver. “I’m the president.”
During the 1930s, growth was augmented by purchases and mergers. As youngsters we viewed the intercity bus drivers in their military-type uniforms with Sam Browne belts and putties (leather leggings wrapped from ankle to knee) with awe. One of these drivers recently remembered, “It was an adventure and a challenge. All of the time we looked forward to changes and improvements – new buses, new motors, new braking systems.” He also recalled being snowbound for three days on the drift-clogged road which skirted Mille Lacs Lake.
Pavement only extended a few miles out of the larger towns and cities. During the spring breakup, when the heavy buses were barred from the wet, muddy roads, the drivers used their own cars which were much lighter and they kept the fares they collected. Men who drove a bus in Hibbing one week might be in Seattle or Chicago the next week, helping to start a new route. This was the organization that produced the leaders for the new Greyhound Bus Company. The first president was Eric Wickman. However, Andrew (Bus Andy) Anderson remained in Hibbing and operated the Mesaba Transportation Company.
---
Bus Andy’s business was located on the corner of Howard Street and 7th Avenue East, and is today the home of the Tac Tran School Buses. Bus Andy’s home, located further east on Howard Street, was built in 1920 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Greyhound Bus Museum, located along 3rd Avenue East near North Hibbing, is a popular stop for visitors who are often surprised to discover that the famous Greyhound Bus Company began its run in Hibbing.
