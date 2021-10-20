An exciting new space for entrepreneurial innovation is coming to Grand Rapids.
The Itasca Economic Development Corporation announced on Friday that it was one of 10 programs across the county to receive the Rural Innovation Stronger Economies Grant (RISE) from the USDA. The RISE grant was awarded to organizations that work to develop higher-paying jobs in rural areas.
IEDC will use the $750,000 grant to develop “The Forge,” a collaborative workspace outfitted with tools and machinery to assist entrepreneurs with business development and prototyping.
“These funds will help create Itasca County’s first innovation center, transforming its communities for the better and empowering those who live and work here,” Rep. Pete Stauber said.
The 16,500-square foot facility is located at 1201 SE Seventh Ave in Grand Rapids.
During a press conference Friday, IEDC President and CEO Tamara Lowney said The Forge will help the region’s economic growth through improvements to the workforce and stimulation of cutting-edge innovation.
“The future of economic development of our community has to be more,” Lowney said “It has to be taking traditional industry and really embracing that, but also bringing in new opportunities, diverse industries, and really working together with a digital economy in a different and meaningful way.”
When completed, The Forge will feature a classroom space suitable for 25-30 students filled with modern technology common in college classrooms. It will also offer a workspace for entrepreneurs to lease as well as a community maker space with equipment such as CNC machines, drill presses, and welding equipment.
Lowney said that the grant received more than 100 applications and that The Forge met all of the grant’s criteria.
RISE grant funds can be used to build or support a business incubator facility, provide worker training to assist in the creation of new jobs, train the existing workforce with skills for higher-paying jobs, and develop a base of skilled workers and improve their opportunities to obtain high-wage jobs in new or existing local industries.
Additional funding for The Forge comes from a $50,000 grant from Arrowhead Intelligent Region, a $130,000 grant awarded to its partners in the Itasca Community College program, as well as $150,000 in American Rescue Plan funds from Itasca County.
“This has been thrilling for us to get this grant. It was a long-shot for us, so we are very excited to have it,” Lowney said. “This is just the beginning for the IEDC. We are hosting the (IEDC) Summit next week and that’s where we’ll start to do some of the heavy lifting and look at how we can bring in new types of developments in our area centered around the digital economy.”
