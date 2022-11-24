Thanksgiving dinner a community effort in Cook

COOK—Plenty of roast turkey and all the trimmings will draw diners from Cook and the surrounding area to the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at St. Mary’s Catholic Church social hall. All this for a free-will donation. And it’s been going on for the last 36 years.
The dinner served 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. is prepared by volunteers and is made possible from donations by local merchants, churches, clubs
and individuals. For the homebound, the Cook Area Lions Club has offered to deliver some 60 meals in the Cook area.
Norene Butalla, contact person listed in the weekly church bulletin for St. Mary’s in Cook, Holy Cross Church in Orr and St. Martin’s in Tower, said some 60 businesses, organizations and individuals take part. She and her husband Roger are longtime participants. The volunteers serve about 200 people.
Norene Butalla said 13 turkeys will be served, along with mashed potatoes and gravy, plus dressing, wild rice, green beans, sweet potatoes, coleslaw, cranberries, squash, beets, buttered rolls, and a relish tray.
There will be a donation basket. Money that’s left over goes to the food shelf through St. Mary’s, Butalla said. “It takes many volunteers to do this,” she said. “Rick and Robyn Athmann are working with us. They’re younger. We’re 84 years old,” Butalla said of herself and her husband.
She has hopes that the Thanksgiving dinner will go on well into the future. “I’m happy to see so many people have a wonderful time. I want it to go on and on. It’s a wonderful event. We’re happy to do it.”
As for dessert to top off the feast? Homemade pie with whipped cream.
