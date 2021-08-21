Last Sunday, here on the “Years of Yore” page, the early life and baseball career of Archibald Graham was shared with readers. Today and next Sunday his story continues as he settled into life as a doctor in Chisholm, Minnesota.
My research into Doc Graham began in 2013 for a presentation I was asked to give for a fundraiser for Chisholm’s Doc “Moonlight” Graham Festival.
Beyond Chisholm, many people became aware of Doc Graham from Canadian author W.P. Kinsella’s novel “Shoeless Joe” and the award-winning film “Field of Dreams” which is based on the novel.
In Iowa a week ago, Major League Baseball played an official game (Chicago White Socks vs. New York Yankees) on a Major League field constructed next to the baseball diamond built for the movie. That field and its farmhouse have been a major tourist attraction since 1989 .
Doc Graham’s story continues to be discovered as people read the book, watch the film, and visit the baseball field.
As mentioned last Sunday, my research included numerous newspaper articles, interviews, and two books in particular, both now out-of-print: “Chasing Moonlight” by Brett Friedlander and Robert Reising and “Growing Up in Chisholm on the Mesabi Iron Range” by Dr. Mike Kosiak.
As he settled into his practice that spring of 1909, Doctor Archibald Graham began to build lasting relationships with miners, woman who worked in the stores and boardinghouses, expectant wives, and children. In the eight years he worked at the Rood Hospital, Chisholm averaged 30 births a month. He delivered the American-born offspring of the immigrants and watched those babies grow into adults. And eventually he would treat the children of THOSE children.
But, as winter approached that first year he lived in Chisholm, Doctor Graham apparently considered leaving for a warmer climate. During that summer of 1909 he had been playing baseball in a local Iron Range league. In his typical humble fashion he had told some young men that he’d, “Played a little minor league ball.” As the team saw the quality he brought to their team, they convinced him that he should stay and not leave for warmer climates!
Perhaps another factor in his decision to stay in Chisholm was that among the new buildings being built in Chisholm was a brand new Rood Hospital. It was described in a newspaper of the time as being “first class in every particular.” This well-appointed, two-story facility may have helped the young doctor decide to take advantage of the chance to work in a spanking new hospital.
And the new medical facility was a Godsend in the following years as one epidemic after another spread across America – not sparing the Iron Range.
Doc Graham treated patients through the 1910 typhoid epidemic, the1914 polio epidemic, and the 1916 diphtheria epidemic. A long list of other serious conditions also affected his patients, including rheumatic fever, tuberculosis, and appendicitis – which before the age of antibiotics was a major cause of death in children.
It should be mentioned that in 1914, the year of the polio epidemic, Doc was over 30 years old. Yet that summer, he was still offered a contract with the Boston Red Sox!
No one in Chisholm probably even knew about the offer. Doc had a town in a medical crisis and he maybe recognized that “he played baseball for fun, but practiced medicine for keeps.”
Again, think of the Robert Frost poem, “The Road Not Taken.” (The poem in its entirety was included on this page last Sunday.)
“And sorry I could not travel both
And be one traveler, long I stood
And looked down one as far as I could…”
Archie Graham made his choice after several years of “looking down” the road. He couldn’t be both a doctor and a baseball player. So he now made his choice. He chose his road.
He would be a doctor.
By 1911, J.P. Vaughan, the Superintendent of the Chisholm schools, was overseeing a growing school system. A beautiful new school with amenities such as science labs, swimming pool, auditorium, print shop, and classrooms with new desks, books, and teaching materials was being built.
The ad valorem tax, fought for by Hibbing mayor Victor Power by which mining companies were taxed based on the ore in the ground, allowed Range cities to make incredible civic improvements.
As these years in the first two decades of the 20th Century rolled by, School Superintendent Vaughan, like other Range leaders, looked for ways to spend this money to the best advantage. A staff physician seemed like a good idea in order to keep children healthy and not absent from school. Many Range schools had doctors, dentists, and nurses on staff. School Supt. Vaughan just happened to know a doctor he thought would fit the bill.
Although they grew up across the country from each other, these two men had become inseparable friends in Chisholm. School Supt. Vaughan lived in the area of Chisholm known as “Pig Town”. He was a farm boy from southern Minnesota. He believed that he should live close by the children he was responsible for educating. As he and Doc Graham became friends, he suggested that the doctor, too, should live in Pig Town, rather than up on “Windy Hill” with the more affluent citizens.
On July 1, 1917, Doc Graham was hired as the school system physician. He would serve in that capacity for the next 44 years.
The year after Doc was hired, 1918, the vicious flu virus pandemic (also referred to as the Great Influenza or the Spanish Flu) killed 50 million worldwide. However, few lives were lost in Chisholm, as Doc Graham made certain that the city AND the school district was ready. He introduced a vaccination program – unusual for this time – to administer such a thing as giving shots to a large number of people BEFORE they became ill.
In coming years, Doc would organize inoculation programs against several diseases. Diphtheria was one of these programs, and several Chisholm natives remember that these shots stung very much, but they did the job and kept people healthy.
Chisholm resident Mary Nornberg recalled for a reporter that during the 1918 pandemic Doc was up-to-date on health information, but “he didn’t object to strange things, like people wearing braids of garlic. People thought that would keep them from getting the contagion. I guess he realized they were right – the smell had an instant effect on everybody’s social life! People kept a distance from each other and didn’t spread the disease!”
As a school physician, Doc Graham was far-sighted. For much of the 20th Century, full dentures were routine for adults owing to a lack of preventative dental care. People usually only went to dentists when there was already a problem.
However, along with Dr. William Jordan, a Chisholm native who returned to his hometown to set up his dental practice and also worked in the school system, Doc became an early advocate for preventative dental care. Students were all issued toothbrushes and toothpaste and brushing became a regular part of the school day. Former students recall lining up in rows at each sink in a school’s bathroom or at sinks in the hallways of the school. Dorothy Suomela and Dr. Mike Kosiak recall there was even a chant that the children would learn to guide their brushing.
Could this routine in his childhood years in the Chisholm schools be the reason my own Dad NEVER had a cavity and NEVER had a tooth pulled?
Although he was the school physician, Doc still treated patients outside of the schools. He continued to be called, sometimes late at night. He’d pack his black bag and head out the door into the night where there was someone in need.
Now, about that baseball nickname which no one in Chisholm seems to have ever used, or even known, for Doc Graham: “Moonlight”. It’s the nickname which so intrigued author W.P. Kinsella that he researched the man and incorporated him into the novel Shoeless Joe.
My research has turned up two possibilities for this nickname:
The FIRST possibility: During his early baseball career, he was also attending medical school. So to his teammates, Archie Graham was a baseball player who was “moonlighting” as a medical student.
The SECOND possibility: He had insomnia, and when a teammate saw that Archie went out walking at night because of this affliction, “Moonlight” became his nickname.
Whichever story is true, it DOES seem to be true that he had bouts of insomnia and went walking at night all of his life.
In fact, he seems to have gone walking regularly – before sunrise, during the afternoon, as well as at night. He was a very health-conscious man. Many people also recall that as he walked he had a habit of exhaling by expelling a purring sound through flapping lips. He believed this forcing of the air through his mouth helped to keep his lungs clear. The clear air of the Iron Range did indeed seem to be agreeing with his respiration, which (you may remember from last Sunday’s article) was the reason he had come north in the first place. He wanted to avoid future breathing problems.
A new chapter in Doc’s life began in 1912 when a lovely young woman, a first cousin to Supt. Vaughan, was hired to teach in Chisholm. Miss Alecia Madden was so pretty, dainty, and quiet that her students gave her a nickname – “Miss Flower.”
She was from the Rochester area and, like Doc Graham, she too had come north for the pure air. She suffered from severe hay fever. She also was an adventurous person. She had a 4-year college degree, had a good shot at an acting career, and had homesteaded land in South Dakota with her sister.
Many bachelors in Chisholm pursued Alecia, but soon she and Doc Graham were in love, although only their closest friends knew. She was six years younger than Doc. That wasn’t a problem. There were, however, two real problems:
At this time, once a woman married she’d no longer have a job teaching school. Alecia loved to teach and didn’t want to give up her career.
The other problem was their different religions. Doc was raised Presbyterian. But as he had grown up he grew apart from any particular organized religious practice. Alecia came from a Catholic family.
Doc had no interest in converting to Catholicism. When they finally married in 1915 in Rochester, the pastor at St. John’s Catholic Church would not allow the marriage to take place in the church, so they were married in the rectory.
•••
The story of Doc Graham will conclude next Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.