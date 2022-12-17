'The company will always carry his name, his ideals, his vision'

EDWARD SKALKO

VIRGINIA—More than 50 years ago Edward Skalko founded Edwards Oil, the company that grew from “one man and a truck” operated from his home in Virginia to the present-day Edwards Oil with more than two dozen Lucky Seven convenience stores across the Range and beyond.

Skalko died October 29 at age 90. He worked hard, retiring at 70, and “the business stays family-owned and carries his name as a legacy,” said his son Robert “Bob” Skalko, the head of Edwards Oil.

