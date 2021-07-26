HIBBING — Members of Teamsters Local 346 say they have settled a labor dispute with Aramark Uniform Services, putting an end to a nearly two week long strike. About two dozen workers were on the picket following 10 months of negotiations over salary increases and what the union considered overtime issues and unsafe labor practices.
Local President Zak Radzak, in an interview on Monday, said the union recently voted 2-1 to accept the company’s offer to increase starting hourly wages from to $12.75 from $11.15. Existing employees expect to see raises, with some reporting 15% hikes in pay.
“It feels good to have the strike end,” Radzak said. He was proud of how the Hibbing-based union members and the local supporters handled the process that resulted in “life changing” wage increases and hoped they would return to work immediately. He added, “We’d like to thank the community and local businesses for their support the past two weeks.”
Despite the agreement, it remains unknown whether the union employees who resigned prior to the strike will decide to return to the uniform service.
The Mesabi Tribune could not contact Aramark via email and phone on Monday. It is unclear the status of the company’s temporary workers, who were hired at $16 an hour to replace full-time employees who eventually went on strike due to wages.
Earlier this month, Radzak was leading a strike when he told the Mesabi Tribune the union had also asked the company to fix overtime issues. The employees were working 40 hours per week but it wasn’t uncommon for them to have irregular schedules. “Aramark is playing the shell game to make sure they don’t work over 40 hours,” he said, before adding that he’d push for overtime after eight hour days. Also, Radzak said laundry had been piling up inside the building “to the ceiling, covering fire extinguishers, egresses and walkways.” He considered it a fire hazard.
As part of the recently signed agreement, a scheduling policy was put in place, preventing scheduling that would avoid paying overtime, Radzak said. Safety concerns were also addressed.
