For the past three Sundays, here on the “Years of Yore” page, the life of Archibald Graham has been shared with readers. He made a difference in people’s lives, and everyone can learn from him.
My research into Doc Graham began in 2013 for a presentation I was asked to give for a fundraiser for Chisholm’s Doc “Moonlight” Graham Festival.
Beyond Chisholm, many people became aware of Doc Graham from Canadian author W.P. Kinsella’s novel “Shoeless Joe” and the award-winning film “Field of Dreams” which is based on the novel.
In Iowa a couple of weeks ago, Major League Baseball played an official game (Chicago White Socks vs. New York Yankees) on a Major League field constructed next to the baseball diamond built for the movie. That field and its farmhouse have been a major tourist attraction since 1989 .
Doc Graham’s story continues to be discovered as people read the book, watch the film, visit the baseball field, or visit Chisholm.
As mentioned previously, my research included numerous newspaper articles, interviews, and two books in particular, both now out-of-print: “Chasing Moonlight” by Brett Friedlander and Robert Reising and “Growing Up in Chisholm on the Mesabi Iron Range” by Dr. Mike Kosiak.
By the 1930s, Doc Graham had become a well-known citizen in Chisholm. He served a term on the Chisholm City Council in those years and it was during this time that the Council approved the causeway bridge to be built over Longyear Lake. Doc made great use of that bridge for the rest of his life. Now known as the Bridge of Peace, splendid with its flags of states and nations, it is easy to think of him enjoying his walk over and back across the bridge.
With his ever-present umbrella and long black overcoat billowing behind him, he would take walks nearly every day. A typical route for him would begin with a stop at Pappas’s Bakery, then the walk across the bridge and back before heading to his office at the Washington School. In the late afternoon he might walk over to Andrew Niemalla’s, or, in his later years, to the office of the Chisholm Free Press for a visit with publisher Veda Ponikvar.
Tragedy had entered Doc’s life in 1918 when Doc’s beloved older brother David, also a doctor, was killed in the Battle of Belleau Woods in France. David had enlisted in the army in World War One, although he was in his late 30s and need not have done so. After David’s death, Doc tried to enlist, but was denied due to age and health concerns. His brother’s passing left a sadness in him that people close to him noted.
Just over two decades later, as World War Two called young men and woman to serve their country, Doc made it a point to be at the Chisholm bus station anytime Chisholm’s young people were leaving. When the war was over he rode on a float in Chisholm’s victory parade – and shed tears of joy for those who came home, and tears of grief for those who did not. He grieved with many families, understanding the sorrow that would never go away.
He was “real-estate rich and rent-poor” as the saying goes. He owned storefronts and apartments in Hibbing and Chisholm, but often did not cash the rent checks. Sometimes this was because he put the check in a pocket and absentmindedly forgot about it. But other times he knew that the person did not have the money to cover the check or needed that money for food.
By the 1950s, times were getting hard once again on the Range. Many natural ore mines had closed and taconite production was a costly possibility that still wasn’t fully developed. School districts were cutting expenses and one position that many districts cut was the in-house doctor. So, at the end of the 1959-1960 schoolyear, Doc Graham retired from his beloved Chisholm schools. He was 80 years old and suffering from problems with eyesight, hearing, and his old nemesis, respiratory issues. He sold many of his rental properties. He continued to treat only a few adult patients who did not want to go to any other doctor.
But he still had energy, enjoyed walking, and wanted to be of use to the schools. He decided to run for the Chisholm School Board.
The first time he ran, he came in third behind two other well-known, experienced candidates. But the next year, in 1963, Doc was elected to an open seat on the school board. He did not like to take sides concerning contentious issues, and his energy was often waning by the late afternoon or evening meetings. His memory was no longer sharp about somethings.
But Chisholm’s history, which he had experienced firsthand, was very clear to him. Spending time in Veda’s newspaper office, talking with her about the past in the town they both loved, became a very important part of his final years.
Doctor Archibald Graham died on August 25, 1965. Chisholm had to say good-bye to one of her most loyal and beloved citizens.
Without her “Docky,” Alecia Graham began to suffer. She tried to finish out the final year of his school board term, but found it almost too stressful to even leave her yard. Frail and often confused, her Chisholm friends eventually had to contact her family in southern Minnesota. They moved her to a nursing home in Winona. She lived until she was 95.
She and Doc are buried side-by-side in Calvary Cemetery in Rochester.
---
Several people have contacted me in the past few weeks with their memories of Doc Graham. Some knew him when they were children in the Chisholm schools. It is wonderful to read their very clear memories of this kind man, even after all of the time that has passed.
Among those I heard from was Rita Costanzi Charter. A “Forever-Bluestreak,” Rita became an English and Speech Communication teacher at the Chisholm High School for 34 years. Back when she was in grade school, Rita was one of the children who was looked after by Doc Graham. She writes, “He was SO kind. Those eyes of his penetrated right into our little souls, and we knew that whatever was happening was going to be OK.”
Another Chisholmite, Donna Corradi Milner, wrote to tell me, “Yes, glasses, hearing assessments, checkups, and his recommendations for cod liver oil! I had, as a youngster, no knowledge of his amazing background and how entitled we were to have him as our doctor. What I recall is his patience and interest in everyone. How privileged we were to have this doc in our local history.”
She also recalled a very specific part of the dental health regime established by Doc Graham and Chisholm dentist Doctor William Jordan which was mentioned in Part 2 of this series.
“Once each day at our Roosevelt Elementary School, classes – one class at a time – would file out of the classroom and into the hallway with our little toothbrushes and little tubes of Ipana Toothpaste (red and white tubes). These products were furnished by the school, or even by Doc Graham himself who was recognized for his interest and generosity with kids. We would line up, five across, and brush our teeth at a sink attached to the wall with five spigots issuing streams of water. The white elongated porcelain sink I could best describe as looking like an animal feeding trough!
“We kept the toothbrushes and toothpaste in our desks. The Ipana Toothpaste was so good I remember uncapping it in my desk and tasting it from time to time. I wish Ipana was still on the market!”
Can’t you just see a child wanting to sneak a taste of something so good?! Doc Graham maybe never knew about that little extracurricular activity!
I also heard from Eleanor Anshus who had a neighbor and friend, Mary Vecchi Russo. Many years ago, Mary had shared with Eleanor her own remarkable story about the kindness of Doc Graham.
Mary had contracted rickets just before her family immigrated to the Iron Range after World War One. Rickets, caused by a lack of Vitamin D and calcium, can lead to badly bent legs and other bone disorders. Mary’s legs were terribly crooked. She was even allowed to wear pants to school (unheard of for girls) to try to hide her condition.
Doc Graham was well aware of Mary’s situation and how, as she reached her teen-age years, it was having a miserable effect on her life. For instance, she tried out for a school play and was so excited to win a leading role. But then, when she wore a dress, the director saw the shape of Mary’s legs. The director sadly told her that her legs would “be a distraction” on stage and the part would have to go to another girl. Devastated, Mary burst into tears.
Word reached Doc Graham and he immediately decided it was time to do something. He called a doctor he knew at the Gillette State Children’s Hospital in St. Paul. Correcting Mary’s legs would take several surgeries and physical therapy, but the doctors believed her legs could be greatly corrected.
The problem now was Mary’s proud father who did not want to accept any money from Doc to pay for the surgeries. It was the depth of the Great Depression. Like many families on the Range, the Vecchis were barely keeping alive with a garden and foraging in the woods for blueberries and the occasional rabbit. Doc Graham spent a month of nearly daily visits trying to convince Mary’s father to accept some charity to pay for surgeries which would improve Mary’s life.
Finally, Mary’s father agreed when Doc Graham told him that the hospital was a “State Hospital” and so the surgeries would all be paid for by the hospital. Further, Doc took care of transportation by explaining that Mary could ride to the Cities with him and the high school basketball team when they went to the state tournament.
How the surgeries were actually paid for was never talked about, but it was Doc himself who quietly paid the bills.
Mary was hospitalized for five months for surgeries and therapy.
And when she came home, she had straight legs. She walked without pain. Doc Graham, she remembered, glowed when he saw her, exclaiming to everyone, “Look at her legs! Aren’t they beautiful!”
Many years later, Mary would have tears in her eyes whenever Doc Graham’s name was mentioned. She always said that she could walk because of Doc Graham. Throughout her adult life she sent $25 dollars each month to Gillette State Children’s Hospital. “It was the only way I could think of to thank Doc Graham for what he did for me.”
---
Soon after his passing, Veda Ponikvar wrote an editorial for the doctor she had known all of her life. It included this thoughtful detail: “When it came to the support of civic projects, Doc was the first to buy tickets and lend his support. He believed in the community and the children, and parents believed in him.”
Doctor Graham’s legacy lives on in Chisholm, along the streets and sidewalks and among the descendants of people he loved. A playground dedicated to him reminds us that heaven on earth is making wherever you live a better place than when you came.
And we shall let Robert Frost’s poem have the last word:
I shall be telling this with a sigh
Somewhere ages and ages hence:
Two roads diverged in a wood, and I-
I took the one less traveled by,
And that has made all the difference.
