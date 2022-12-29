St. Louis County and Teamsters Local 320 have reached a tentative contract agreement covering Teamsters Local 320-represented St. Louis County Public Works employees.
St. Louis County announced the tentative agreement Thursday night.
St. Louis County and Teamsters Local 320 have reached a tentative contract agreement covering Teamsters Local 320-represented St. Louis County Public Works employees.
St. Louis County announced the tentative agreement Thursday night.
“We are pleased to confirm that St. Louis County and Teamsters Local 320 reached a tentative three-year contract for the approximately 170 county employees represented by the union,” the county said in a statement. “This includes equipment operators, heavy equipment mechanics, bridge workers, sign technicians, storekeepers and other positions in the Public Works Department.”
The agreement was confirmed by Teamsters Local 320 President and Lead Negotiator Erik Skoog.
“We're pleased to have reached an agreement with the county,” Skoog said. “The economic package came together today and both parties felt it was the right time to reach a deal.”
The current contract between Teamsters Local 320-represented county employees and the county expires Dec. 31.
Negotiations over base wages, a one-time cash payment, a stipend for cold weather safety gear, and a safety shoe allowance have been ongoing.
Teamsters Local 320 members still need to vote on the tentative agreement.
Full details of the deal will become available in coming weeks once the Teamsters have had the opportunity to discuss the tentative agreement with membership and ratify the agreement, according to the county.
“The contract demonstrates our commitment to both our employees as well as the residents and businesses we serve,” St. Louis County said in a statement. “This marks agreements reached with the three largest bargaining units representing more than 1,200 county employees. We look forward to productive discussions with the remaining bargaining units in the coming weeks.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.