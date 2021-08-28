For the past two Sundays, here on the “Years of Yore” page, the early life and baseball career of Archibald Graham was shared with readers. Today his story continues as he settled into life as a doctor in Chisholm, Minn.
My research into Doc Graham began in 2013 for a presentation I was asked to give for a fundraiser for Chisholm’s Doc “Moonlight” Graham Festival.
Beyond Chisholm, many people became aware of Doc Graham from Canadian author W.P. Kinsella’s novel “Shoeless Joe” and the award-winning film “Field of Dreams” which is based on the novel.
In Iowa a couple of weeks ago, Major League Baseball played an official game (Chicago White Socks vs. New York Yankees) on a Major League field constructed next to the baseball diamond built for the movie. That field and its farmhouse have been a major tourist attraction since 1989.
Doc Graham’s story continues to be discovered as people read the book, watch the film, visit the baseball field, or visit Chisholm.
As mentioned last Sunday, my research included numerous newspaper articles, interviews, and two books in particular, both now out-of-print: “Chasing Moonlight” by Brett Friedlander and Robert Reising and “Growing Up in Chisholm on the Mesabi Iron Range” by Dr. Mike Kosiak.
A new chapter in Doc Graham’s life began in 1912 when a lovely young woman, Alecia Vicentia Madden, came to Chisholm to teach in the Chisholm schools. A first cousin to Chisholm School Superintendent J.P Vaughan, she came from a large Irish American family in Rochester, Minn. She loved her job and by all accounts was an effective and kind teacher. The couple married in 1915, delayed in part by Alecia’s wish to continue teaching. At this time, when a woman married, she could no longer be a classroom teacher.
Alecia never was an eager housewife, but Doc never complained. He called her “Deary” or “Honey.” She called him “Docky” – not “Archie” or anything else that anyone ever remembers.
The house they had built for themselves was two blocks from the Washington School where his office was located at that time. The house has a legend associated with it. Like his baseball nickname, here are two possibilities:
ONE is that the smooth stones used in the foundation came from Lake Superior. The doctor hired local boys to go to the North Shore and bring back a load of these stones to use for the house.
The OTHER story is that indeed the doctor did hire the boys. But, “boys being boys,” they decided it was too much work to go all the way to the North Shore, so they just went to a local spot where field stones were dumped by the mines and by farmers who had cleared them from their fields. Rocks are rocks, the boys may have figured!
Whatever the story, the unique house was built. It had four apartments, one in which the Grahams lived. A baby grand piano in the living room was Alecia’s pride and joy. She entertained regularly with bridge games in the afternoons, usually with wives of teachers and her best friend, Leathe Vaughan, her cousin the Superintendent’s wife. Neither couple had children of their own. Four decades of Chisholm children received gifts and affection from the Grahams and the Vaughans.
The house was also filled with antiques, dishware, and jewelry. She loved to shop in Rochester when the couples made regular trips to southern Minnesota to visit family. Doc became close to Alecia’s family, so they often went down for a visit. It seemed that every trip saw her return to Chisholm with silver candlesticks, crystal vases, or china bowls.
Doc, too, was legendary as a shopper for the woman he loved. Shopkeepers in Chisholm often put blue dresses and blue hats in their store windows since blue was Alecia’s favorite color and he couldn’t resist buying for her.
But Alecia wasn’t the only one who benefited from his generosity. Doc was known as the “Pied Piper” because he always had lemon drop candy or coins in his pocket to give to children and they would often flock around him when they spotted him outside.
He brought a peck bag of oranges to give to football players at halftime. Although many people at that time might not have understood, Doc often talked about “proper hydration,” and saw to it that the players ate apples or orange slices and drank water.
He was among the first of what would be called “sports doctors,” although he was certainly not called that at the time. During a game, if a player went down with a cramp or injury, Doc, who almost always was either pacing the sidelines or sitting in the front row of the bleachers, would jog out onto the field or court. Often, before doing anything else, he’d pull out a cotton swab, dip it in a bottle of Mercurochrome, and brush the affected area.
According to legendary Chisholm coach Bob McDonald, “Young kids responded to that! I’m sure he knew it didn’t do anything medically…but, as a kid, he’d put it on you and you always thought you were better.”
Doc Graham, outstanding athlete himself, never missed games and was the greatest fan of the Chisholm Bluestreaks. He often gave the boys 50-cent pieces after a tough win or great effort in a losing cause. When Chisholm boys went to State Tournaments, often they had no more than a dollar or two in their pocket. But Doc Graham went along and there he was – buying the boys sacks of White Castle hamburgers or cartons of milk. Even students not on the teams benefited from Doc’s generosity. If he saw Chisholm kids in the Cities to cheer on their Bluestreaks, he would ask them if they had a place to stay and money for food. They were all his children.
My parents used to say that it is hard for us these days to really know how poor most people were in the 1920s and 1930s on the Range. To have a kindly figure like Doc Graham being a benefactor to so many of the town’s children and teenagers was a special blessing for Chisholm. By his example alone, look what he taught.
He was always still an athlete at heart. And in body, too. Stan Tolonen remembered that, “During lunch breaks we junior high students had spirited softball games. Doc Graham joined us one day. At that time he was in his 70s. He threw the ball accurately and so swiftly it was hard to handle. We couldn’t believe such an old man could make our best effort seem so mediocre.”
He was also an “idea man.” The scientist in him was always seeking possibilities, answers to problems. He and Andrew Niemalla spent hours in the Niemalla garage working on various inventions. Doc was always hopeful that they would develop something, some contraption that would revolutionize the world.
It’s sort of funny, this type of tinkering he did, because he really wasn’t mechanical. Stan Tolonen, along with others, recalls that Doc often had trouble with his cars. Once, Stan said, Doc drove his car from Hibbing to Chisholm riding the brake the whole way when the accelerator pedal stuck. When he got back to Chisholm, the brakes were so hot the tires caught on fire!
But in his medical field, he has an amazing legacy. Somewhere along the line he perhaps noticed something in one of his young patients. Coupled with his life-long interest in research, he developed the case for a study of children’s blood pressure.
For 15 years (1926 – 1941) 3,580 children were followed year by year from age 5 to 16. More than 25,000 children’s blood pressure readings were taken, once a month, class by class. He and the school nurses recorded each reading. He believed that regulated blood pressure was as important for children as for adults. He theorized that blood pressure changes would be a signal that a youngster’s heart was experiencing a problem, even though the child seemed fine.
With the help of two doctors at the Mayo Clinic, his results were prepared for publication. The study’s results would be widely published in medical textbooks for decades and still remain on file at the Mayo Clinic for researchers. In 1957, he presented the findings to the Minnesota Medical Foundation and the next year he presented the findings to over 14,000 pediatricians at the prestigious American Medical Association Convention.
In Chisholm, most children were uninterested in the reasons, whys, and wherefores, of the blood pressure checks. More immediate to them were other services Doc Graham provided. Crates of eyeglasses resided in his office and, like the loaves and fishes, these seemed to never run out! Like my Dad, countless Chisholm youngsters received their eyeglasses from Doc. Because of his post-graduate training, his office contained the state-of-the-art equipment needed for eye exams and the fitting of glasses.
His salary as the school doctor was below that of doctors at the clinic in Chisholm. So he was allowed “to supplement his salary by providing ophthalmologic care for the adult population of Chisholm and much of the Iron Range,” according to Dr. Mike Kosiak. He also states in his book that “There is no question that the medical care Dr. Graham provided the students of Chisholm was of the highest quality available. While reflecting on his forty-four year tour of duty as the chief medical officer, one cannot help being impressed by his many contributions to the well being of all the citizens of Chisholm. Dr. Graham’s gentle demeanor and compassion, which were so essential in establishing a comfortable and long-lasting doctor-patient relationship, had an especially consoling effect on the immigrant parents.”
Chisholm schoolchildren also received hearing tests from Doc Graham. This was the “ordinary test” for hearing, again according to Dr. Mike Kosiak. It uses a whispered voice. A student would be directed to stand on one side of the room and Doc on the other. Doc would then whisper a number. There’s some disagreement as to which number. Some recall it being “7” and some “5” and it’s possible that he did change it through the years! The important thing was for the child to repeat the number and if they did, they passed the test. There are also stories of how some kids figured out what that day’s number was ahead of time and used that knowledge to cheat the test!
A favorite student trick to pull on the good doctor was fake pinkeye. Boys (I could find no record of GIRLS doing this!) would rub onion juice on their eyes. They seemed to do this on those warm spring afternoons when sitting in a classroom just didn’t seem to be much fun. They would then ask to see Doc. Pinkeye was a very communicable disease, requiring quarantine of the whole family for sometimes up to two weeks. Teachers did not want to be responsible for allowing it to spread in the school, so they would quickly send off the boys to the doctor. Doc just as quickly knew, of course, that he was being had – but sometimes he would let them out for the afternoon, happy in the knowledge that they were out on the ball fields on a fresh spring day.
I’ve received so many additional Doc Graham stories from readers that I will have a fourth part to share next week.
