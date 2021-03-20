In 2021, Orthodox (Julian) Easter will be celebrated on Sunday, May 2. Western (Gregorian) Easter will be celebrated on Sunday, April 4.
Among the hallmarks of the Vermilion, Mesabi, and Cuyuna Iron Ranges is the “melting pot” of over 40 nationalities that came together here. Aside from the occasional fist fight outside of a tavern, these people from many ethnic areas, speaking many languages, worshiping in different churches, got along. They learned each other’s traditions, foods, and enough words to communicate in the mines and stores. “We were all poor together,” my Mother would tell me.
On the Iron Range, the various Christian denominations often shared traditions. For example, one of the elements of Christianity’s observance of Lent (the 40 days before Easter) includes denying ourselves things we usually enjoy. Thus, people may “give up” candy or meat or, in recent years, give up spending time on Facebook or playing video games. Instead, the person may pray or help others in place of those things. Lent is a time of reflection in preparation for the great celebration of Easter when Jesus Christ rose from the tomb, rising above death.
Both Eastern Orthodox Christians and Roman Catholics, since the Middle Ages, also sometimes observed Lent by avoiding eggs and other dairy. Since chickens keep laying, the eggs were often hard-boiled to help preserve them until Easter, when dairy could again be used. And use them people did, in all sorts of delicious recipes!
Pre-Christian beliefs saw the egg as a symbol of new life. The springtime, especially in northern climates, was valued for the longer days and the time for the ground to warm up and grow plants again. With Christianity’s influence, the egg was celebrated as a symbol of Christ breaking through the tomb.
Dyeing eggs for celebrations of spring and Easter goes way back to pre-Christian times. When there was no such thing as paint to color the eggs, dyes made from vegetables, soot, and wood were used. Eventually, special symbols would be etched into the dyed surface through various methods.
This article appeared in the Chisholm Free Press, April 13, 1967, written by Very Reverend Father D.D. Kaserich, who was at that time the pastor of St. Vasilije of Ostrog Serbian Orthodox Church in Chisholm.
Soon Christians will celebrate Easter. Of the Easter customs, one of the most symbolic and beautiful in the Eastern Orthodox Church is the practice of preparing, giving and eating eggs. Most of us, however, seem to take for granted the idea of eggs at Easter. We have fun boiling and coloring them, and even more enjoyment in giving them to our relatives and friends and cracking the eggs by hitting them one against the other. However, the real enjoyment of the Easter eggs comes when we fully realize the symbolism in connection with Holy Easter.
The egg itself is a symbol of the Resurrection. While being dormant, it contains a new life sealed within its walls.
The idea of the egg as a symbol of fertility and of renewed life goes way back to the ancient Egyptians and Persians who had a custom of coloring and eating eggs during their spring festivities. One of the earliest known uses of the egg in religion was in connection with the Egyptian sun-god Ra. The Egyptians colored their eggs red. The interpretation was that the shell represented the earth; whites represented the heavens, and the yoke represented the sun – Ra.
This ancient idea of the significance of the egg as a symbol of new life became the symbol of the Resurrection of Christ to the people of the early Christian church. In Christianity, the Easter egg represents the sealed tomb in which the body of Jesus was placed after his crucifixion – the shell being the sealed tomb having dormant life within its walls.
Tradition tells us that the custom of the Christian Easter egg had its start with Mary Magdalene who, after the Ascension of Christ into Heaven thirty-nine days after Easter, went to the Emperor of the Roman Empire and greeted him with the words “Christ is Risen!” as she gave him a colored egg. With this introduction, she then began to explain Christianity to him.
In the early days of Christianity, only red was used to color the eggs, signifying the sacred blood of Christ which was shed on Calvary, and the stunning joy of Easter, the great and glorious day of his resurrection. However, other colors gradually also came into common use.
It should be understood that ordinarily the Easter eggs were not left in their original or natural coloring, even though some egg shells naturally have pretty colors. Rather, they were boiled, usually with onion skins, to give them an ivory or tan coloring, or they were colored by another pure process.
The colors used on the eggs each came to have a symbolic meaning that people coloring the eggs or enjoying those eggs could appreciate. For instance, light colors such as white, ivory, or tan, represents the fine linen cloth in which Christ’s body was wrapped before being placed in the tomb. Green represents the fresh vegetation of the springtime as the earth awakens from the deep slumber of winter. Blue represents the heavenly blue of the sky and the peace and joy of being near to God. Yellow represents the starlight of that early morning of the resurrection. Purple has long been a color of royalty. In Christ, we honor His royal power over death. Multi-colored eggs symbolize the joy of all in heaven and earth rejoicing on Easter morning.
Often the egg dyes have sweet-smelling spices mixed into them, recalling the women who came to the tomb to anoint Christ’s body three days after his death. These devoted followers of Christ brought spices and perfumes. It was the women who first saw the open tomb and spoke to the angel who told them Jesus was risen. It was the women who went and proclaimed this news. They are remembered in the beautiful scents.
In some church kitchens in the days before Easter, you will find groups of people, often the women’s church circles, boiling eggs and dying them lovely colors. They are preparing the eggs for a favorite part of Easter morning.
At the conclusion of the Divine Easter Liturgy in the Eastern Orthodox Church, the hard-boiled colored eggs are blessed and distributed by the priest to the congregation. This is a personal blessing to each member of the congregation. The people then can go about greeting one another and hitting the eggs together. Upon the cracking of one of the eggs, the beautiful words, “Christ is Risen!” are spoken by the one whose egg is cracked. Whereupon the other person replies, “Truly, He is Risen!”
The cracking of the egg means the seal of the tomb is broken and Christ is resurrected from the dead. The eating of the eggs is also symbolic of breaking the fasting of Lent. All eggs must be broken before Easter day’s end to symbolize emphatically that Christ is Risen!
•••
The decorated Easter eggs from many Eastern European countries are called by a name with the Slavic language root “pisa,” which is related to writing. Thus, Croatians, Slovenians, and Serbians call the decorated eggs “pisanica.” The Ukrainians refer to them as “pysanky.” The “writing” on the eggs are the symbols which share something about the Easter story.
The colors and designs have great symbolic importance. For example, the triangle represents the Holy Trinity and a fish represents Jesus Christ. Health is represented by a fir tree, wealth by a horse, and prosperity by a reindeer. The rose represents love, and eternity is represented with endless curlicues.
The designs consist of geometric, animal, and plant motifs. Usually all three categories are combined into one design.
The very intricate Ukrainian eggs are meant to kept in the home from year to year as decorations and as protection from fire and lightning. Before the decorating process begins, the edible parts of the egg are drained through tiny holes at each end of the egg. Gently blowing into the egg helps the interior to dry. Sometimes these “empty eggs” are then put in a warm oven to aid in drying the interior.
The eggs are now quite fragile and need to be handled with great care. To begin the design process, molten beeswax is used because it has a high melting point, making possible the drawing of fine lines that will not smear. All of the areas that are to be dyed the lightest color are outlined first and the egg is submersed in a bowl of dye of that light shade. Beeswax is applied to the areas that are to remain that light color. Next, another area of the next darkest color is outlined and, after dying, that area is also wax-coated. The next darkest color follows the same process.
Now, the remaining unpreserved areas of the egg are washed with sauerkraut juice or dissolved baking soda. The brightest red and dark red and black are then applied.
By holding the egg near the flame of a candle, the wax can be wiped away as it melts. A thin coat of shellac or a quick-drying varnish provides a light glass.
Stores that handle Ukrainian goods have pysanky kits to help get those interested started in creating these beautiful eggs.
