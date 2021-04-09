Team Shuster qualifies for 2022 Beijing Olympics

After achieving a winning record just over halfway through the round robin (5-3), Team Shuster faced a tough day with scheduled matchups against Norway and Scotland, but there was a calm intensity on the ice on Wednesday. A presence that can only be described as five guys doing what they love to do: compete.
After securing an extra-end win over the Norwegians, the Team went on to make it a two-win day by defeating Scotland in another extra-end. 22 ends of curling later, Team Shuster and USA Curling fans could feel an undeniable shift of momentum, resulting in what is currently a four-game win streak.
Following two demanding wins on Thursday against Denmark and Netherlands, Team Shuster confirmed their place in the top six of the field, qualifying for playoffs and earning the United States a berth at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
With their fingers on the pulse of the grassroots of curling, the team is aware of what their success could mean for the sport at every level. Plys attributed the ripple effect from Shuster’s Olympic run in 2018 to his source of motivation over the past three years.
“It’s a big responsibility,” said Plys. “The Olympics is a huge deal for our country and the growth of our sport, so to have a spot secured there is a great feeling.”
Mission accomplished, right? Well, not so fast. With the Team’s best finish at the World Men’s Curling Championship dating back to their bronze medal in 2016, Shuster explained that earning the United States a berth at the Olympics was simply a byproduct of their pursuit to winning a World Championship.
“This is far from mission accomplished,” said Shuster. “I think making playoffs was step one, but we’re here to win a World Championship.”
Despite a year of uncertainty, John Shuster could not be more confident in the group of guys he is going to battle with.
“We had a great year of preparation and practice,” said Shuster. “Our team made a big commitment to working hard and I think this team is as prepared or better prepared than any team I’ve played on to go win a World Championship.”
Chris Plys, new to the squad following the 2018 Olympic Gold Medal, echoed his skip’s confidence, explaining it’d be tough to find a better set of team dynamics on a sheet of curling ice.
“We have a little bit of everything on this team,” said Plys. “We have great leadership from John, we have ‘Steiner’ who keeps everyone on task, Matt who brings a lot of energy to the team, and I just try to fit somewhere in the middle of that. Everyone knows what their role is on this team and does it very, very well.”
For Shuster, Plys, Hamilton, Landsteiner, and Hufman, it is back to business as usual, beginning with their final round robin game against Korea at 4pm (ET), and ending with the playoff run they have been preparing for.
“Every team in this tournament is an incredible curling team and the six that are going to make the playoffs are the best in the world,” said Shuster. “We’re going to play whatever color rocks we’re playing against and know that we’re going to have to bring our A-game to give ourselves a chance to win.”
Following the conclusion of round-robin play, the playoff seeds will be determined, and the schedule will be set.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.