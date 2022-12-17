'The company will always carry his name, his ideals, his vision'

VIRGINIA—More than 50 years ago Edward Skalko founded Edwards Oil, the company that grew from “one man and a truck” operated from his home in Virginia to the present-day Edwards Oil with more than two dozen Lucky Seven convenience stores across the Range and beyond.
Skalko died October 29 at age 90. He worked hard, retiring at 70, and “the business stays family-owned and carries his name as a legacy,” said his son Robert “Bob” Skalko, the head of Edwards Oil.
Ed Skalko is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marian (Grams); four children, Bob (Beth) Skalko, Dawn (Dr. Chris Radnell) Santelli, Paula (Scott) Wagner and Kim (Stephen) Flake, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His daughter Gail preceded him in death. He was the last survivor of a family of 12 who grew up in Sparta outside Gilbert—sisters Ann Granroth, Julia Bezek, Eva Holmes and Ellen Drobnick, and brothers Frank, Mike, Matt, Dan, John, Steve and Bill.
Bob Skalko delivered a eulogy at the funeral Mass at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. It reads in part: “These five qualities were on the top of the list for him: Respectfulness: Dad gave respect but with that, he was given respect in return. Transparency: Being open and honest. Dad was an open book in what he said and did. Accountability: Here are three ‘Ed-isms’ learned from him: ‘You can delegate the task but not the responsibility,’ ‘Show me a man who makes no mistakes, and I’ll show you a man who does nothing at all,’ and ‘Only a foolish person doesn’t learn from his mistakes.’ Trust: It produces positive attitudes and mutual respect. Empathy: Dad had a big heart and he felt things very, very deeply. It endeared him to people.”
Of his father, Bob Skalko said, “He had the satisfaction of knowing that at the end of the day, he did his best to serve his friends in the community at work, at home and in their car—and that his efforts were top-notch—nothing less. Going forward, we intend to continue that legacy—the company will always carry his name, his ideals, his vision.”
In an email Bob Skalko told the history of the company. “Dad worked for his father-in-law (Harold Grams) part-time as a delivery driver going to the mines with drums of engine oil and industrial oil. In 1969, his father-in-law’s company fell on tough times and had to close. Dad purchased what he could afford from his father-in-law and started the company.
“In trying to decide what name to use for his new venture, he conferred with his brothers as to which would be best, and they all decided that using his own first name would be the best thing. So Edwards it was.
“That winter Dad started delivering heating oil in the Virginia-Eveleth and surrounding area with a brother-in-law helping him. His wife Marian was the bookkeeper and took the phone orders. They operated out of their home in Midway.
“Dad was well-known as a fair trader and his business grew. He built a small gas station in the early ’70s just before the gas crisis. He had lines of cars 40-50 in a row waiting to get gas because his station was the only one in Virginia to have any gasoline available. He added trucks as the business grew in the area and added heating oil delivery service to the Hibbing and Ely areas in the early ’80s when Range Coop sold their heating oil business. At the same time Range Coop sold him their gas stations in Cook, Ely and Virginia areas. He operated them as ‘full-service’ gas stations with service bays until convenience stores became more popular and then made the switch.”
Stores were built or remodeled in Chisholm, Hibbing, Biwabik, Aurora, Hoyt Lakes, Ely and Virginia. Service to Grand Rapids was added when West Range Oil sold its delivery service and Grand Mart East location around 1995. The home heating customer list and the industrial/commercial business grew with the addition of mining clients, loggers, contractors, and railroads. This year stores were added along Highway 2 to Proctor and Highway I-35 from Cloquet to Hinckley, plus stores in Wisconsin.
Bob Skalko said, “Dad retired in 2002 and he handed the keys over to me, but was always involved and would routinely ask for updates on how the trucks were working, if the business was adding customers, and always was concerned about how his staff was doing and if everything was OK with them. Propane service was added in 2011 and flourished when my son Scott joined him and started knocking on doors and meeting the community—just like Ed did back in 1969.”
Asked how his father came up with the name Lucky Seven for the company’s convenience stores, Bob Skalko said, “The idea of the name Lucky Seven stems from Dad’s belief that his family of 7 was ‘lucky’ in that they could have a small business and operate on the Iron Range. He wanted to know his customers and always thought it better to buy ‘from a Ranger—not a stranger,’ and he always practiced what he preached by keeping his company’s purchases as local as he possibly could and at every opportunity. Dad had a way with people. He looked you in the eye, shook your hand and always thanked people for their support of him and his business. He was very good at remembering people’s names and would routinely preach to never forget a person’s name and to always treat the customer and the worker fairly. And he did.”
Bob Skalko talked about his father’s endearing qualities. “Dad liked to laugh. If things got a bit stressful, he could always come up with a way for it to end with a smile or in a big old belly laugh. He was fun to be around, and his home, cabin and business were the center of his universe. He believed that if he took care of his customers, he would be able to take care of supporting his family—and it worked!”
Bob Skalko said his father “had a good run of over 90 years. His immigrant parents came to America for a better life, settling in Sparta and raised a family of 12 children. He was the youngest. Ed had to grow up quickly. His mother went blind, and his father died when Ed was young. Ed’s brothers and sisters always looked out for him—but everyone had to contribute to keeping the family going. One of the tasks was that Ed would help milk the cows before school. For fun, Ed spent time with friends playing kick the can and other good-natured games including sports. He spent a lot of time at the Sparta rink, on the shores of Ely Lake and occasionally ran down to Luukkonen’s store with a nickel that his dad gave him on payday.”
Ed Skalko attended the Gilbert schools and “was a Buccaneer at heart. An athlete and a competitor, he was on multiple sports teams, including football, track, hockey, and basketball. Ed always appreciated his teammates and those who helped him develop his skills, including coach Steve Kerzie.” He received an athletic scholarship to the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he excelled in hockey and football and earned a teaching degree.
He served during the Korean War and after the service he moved to Gilbert and met and fell in love with Marian Grams. They raised a family of five children in Virginia. “Making ends meet with a large family, a home and a car were an expensive proposition and Ed worked many jobs, selling cars, door-to-door sales of Kitchen-craft pots and pans, and working part time at Grams Oil driving a truck filled with lubricants or fuels at a time when Erie and Reserve mines were getting started,” his son said.
Then Bob Skalko told of his father’s fondness for their lake place at Vermilion. “He loved gazing at the stars from the deck at night thinking that some were moving when in reality they weren’t. He would sit in his special chair looking across the lake toward Gruben’s bridge to see what he could see and would try to guess where the boats were going. A trip to Fortune Bay casino with Marian was a regular occurrence, and he had one lucky machine that he knew well. His name was Lucky Eddie to those who knew him at the cashier’s window at the casino. His lucky machine? It’s just up the stairs by the doors leading to the restaurant and on the second level near the ATM. It should have plenty of cash in it by now. Give it a try, but tip the staff at the cashiers’ window well—Ed always did.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.