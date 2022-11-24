Thanksgiving dinner a community effort in Cook

Gary D. Albertson, publisher and editor of the Cook News Herald, took this 2018 photo of the crowd at the Thanksgiving dinner.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF COOK NEWS HERALD

COOK—Plenty of roast turkey and all the trimmings will draw diners from Cook and the surrounding area to the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at St. Mary’s Catholic Church social hall. All this for a free-will donation. And it’s been going on for the last 36 years.

The dinner served 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. is prepared by volunteers and is made possible from donations by local merchants, churches, clubs

