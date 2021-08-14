In 1989, the movie “Field of Dreams” was released and quickly became a beloved film. It is based on the novel “Shoeless Joe” by Canadian author W.P. Kinsella.
The novel and film tell a story of an Iowa farmer who, after receiving a mysterious message, plows under part of his corn field to build a baseball field. Players from the past, including “Shoeless” Joe Jackson, part of the infamous 1919 Chicago White Sox scandal, emerge from the remaining corn field and play baseball.
One player who also comes into the story is Archibald “Moonlight” Graham. He had played in the baseball major leagues for one season but never got to bat. He moved on from his dream of playing baseball professionally to become a medical doctor. It was this career that led him to a small town in Minnesota where he had a tremendous effect on the people.
Many people who read the book or saw the movie assumed that Moonlight Graham was a figment of the author’s imagination.
But the people in Chisholm, Minnesota, knew better.
Doc Graham was very much a real person and an important person in the history of Chisholm.
This past week Chisholm celebrated the annual Doc “Moonlight” Graham Festival. This week’s article, and the articles for the following two weeks, are based on a program I presented in Chisholm back in August 2013 as a fundraiser for the Chisholm celebration.
While people have become aware of the baseball career of Archibald Graham because of the movie “Field of Dreams,” the organizers of the Chisholm celebration hope to keep Doc’s importance as a great Chisholm citizen alive for new generations. Consequently, my research and presentation focused on Doc Graham as Chisholm knew him during the 50 years he lived and worked in Chisholm, not so much him as a professional baseball player.
My research included numerous newspaper articles, interviews, and two books in particular, both now out-of-print: “Chasing Moonlight” by Brett Friedlander and Robert Reising and “Growing Up in Chisholm on the Mesabi Iron Range” by Dr. Mike Kosiak.
When I was growing up in Hibbing, I spent a lot of time in Chisholm. My Father, Ed Palcich, grew up in Chisholm and there were relatives of his to visit. My Mother, Julia Verrant Palcich grew up in Keewatin, but she had relatives in Chisholm, too, the Ponikvars. Veda Ponikvar, Chisholm’s legendary newspaper editor, was my mother’s first cousin and my godmother.
So we would drive over to Chisholm and maybe make a stop at Pete Shaltz’s Ice Cream Shop on Lake Street for popcorn. Then Dad might show me the area up by the Museum of Mining where his family’s cows would graze. As a child in the 1920s, he would go up there to fetch them home in the evening. He also delivered newspapers while he was growing up, and as we drove along the streets he would tell me who had lived in each home – and then some detail about each one!
And he would always tell me about Doc Graham. Dad would say, “He gave me my first pair of glasses!” It was obvious that my Dad considered this act on Doc’s part very kind, and it was also very clear that he held Doc Graham in great esteem.
Robert Frost’s poem, “The Road Not Taken,” suggests that throughout one’s life each person comes to forks in the journey, choices we have to make, and what we choose, “made all the difference.”
For Archibald Wright Graham, born in 1879 into a tight-knit, well-established North Carolina family, life must have seemed like a clearly defined road ahead.
He was the 2nd of nine children and ALL, both boys and girls, would graduate from college – a rarity in the late 19th Century. His parents were 2nd generation Americans of Scottish heritage. They were Presbyterian and a distant cousin of Doc’s is Billy Graham.
Doc Graham’s father, Alexander, graduated from the University of North Carolina. He captained the baseball team while there. He would join up for the Confederate forces near the end of the Civil War, was taken a prisoner of war by the Union forces, but rarely spoke about his experiences. He earned a law degree, but his love of academia took him back to the classroom, first as a teacher and then as an administrator. He worked in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where Archie was born, then later moved his family to Charlotte, North Carolina. Alexander Graham became legendary in the state for his idea that a public school should be available to ALL children, not just those from families wealthy enough to pay for a private education. So he raised funds for such a school. The school was so successful that his process was copied throughout the state.
Kate Graham, mother of Archibald and his eight siblings, had been, at 17-years old, the first student at a newly opened women’s college in Raleigh, North Carolina. She loved to read and as her children grew it was common that after dinner everyone would settle down around the house to read a book.
The oldest Graham child, David, continued on the road set by his father. He, too, attended UNC. His interest in science led him into the new medical school at UNC, which at that point consisted of only the first two years of medical school. From there he headed to the University of Maryland to complete his degree.
Archibald, next in line, followed exactly in his brother’s footsteps to these same schools for medicine.
But Archie’s life began to diverge, somewhat. While all of the family was athletic, Archie was notable even as a child. He was an incredibly fast runner, the swiftest of the neighborhood children. As a teen-ager, his skills on the baseball and football fields were exceptional. So while you may have heard something of Archibald Graham’s later baseball career, did you know that he said later that football was really his first love?
At college he played on the Tar Heel baseball squad all four years, and then played a fifth year as he began his medical studies. He was such a successful college player that professional teams scouted him – and so it was that while he studied in medical school, he also played baseball in the minor leagues, waiting to be called up to the majors.
He was talented! So talented that teams kept hiring him to play ball in the summer, even though he was studying for his medical degree. That’s not an easy schedule for anyone, and it gives us some sense of just how capable Archie Graham was.
He earned his medical degree from the University of Maryland in 1905. He did postgraduate work in pathology at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. He was soon a board-certified specialist in internal medicine. Over the coming years he held internships in New York hospitals in ophthalmology and ear, nose, and throat studies.
And still he played baseball during all the time he worked on his advanced studies.
Perhaps the specialized interest he developed in the illnesses of the upper respiratory system was because of his own growing discomfort.
He was playing for a professional baseball team, the Scranton Pennsylvania Miners, and he came to like the people of the area so much that he planned to set up his medical practice there. The area was home to many immigrants and many coal mines. Railroads and factories spread out all around Scranton. And so did the pollution, which belched from the smokestacks that dominated the skyline.
As much as he wanted to stay, the health-conscious doctor in him knew he had to leave. His breathing was labored as his lungs and sinuses were affected by the dirty air.
By the way, all of his life he would be health-conscious. For instance, one of his trademarks was that he never ate the last bite of a donut because that’s where his fingers had held the donut.
Offered a residency at Chicago Eye and Ear Hospital, Doctor Graham headed west to the windy city. He had been there for six months when he attended a medical conference at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. His cough had not improved much; apparently Chicago’s air wasn’t much better than Scranton’s, when a fellow doctor at the conference suggested Archie “head up to the Mesabi Iron Range where the air is pure and they have the best water on earth.”
So Dr. Archibald Graham went to the train station and asked for a ticket “for as far north as the train goes.”
The tracks ended in Chisholm.
It was April 1909.
Now, just for a moment, think about the words of Robert Frost’s poem: “Two roads diverged …Yet knowing how way leads on to way…”
What if Doctor Graham had said, “No way am I going up into the wilderness!” and had gone back to Chicago?
Or if his friend had said, “The clearest air and purest water is found on the prairies”?
Or if the tracks went as far as International Falls – or Ely?
How different might have been the lives of the next 50 years’ worth of Chisholm citizens.
But the doctor came north to where the tracks ended – in Chisholm.
And it says something about his determination, or fortitude, or maybe farsightedness – because he stayed. And honestly, a lesser man probably would have turned around!
It was a brutally cold day when this gentleman from North Carolina stepped off the train! All around he would have seen the charred remains of a city almost totally destroyed by fire the previous September. All around would be red ore residue that blew in from the mines and disturbed ground.
But the city, considered by many before the fire to be the prettiest town on the Iron Range, settled around the shores of Longyear Lake, was busily rebuilding with brick buildings. Archie had basically lived his whole life in urban settings, but now, at age 30, he put his foot on the road of small-town life. The spirit of the immigrants he had valued in Scranton, PA, he found again in Chisholm. Life was slower than in cities where he had lived and the down-to-earth style of the people felt right to him.
The original Rood Hospital in Chisholm awaited him. The story is told that he knocked on the door and when the nurse, K. Murray opened it, Doctor Graham said: “I am here. I am your doctor.”
•••
The story of Doc Graham will be continued over the next two Sundays.
•••
The Road Not Taken
By Robert Frost
Two roads diverged in a yellow wood,
And sorry I could not travel both
And be one traveler, long I stood
And looked down one as far as I could
To where it bent in the undergrowth;
Then took the other, as just as fair,
And having perhaps the better claim,
Because it was grassy and wanted wear;
Though as for that the passing there
Had worn them really about the same,
And both that morning equally lay
In leaves no step had trodden black.
Oh, I kept the first for another day!
Yet knowing how way leads on to way,
I doubted if I should ever come back.
I shall be telling this with a sigh
Somewhere ages and ages hence:
Two roads diverged in a wood, and I –
I took the one less traveled by,
And that has made all the difference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.