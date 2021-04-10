Among the many immigrant groups to our Iron Ranges were the people who came from Cornwall, located on the southwestern “foot” of the island of England. Many of the first Cornish people to come to Minnesota had first worked in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula mines.
The following article comes from two sources – a Duluth News Tribune article on February 4, 1979, and the 1939 book “Iron Brew; a Century of American Ore and Steel” by Stewart Holbrook.
If you have ever tasted a pasty or studied something of the mining vocabulary on the Iron Range, you’ve bumped into Cornish influences.
Unfortunately, few people, says historian Marvin Lamppa, recognize the influence when they see it. That’s partly because many early Cornish settlers left this area rather early in the mining developments.
When the English tin mines in Cornwall petered out in the 1860s, the miners went where there was work. The Cornish seemed to be born miners. For generations they had lived much of their lives underground in Cornwall’s mines. They were tough and clannish, known for their feats of strength, helping each other whenever someone was struggling in the mine or in their villages. They worked well together, especially when their boss was a Cornishman.
Some went for a while to Pennsylvania and Ohio to work in the coal mines. The next area needing their mining expertise was the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, both for copper mines and iron ore mines. The Cornish miner-immigrants had some advantage over many newcomers to the mining regions. They knew their business and were actively recruited.
The language of mining is peppered with Cornish terms. A mining “captain” leads his “crew.” A horizontal mine shaft is a “drift.” “Tailings” are the waste material of ore processing and a “sump” is a depression in a mine where water collects.
And the Cornish spoke English. Until miners who spoke other languages began to learn English, this was a big advantage for the Cornish who could easily communicate with the mine owners and others in charge.
There was a time, says Lamppa, in the early part of the Twentieth Century, when almost every mining captain on the Mesabi Range was Cornish. Their names are still familiar in the area – Hearding, Greenway, Webb, Chapman, Pengilly (who was a doctor), to name just a few.
Everyone seemed to call the Cornish people “Cousin Jacks.” In time, they applied this name to themselves. Perhaps it originated because “Jack” was a favorite Cornish name, and all Cornish people seemed to have cousins by the score! For some non-Cornish miners, the term was sometimes used in irritation because the Cornish miners were often the ones in charge.
Other than their ability as miners, which was so good it was taken for granted, the Cornish people’s great contribution to life on the Range was the pasty. This is a mixture of diced meat and vegetables, (the exact combination is still a debate between businesses, churches, neighbors, and even family members who make pasties!) and wrapped in a sort of piecrust, then baked. It looks like an overgrown apple turnover. A pasty or two and a tin dipper of tea was the Cornishman’s invariable midday meal.
It was a logical meal, both as to content and as to utility. Here, although no one had heard of such a thing then, was a balanced ration, proper food for a hard-working man. Warmed on a “miner’s stove,” which was a shovel held over two candle a thousand feet down in the earth, it came forth hot and appetizing as though direct from the oven.
The pasty was quickly adopted by all the other nationalities who came to the mining ranges in Michigan and Minnesota.
The Cornish miners sneered at open pit mining introduced by the Merritts and others. The Cornish men called that style of mining “farming.” But that “farming” revolutionized iron mining and eventually the underground shafts disappeared.
In the early years of the Twentieth Century, hundreds of men from many European areas arrived on the Range to work in the mines, and many of the Cornish miners moved on to newer mining challenges across the American West.
But the imprint of the Cornish work was clear. Hundreds of mine shafts were sunk Cornish fashion into the soft Mesabi ore. The methods they taught were followed by underground miners of all the nationalities who came after them.
And, of course, we are still enjoying pasties today.
