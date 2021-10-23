Every chance she gets, Lori Edstrom tells people about the grassroots program she helped found after being moved by a local man’s Facebook post.
“I run a food group,” she informs when asked about her sometimes unusually large purchases (for the group) or when any other opportunity to promote the volunteer effort might arise.
Edstrom, of Virginia, and a handful of other local women on her team run the Facebook and community group, Iron Range Meals on a Mission.
That mission is to provide meals for people in need. There are no income guidelines.
The Facebook page explains: “Anyone can post that they/family members need a meal. If you know someone who needs/wants a meal, they can remain anonymous.”
IRMM recently reached a milestone that still amazes Edstrom. On Oct. 15, just eight and half months after the group launched, IRMM had distributed 10,000 meals to Iron Rangers.
Many of the meals are home-cooked — offering families and individuals the warmth and sense of connection a homemade meal provides. When in a pinch, the group also has meals that can be heated and continually stocks shelves and freezers with groceries for distribution to people in need.
During its first eight months, IRMM has additionally worked on several special projects, giving out clothes, back-to-school supplies and holiday baskets to community members.
But the core of the program is to get meals to the doors of people on the Iron Range.
It all began, Edstrom explained, when a man who had recently lost his mother posted on his social media page that he was craving the comfort of a home-cooked meal — the sort of meal his mom always made for him.
Upon seeing the post, Edstrom consulted with a former co-worker, asking: “Are you thinking what I’m thinking?” Not only could they make some homemade meals for this man, Edstrom said, but “we could feed the Range.”
She and Dawn Reinwand created the group at the end of January. Within 24 hours of posting, 140 people signed up. During IRMM’s first three and half days online, more than 100 meals and groceries were distributed.
The group has now grown to more than 500 members.
The page consists of posts seeking meals, and responses from volunteers who step in to make and deliver the meals. For instance, a post may ask for meals for a family of four, stating how many children or teenagers are in that family.
Those seeking meals can remain anonymous and personal message page administrators. While they can not specify a particular meal, they can note likes, dislikes and food allergies.
IRMM has assisted families in special circumstances, caregivers, teenagers experiencing homelessness at Virginia’s Youth Foyer and many others requesting meals for a number of reasons.
The program is only for residents of the Iron Range, with a service area from Keewatin to halfway to Cook to Hoyt Lakes, Edstrom said. However, on one occasion a “meal train” was formed, with volunteers taking meals partway to the final destination of Ely. When individuals are willing to do that, “we will.”
The group has held a few small online fundraisers to stock its freezers and panty (in Edstom’s porch, usually packed floor to ceiling) with food. Donations are also accepted via PayPal and Venmo. But for the most part, “it’s out of our own pockets,” Edstrom said, adding that “I couldn’t do this without my team” consisting of Koneta Andrew, Gladyce Shamp, Kendra Otto, Nikki Hedin, and Reinwand.
“I’d rather spend money on someone who needs it than on something I want,” said Edstrom, a self-proclaimed “giver.”
“The community has been amazing,” she said. “It gives me tears how many people are so giving, and how many hungry people there are out there.”
Many individuals and businesses have also stepped in to help. For instance, two people bought two band-new chest freezers for the group, and Lowe’s in Hibbing provided a significant discount on a small shed.
IRMM branched out during Easter time, with volunteers making 187 Easter baskets for area children. An egg hunt, with Edstrom dressed in a borrowed bunny costume, was held at Virginia’s Pepelnjak Southside Park.
The group also organized a back-to-school barbecue and backpack giveaway held Aug. 21 at the West Two Rivers Campground in Mountain Iron. IRMM distributed 270 backpacks filled with hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes (provided by Target), school supplies purchased by the community and toothbrushes and toothpaste donated by Northern Lights Dental Care in Gilbert. Volunteers from the Later Tater food truck cooked the hamburgers and hot dogs.
IRMM had planned to hold a community Thanksgiving dinner, but decided against it because of the pandemic. The group is sponsoring a few families instead.
And the group is already planning for its Christmas stocking distribution. The stockings, which will be decorated with each child’s first name, will contain an age-appropriate book, candy cane, snacks and maybe a craft, Edstrom said.
“I’m a hustler … a take-charge person,” she said. But Edstrom, who is dealing with medical issues, said she is grateful for the many people who have provided support to the program, especially on days when she’s been in pain.
IRMM “is about community,” she said.
A post she wrote on the Facebook page reads: “My favorite part of this group is we all live in this community. Everyone has followed the rules: no political talk, no race or religion comments either. You could be a strong Republican and giving to a strong Democrat and none of you know. It doesn't matter who makes and eats the meals.”
Edstrom said she often states: “You can’t put the country back together if you don’t start in your own community.”
“We are just a stepping stone,” she said of IRMM. Some of the people who have received meals are now giving back by making meals for others.
The goodness Edstrom has witnessed makes her “giddy,” she said. “It feels great when you can help people. I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished.”
To join Iron Range Meals on a Mission, search for the group on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.