COOK — Popular ladies, “The Divas,” will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, in Cook at Music in the Park. This musical performing trio, Shannon Lee Gunderson, Sharon Rowbottom and Rosie Gams sing a three-part harmony accompanied by keyboard, guitar and percussion. Their music style is diverse beginning from the 1940’s to……!
In case of a rainy Wednesday evening the concert will move to the Cook VFW near the park. Each Wednesday before the concert visit the exhibits at the Northwoods Friends of the Arts Gallery from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. down the street toward Hwy. 53 next to Dream Weaver Day Spa and Salon.
Grab a blanket or a lawn chair or sit in your car near the gazebo to hear a different sound of music each Wednesday for four more weeks. Hungry? Enjoy a root beer float, a burger or a brat provided by St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Alango.
Music In The Park is made possible by the Cook VFW Post 1757, the Cook Chamber of Commerce, the Cook Timberwolves Snowmobile Club, the Cook Lion's Club, Northwoods Friends of the Arts, and free will community donations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.